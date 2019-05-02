Blazers coaches don bow ties in honor of video coordinator injured in serious car crash (PHOTO)

The Portland Trail Blazers are a close-knit group. Other than superstar Damian Lillard, Portland’s best asset this season has been its chemistry in the locker room.
That extends to people other than just players.
Blazers video coordinator Jonathan Yim is part of that family, and on Wednesday as Portland took on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, the whole team showed out for him.
According to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Yim was recently injured in a serious car accident just a day after Portland beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Lillard’s epic 37-foot shot. On April 24th, Yim and members of his family were driving back on I-84 outside of Portland when their car crashed into the back of a semi-truck.
It was not a fatal accident, but Yim has suffered serious injuries. In order to raise his spirits as he recovers from his surgeries, members of Portland’s coaching staff decided to wear a bow tie in honor of Yim.
Via Instagram and The Athletic:
“You talk about people who do behind the scenes stuff, he’s the perfect example of that,” Lillard said. “Yim has literally done everything for us, but he doesn’t ask for credit, and people don’t really know just how much he does. But he does everything, so he is a huge part of our team. Plus, he is a great dude.”
Yim started “Bow Tie Wednesdays” as a tradition around the organization, and seeing the entire coaching staff buy into his sartorial flair was pretty cool.
The Blazers video coordinator has reportedly still been in contact with his players, sending them text messages about how best to exploit their new opponent in the Nuggets.
Everyone’s wishing Yim a speedy recovery and to see him back on the sidelines next season.
Pat Connaughton was once an MLB draft selection. During his first years with the Portland Trail Blazers, it was all anybody can talk about any time the young wing checked into the game.
That’s why when Connaughton threw out a first pitch during a Milwaukee Brewers game this week, everyone was left scratching their heads.
Connaughton, who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was rumored to have some serious heat on his fastball as a top baseball selection. He was taken in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles, and given that the MLB has a million rounds in its draft, that means he was pretty dang good.
But this? This was bad.
Via Twitter:
This video made the rounds on social media on Thursday, with Connaughton himself making a couple of comments about it. The Bucks shooter tweeted “What batter is gonna feel comfortable gettin in the box after 97mph goes over their head” and that he was “known to be a little “wildly effective” with the chin music”.
It seemed to me that Connaughton was trying to do something a little fancy and give the ball some movement, but it just didn’t go to plan.
Maybe he will get a chance to throw out another first pitch? Right after the Orioles renounce his rights.
Save for some fans in Denver who decided to things it over the line on Wednesday night, most are behind Enes Kanter.
The Portland Trail Blazers big man has waged for human rights in his native turkey from afar, and Kanter is currently a man without a country. He no longer has a Turkish passport, and thus he can’t leave the United States for fear of not being able to return.
It was pointed out on social media by Kanter on Wednesday that fans in Turkey could not watch his games, and in fact information about the Blazers was actually being censored.
Now the NBA says they have decided to terminate the relationship was a third party vendor who was managing the NBA Turkey Twitter account.
Via Twitter:
Good on the NBA for doing what’s right, and of course a hat tip to Kanter for again using his ability to speak up and make a change.
It looked nasty when it happened.
Midway through the second quarter of Game 2 Wednesday, Portland’s Maurice Harkless went up to contest a Nikola Jokic shot and when he came down he rolled his ankle.
He left the game and did not return.
Harkless had an MRI which confirmed it was a right ankle sprain, and he is questionable for Game 3 Friday.
Harkless is a solid starter for the Trail Blazers, who averaged 7.7 points per game in the regular season and provides some athleticism and length. He struggled in Game 1 against Denver — like everyone in a Portland uniform seemed to — but started off hitting 2-of-3 and was +9 in Game 2 before the injury.
Expect Jake Layman Evan Turner to get more minutes with Harkless out.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with Cleveland’s coaching search tells The Associated Press the team has received permission to interview Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. A time to meet has not yet been set.
The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans. ESPN was first to report the Nuggets’ consent.
Later, ESPN’s Zach Lowe added this:
Unseld Jr. has been Denver coach Michael Malone’s lead assistant for three seasons. He’s considered one of the NBA’s rising young coaches, and it’s widely assumed he’ll land a head coaching job this offseason.
Unseld Jr. is the son of the Hall of Famer. He has a strong background in player development, a priority for the Cavs.
Cleveland has interviewed assistants J.B. Bickerstaff, Jamahl Mosley, and Juwan Howard so far. The club will meet Friday with Utah’s Alex Jensen, who also has met with Memphis for its opening.