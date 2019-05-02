Blazers coaches don bow ties in honor of video coordinator injured in serious car crash (PHOTO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Portland Trail Blazers are a close-knit group. Other than superstar Damian Lillard, Portland’s best asset this season has been its chemistry in the locker room.

That extends to people other than just players.

Blazers video coordinator Jonathan Yim is part of that family, and on Wednesday as Portland took on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, the whole team showed out for him.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Yim was recently injured in a serious car accident just a day after Portland beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Lillard’s epic 37-foot shot. On April 24th, Yim and members of his family were driving back on I-84 outside of Portland when their car crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

It was not a fatal accident, but Yim has suffered serious injuries. In order to raise his spirits as he recovers from his surgeries, members of Portland’s coaching staff decided to wear a bow tie in honor of Yim.

Via Instagram and The Athletic:

“You talk about people who do behind the scenes stuff, he’s the perfect example of that,” Lillard said. “Yim has literally done everything for us, but he doesn’t ask for credit, and people don’t really know just how much he does. But he does everything, so he is a huge part of our team. Plus, he is a great dude.”

Yim started “Bow Tie Wednesdays” as a tradition around the organization, and seeing the entire coaching staff buy into his sartorial flair was pretty cool.

The Blazers video coordinator has reportedly still been in contact with his players, sending them text messages about how best to exploit their new opponent in the Nuggets.

Everyone’s wishing Yim a speedy recovery and to see him back on the sidelines next season.