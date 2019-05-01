Rumor: Masai Ujiri is long-shot candidate for Wizards GM job

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Wizards have started interviews for their general manager/president of basketball operations job. Former Hawks GM Danny Ferry, Houston’s VP of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas (Daryl Morrey’s right hand man), and Tommy Sheppard, the man doing the job right now for the Wizards, all have interviewed and are in the running.

However, another name is being whispered as a long-shot but potential candidate for the job:

Masai Ujiri.

The current Raptors president who built that team and was successful in Denver before that. A guy considered one of the smartest GMs in the NBA. A guy with one of the best background stories in the NBA. From Ben Standig at NBC Sports Washington.

The Raptors president is intrigued by the idea of moving to Washington, multiple sources tell NBC Sports Washington. Consider Ujiri a significant long shot despite his attraction to the market, which comes in part to viewing Washington as a larger platform for the “Basketball Without Borders” program. Ujiri serves as director of the program that sponsors various basketball camps and coaching clinics in his native Africa. His wife also grew up in the D.C. area.

Does Ujiri really want to leave a very stable organization in Toronto — the kind of place where he can make a DeMar DeRozan (and pieces) for Kawhi Leonard gamble and be backed fully — to work for Ted Leonsis in Washington? Would Leonsis pony up the kind of money it would take to lure Ujiri out of Toronto?

Again, this is a long shot.

Questions aside, the Wizards need to at least explore this. It probably does nowhere, but make the call.