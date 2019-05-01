Rumor: Masai Ujiri is a long shot candidate for Wizards GM job

The Washington Wizards have started interviews for their general manager/president of basketball operations job. Former Hawks GM Danny Ferry, Houston’s VP of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas (Daryl Morrey’s right hand man), and Tommy Sheppard, the man doing the job right now for the Wizards, all have interviewed and are in the running.
However, another name is being whispered as a long-shot but potential candidate for the job:
Masai Ujiri.
The current Raptors president who built that team and was successful in Denver before that. A guy considered one of the smartest GMs in the NBA. A guy with one of the best background stories in the NBA. From Ben Standig at NBC Sports Washington.
The Raptors president is intrigued by the idea of moving to Washington, multiple sources tell NBC Sports Washington.
Consider Ujiri a significant long shot despite his attraction to the market, which comes in part to viewing Washington as a larger platform for the “Basketball Without Borders” program. Ujiri serves as director of the program that sponsors various basketball camps and coaching clinics in his native Africa. His wife also grew up in the D.C. area.
Does Ujiri really want to leave a very stable organization in Toronto — the kind of place where he can make a DeMar DeRozan (and pieces) for Kawhi Leonard gamble and be backed fully — to work for Ted Leonsis in Washington? Would Leonsis pony up the kind of money it would take to lure Ujiri out of Toronto?
Again, this is a long shot.
Questions aside, the Wizards need to at least explore this. It probably does nowhere, but make the call.
1) Down 0-2, it’s hard to see Houston’s path past Warriors. And that’s not because of Harden’s eye. At some point, the Houston Rockets need to win a game in Oracle Arena to take the series from Golden State.
However, it feels like they had their chances and missed. The Warriors came into Game 1 on short rest, with bad ankles, turned the ball over 20 times, and still won. Game 2 is where the Rockets started to find their flow from distance, hitting 17 threes and shooting 42.5 percent from deep. On the season, the Rockets were 26-7 when making at least 17 threes (and 2-0 when they made exactly 17 threes). Houston racked up a 114.7 offensive rating in Game 2 that was right at their elite regular-season average.
Yet the Rockets head home for Game 3 down 0-2. The Warriors won Game 2 115-109 and seemed in control most of the way.
Houston has to win 4-of-5 in this series and the Warriors have yet to have that monster, can’t-miss-a-shot breakout game we all know is coming at some point.
Well, Warriors not named Kevin Durant have not had those games. KD has been the best player on the floor in this series — through two games he has matched James Harden’s 64 point total, plus KD has provided key defense and rebounds.
Steve Kerr was not messing around this series, he went all in from the opening tip — he started the Hamptons’ five lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — in both games. And leaned on that group. In Game 2 that lineup played just shy of half the game (23.7 minutes) and was a +12.
Iguodala has had a bounce in his step at age 35 and played well, with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and some good defense in Game 2. The Warriors also were dominant on the offensive glass in Game 2, with 18 offensive rebounds, creating second chances on 37 percent of missed shots. Houston cannot allow that many extra shots and chances for Golden State.
Despite that, the Rockets hung around in this one, and there are things that can improve at home. Chris Paul has been good — 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and some good defense in Game 2 — and has matched Curry’s output. However, the Rockets need last season’s CP3. Austin Rivers had an impressive night off the bench. Eric Gordon has been knocking down shots and can get hot.
If those guys can take a step forward alongside a healthy Harden — more on that in item No. 2 — and the Rockets can win Game 3 at home. They need to win Game 3 at home. Or this series is really over.
One other note on Game 2: Notice we have not mentioned the officiating. Both teams were on their best behavior, there was very little chirping at the officiating crew about calls. Clearly, that came as a directive from both coaches and through team leaders — focus on the game — plus the quick-trigger, no-nonsense crew of Scott Foster being there had teams thinking twice about complaining. It was a nice change of pace from Game 1.
2) James Harden gets hit in the eye and bled from it. It bothered him in Game 2, and he doesn’t know what comes next. The Rockets need the full James Harden experience in Game 3 to keep their season hopes alive.
But he needs to be able to see the basket clearly for that to happen. Will he be able to? After the game he was squinting and bothered by the camera lights in the interview room.
“It hurt,” Harden said of the inadvertent swipe by Draymond Green that injured his left eye. “I could barely see. Just try to go out there and do what I can to help my teammates. It’s pretty blurry right now.
“Can’t see nothing. Barely can see.”
Will that be better by Game 3 on Saturday? Hopefully. Time off should help. But nobody really knows.
Harden still had 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting after the injury, he got to the rim and made threes, but his eye was clearly bothering him. To win in this series the Rockets need Harden to be the best player on the floor, to dominate, and his eye injury is not going to help with that.
Green, to his credit, checked in on Harden both on the court at the time of the injury and after the game.
There is one other injury to track — Stephen Curry dislocated the middle finger on his left (non-shooting) hand in the first quarter.
The training staff popped it back in, taped up his finger and Curry was back out there. Still, it’s worth watching to see if that impacts Curry’s ball handling or flow in Game 3.
3) Milwaukee makes its adjustments, dominates third quarter, evens series at 1-1. Brad Stevens, the ball is in your court.
That’s because Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer made his adjustments for Game 2. For one, he started Nikola Mirotic in place of Sterling Brown. However, the bigger change was going to a switching-heavy defense, something Milwaukee did little of in Game 1 (and not a bunch during the season).
“I mean they’ve got the guys who can do that,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said from the podium after the game. “They did it last year a lot and so that’s an easy thing for them to adjust to. And I thought they did a really good job of it. Basically, Giannis and smaller were doing that.”
It worked. The game was close until Milwaukee went on a 24-2 run in the third quarter. Boston scored just two points in the final seven minutes of the third, and those misses (and a few turnovers) fueled chances for the Bucks to get out and run, and we all know Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable in transition.
The Bucks won 123-102, dominating the second half and tying the series at 1-1 heading back to Boston.
Antetokounmpo looked like an MVP to be with 29 points and 10 rebounds, but he got help. Khris Middleton was 7-of-10 from three. Eric Bledsoe was a force on both ends of the court.
Much to Paul Pierce’s chagrin, this series is not over.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their second-round series, 123-102. It was an absolute drubbing by the Bucks, particularly after halftime when Milwaukee scored 39 points in the third quarter compared to Boston’s 19.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. The Greek Freak went to the free-throw line 18 times, dominating from the charity stripe. Teammate Khris Middleton poured in 28 points with seven rebounds.
All in all, it was a triumphant return to how the Bucks played throughout the first round against the Detroit Pistons. For Boston, it was a return to the kind of irregular play that we saw from them during the course of the regular season.
And to be honest, that’s was the biggest takeaway from Game 2.
The Celtics have been bandied about as potential NBA Finals contenders since July, when LeBron James decided to change conferences and head to the Los Angeles Lakers. But they have often been up and down with their play, and a dark cloud has hung over their locker room culture, blocking the light around Kyrie Irving.
For as much as he tried to force the issue to start of the third quarter, Irving just couldn’t get it going on Tuesday night. The Boston point guard scored just nine points in total, going 4-of-18 from the field.
"This is what I signed up for. This is what Boston traded for me for."
The series now turns to Boston, with things tied 1-1. The question will be whether this Celtics team can come together and find some sort of continuity. Even with some of their starters in on Tuesday night, the Celtics couldn’t get it together against a staunch Bucks defense that often didn’t have Antetokounmpo on the floor.
It’s not going to be a sweep for either of these teams now. Confidence was at least restored in part for Boston after their Game 1 win over the top-seeded Bucks. Now, with Boston showing flashes of how they looked at their worst this season, we have to wonder whether they can activate a playoff mode of their own or are simply going to revert to old habits.
Milwaukee was always a favorite in this series. Boston showed signs of life on Sunday. If they want to convince us that we should have any confidence in them at all, they need to show up and show some consistency at home starting in Game 3.
Kyrie Irving: “We shot a little too quick tonight, especially some of the shots I took. Game 3, I’m looking forward to it.”