Report: Grizzlies to interview Lithuanian coach Sarunas Jasikevicius

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
The Grizzlies revamped their front office, demoting Chris Wallace, promoting Jason Wexler to President and Zach Kleiman to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and hiring former NBA general managers Rich Cho and Glen Grunwald.

We’re getting clues about how that new structure will operate.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The Memphis Grizzlies are interested in one of the EuroLeague’s rising coaching stars, Lithuania’s Sarunas Jasikevicius, and plan to meet with him soon, league sources told ESPN.

The Grizzlies coaching search, which Executive VP of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman is running, is still largely in the early stages, league sources said.

Good for Kleiman looking outside the box. They don’t have to hire Jasikevicius, but by considering a wider pool of candidates, the Grizzlies give themselves the best chance of finding a good coach.

Jasikevicius – who played for Lithuania in the Olympics then the Pacers and Warriors – has impressed coaching Zalgiris. The Raptors interviewed him last year.

It didn’t make sense for a title contender to take a chance on such an unproven coach, but it could work better in Memphis. The Grizzlies have – or at least should have – much lower immediate expectations.

But Jasikevicius is only 3.5 seasons into his head-coaching career. After a strong start under him, Zalgiris stumbled this season. There’s still plenty to learn about his coaching acumen.

Memphis is smartly doing just that.

Torrey Craig leaves Nuggets-Trail Blazers Game 2 with very bloody nose (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
Torrey Craig was the rare defensive-minded player in the very-offensive-oriented Nuggets-Trail Blazers series.

And now he’s out with a bruised nose. (Don’t watch the above video if you’re squeamish about blood. There’s a lot on those towels.)

Nuggets:

Denver was using Craig to defend Damian Lillard. There’s no stopping Lillard, but Craig made the Portland star work.

In Game 2 tonight, the Trail Blazers also hid Lillard on Craig, shifting Maurice Harkless onto Jamal Murray.

So, this injury could increase offensive output exponentially – by forcing the Nuggets to replace Craig with a more capable scorer (Will Barton, Malik Beasley), which could make Portland reconfigure its planned defense.

Harkless also limped back to the locker room, leaving both teams without their starting small forwards.

Report: Rockets expect James Harden’s vision to be completely clear in Game 3 vs. Warriors

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
James Harden said he could “barely see” after the Rockets’ Game 2 loss to the Warriors yesterday. Harden got swiped across the eyes by Draymond Green, left the game for a while, returned and played well. But he was clearly laboring through bloodshot and watery eyes.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Tests revealed no damage to either of Harden’s corneas, a source said, and the Rockets expect his vision to be completely clear by Saturday’s Game 3.

Good. It’s a shame last year’s Golden State-Houston matchup was marred by injuries to Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala. The healthier these high-level teams are, the more entertaining this series.

I’m partial to the Warriors and the Eastern Conference winner, but this second-round series might be a matchup of the NBA’s top two teams. That’s a plausible argument only with Harden at full strength, though.

Chris Paul pushes at Draymond Green while Green hangs from rim (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Chris Paul is an intense competitor, which sometimes turns into him being a sore loser.

Just after the Warriors effectively clinched a Game 1 win over the Rockets, Paul had an outburst that got him ejected and fined.

Then, as Golden State pulled away in Game 2 last night, Paul swung his arms/the ball at Draymond Green while Green hung from the rim following a dunk.

This didn’t lead anywhere. Thankfully, Green didn’t get hurt.

But it’s disappointing Paul keeps taking these cheap shots.

Report: Timberwolves hiring Rockets’ Gersson Rosas as president

AP Photo/LM Otero
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
In 2013, the Mavericks hired Gersson Rosas from the Rockets as general manager.

Only three months later, he resigned.

He said it wasn’t the right fit, reportedly because he didn’t have enough power beneath Mavericks president Donnie Nelson and owner Mark Cuban. Rosas returned to Houston to again work under Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Rosas has been a perennial job candidate around the league ever since.

He and another team have finally found what each deems the right match.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Considering his issues in Dallas, it’s surprising Rosas took this job. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor seemed to prefer keeping general manager Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders, reportedly going as far as negotiating a new contract for Saunders before hiring a team president. That’s not exactly an encouraging development for potential presidents.

Hopefully for him, Rosas knows what he’s walking into this time. It’s hard to believe he’d repeat the mistake of taking a job that offers less-than-expected authority.

Maybe Rosas just happens to like Layden and Saunders as much as Taylor does. Maybe Taylor relented and granted Rosas authority to choose his own general manager and coach.

At the very minimum, talking Taylor out of keeping Layden and/or Saunders – especially Saunders – would require Rosas using some of his capital already. Juxtapose that with Magic president Jeff Weltman, who has yet to put a strong stamp on Orlando’s roster and has therefore delayed judgment on his job.

Beyond potentially tricky internal politics, Rosas inherits a middling roster. The Timberwolves have a young star in Karl-Anthony Towns and little cap flexibility. Wiggins (four years, $122,242,800 remaining), Gorgui Dieng (two years, $33,516,853 remaining) and arguably Jeff Teague (one year, $19 million remaining) have burdensome contracts. Barring major lottery luck, Minnesota is already too good to secure a very high draft pick.

If Towns improves his ability to affect games, especially defensively… if Robert Covington stays healthy… if Teague plays well in a contract year… if Dario Saric and Josh Okogie continue on their developmental tracks… if the Timberwolves have the right coach… they could compete for a playoff spot next year. It’s not much of a leap at all.

But assuming the goal is greater than competing for a low playoff seed, Rosas has his work cut out for him – even with a massive head start in Towns.