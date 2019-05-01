Getty Images

Report: Dallas to target Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker in free agency

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Priority No. 1 for the Dallas Mavericks this summer: Lock up Kristaps Porzingis.

Priority No. 2: Get more athleticism and shooting to go around Porzingis and Luka Doncic. Dallas will have the space to add a max contract.

Which brings us to a comment from Marc Stein in his latest New York Times newsletter. Stein had said previously that while rumors were out there Dallas would target Orlando center Nikola Vucevic this summer, he threw out other names and priorities.

Shooters, athleticism and veterans are said to be Dallas’ priorities to supply the budding star tandem of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis with some been-there wisdom…

But league sources say that the Mavericks intend to fling themselves into the chase for Khris Middleton and/or Kemba Walker with gusto in hopes that they have a shot at one of them.

Vucevic is a good center who is going to get paid handsomely this summer (very possibly by the Magic to keep him), but he would be less of a fit than the players Stein mentions. Dallas needs more shooting. Middleton would make a lot of sense as an All-Star player who can space the floor, create a little, defend, and just fit in with what Rick Carlisle is designing. That said the Bucks are on the rise, want to keep him, and are expected to max him out, making it less likely he leaves. Walker would be another great fit as a shot creator, although he will have a lot of suitors from coast to coast, if he decides to leave Charlotte at all.

Tobias Harris is another name Dallas has been rumored to have interest in, and he would make sense for the same reasons Middleton does. Farther down the list of potentials, but still interesting, is the Pacers’ Bojan Bogdanovic.

Dallas may strike out on all of that — there are a lot of teams with money to spend. Even with that, they will be a team to watch next season with KP and Doncic. However, land one of those guys and things get interesting in Big D.

Kevin Durant on his playoff dominance: “This is where this s*** is fun”

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has been dominant. These playoffs he has looked like what he is, the best player on the planet right now.

Ever since the Warriors blew a 31-point lead to the Clippers Durant has put the team on his back, averaging 38.3 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting overall, 41.2 percent from three, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, plus he has played fantastic defense on the other end of the court.

Most of all, Durant is having fun, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“This is where this s*** is fun, this is when it’s serious and I’m just embracing it,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I’m just having so much fun right now. This time of year is what I’m geared for. I’m just hooping at a high level and enjoying the competitiveness of the playoffs. You go through such a long season to get to this point, and now it’s time to produce…

“In the playoffs, we have individual assignments, and it’s up to us collectively to execute. And me, I’m just doing what’s asked of me, whether that’s scoring, making plays for others or defending. I get so much joy playing this game, and I’m doing it to the best of my ability.”

During the regular season, Durant chafes at the grind of it all, and particularly on the focus — by fans, and via extension with the media — on where he will play next season. We all know Durant has thought about it and that groundwork for the option (or options) he prefers has been laid out, but Durant wants the focus to be on the court.

In the playoffs, it is more. For the players, the focus needs to be on the game because of the matchups, adjustments, and deep dives teams do on each other — the game becomes more mental. Durant is in his element.

And that element may well end with another parade through Oakland.

After that… Durant doesn’t want to talk about it.

Stephen Curry hit insane one-handed halfcourt shot after whistle

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Stephen Curry‘s most impressive plays Wednesday came after whistles and didn’t count.

The best one was late in the fourth, when Curry threw a one-handed halfcourt heave after the whistle that got nothing but net.

That guy makes everything.

Also, this may have been his best dunk of the season, but it didn’t count.

Not quite “skip the three-point contest for the dunk contest” category, but not bad at all.

James Harden after Game 2 loss: “I can barely see”

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Any time someone is bleeding from their eye, it’s not a good thing.

That’s what happened to James Harden after an inadvertent blow to the eye from Draymond Green during Game 2.

Harden returned and played well, he scored 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting after the injury. He was attacking the rim, he hit some threes, but through it all he was clearly bothered by his eye. You could see it in his face.

After the game, Harden was shielding his eye from the camera lights in the interview room.

“It hurt,” Harden said. “I could barely see. Just try to go out there and do what I can to help my teammates. It’s pretty blurry right now.

“Can’t see nothing. I barely can see.”

The real question is how his eye and sight will be on Saturday when Game 3 is played in Houston? It’s four days to heal, but how much that helps will depend on the extent of the injury. This is a must-win game for the Rockets and they will need MVP-level Harden to make that happen.

Damian Lillard has apparently integrated ’emotional intelligence’ training into his workouts

By Dane DelgadoMay 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Damian Lillard is as calm and cool as it gets. The Portland Trail Blazers star stood in stark contrast to Russell Westbrook as the two went head-to-head in the first round, the latter constantly talking and the former playing stone-faced.

Obviously we all know how that series ended, with Lillard hitting an incredible 37-foot shot to send the Oklahoma City Thunder home with a first-round loss once again.

Lillard has been working his way toward that playoff success for some time. In a new profile by the Washington post’s Ben Golliver, it was revealed that not only was the Blazers star working on his strength to expand his range, but his mind as well.

According to Golliver, Lillard has been working on his “emotional intelligence” as a means to have the mental acuity and calmness that’s needed to succeed in those big moments.

Via Ben Golliver:

Both coaches have also tried to shape what they call Lillard’s “emotional intelligence.” Beckner has spent years building Lillard’s confidence by “speaking greatness into him” through setbacks, such as multiple all-star snubs and a string of 10 straight postseason losses.

Kenyon has keyed in on Lillard’s self-control and leadership, recommending two books by author Ryan Holiday: “Ego is the Enemy” and “The Obstacle is the Way.”

“The best of the best stay composed when their team is down 15 points, or they’re in foul trouble, or when [Blazers center] Jusuf Nurkic breaks his leg and it feels like the world is ending,” Kenyon said. “No matter what, [Lillard] keeps his composure and leads by example.”

We have heard of sports psychologists for some time, but getting mindfulness training during a shooting and strength routine is the kind of next-level, integrated workouts we should probably start to expect in the NBA from here on out.

Lillard obviously came to playoff prominence with his 2014 shot over Chandler Parsons with 0.9 seconds left to send the Houston Rockets home. Things have been sort of rocky for Lillard from there, particularly after last season’s sweep at the hands of the lower-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

But the Blazers are moving forward and are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second round. They have a chance to move to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, and Lillard is a huge reason why.