Pistons to put minor-league affiliate in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are planning to bring an NBA G League affiliate to Detroit.
The Pistons announced Wednesday their G League team would play in a new arena that Wayne State University is planning to build for its basketball programs. The school’s board of governors has approved the facility.
It’s not clear when Detroit would begin hosting G League games. The Pistons said there are ongoing discussions with G League officials about an expansion team – and the Pistons’ current G League affiliate, which plays in Grand Rapids. The Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive have an agreement that runs through the 2020-21 G League season.
The G League is the NBA’s developmental league.
Torrey Craig was the rare defensive-minded player in the very-offensive-oriented Nuggets-Trail Blazers series.
And now he’s out with a bruised nose. (Don’t watch the above video if you’re squeamish about blood. There’s a lot on those towels.)
Nuggets:
Denver was using Craig to defend Damian Lillard. There’s no stopping Lillard, but Craig made the Portland star work.
In Game 2 tonight, the Trail Blazers also hid Lillard on Craig, shifting Maurice Harkless onto Jamal Murray.
So, this injury could increase offensive output exponentially – by forcing the Nuggets to replace Craig with a more capable scorer (Will Barton, Malik Beasley), which could make Portland reconfigure its planned defense.
Harkless also limped back to the locker room, leaving both teams without their starting small forwards.
The Grizzlies revamped their front office, demoting Chris Wallace, promoting Jason Wexler to President and Zach Kleiman to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and hiring former NBA general managers Rich Cho and Glen Grunwald.
We’re getting clues about how that new structure will operate.
Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
The Memphis Grizzlies are interested in one of the EuroLeague’s rising coaching stars, Lithuania’s Sarunas Jasikevicius, and plan to meet with him soon, league sources told ESPN.
The Grizzlies coaching search, which Executive VP of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman is running, is still largely in the early stages, league sources said.
Good for Kleiman looking outside the box. They don’t have to hire Jasikevicius, but by considering a wider pool of candidates, the Grizzlies give themselves the best chance of finding a good coach.
Jasikevicius – who played for Lithuania in the Olympics then the Pacers and Warriors – has impressed coaching Zalgiris. The Raptors interviewed him last year.
It didn’t make sense for a title contender to take a chance on such an unproven coach, but it could work better in Memphis. The Grizzlies have – or at least should have – much lower immediate expectations.
But Jasikevicius is only 3.5 seasons into his head-coaching career. After a strong start under him, Zalgiris stumbled this season. There’s still plenty to learn about his coaching acumen.
Memphis is smartly doing just that.
James Harden said he could “barely see” after the Rockets’ Game 2 loss to the Warriors yesterday. Harden got swiped across the eyes by Draymond Green, left the game for a while, returned and played well. But he was clearly laboring through bloodshot and watery eyes.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Tests revealed no damage to either of Harden’s corneas, a source said, and the Rockets expect his vision to be completely clear by Saturday’s Game 3.
Good. It’s a shame last year’s Golden State-Houston matchup was marred by injuries to Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala. The healthier these high-level teams are, the more entertaining this series.
I’m partial to the Warriors and the Eastern Conference winner, but this second-round series might be a matchup of the NBA’s top two teams. That’s a plausible argument only with Harden at full strength, though.
Chris Paul is an intense competitor, which sometimes turns into him being a sore loser.
Just after the Warriors effectively clinched a Game 1 win over the Rockets, Paul had an outburst that got him ejected and fined.
Then, as Golden State pulled away in Game 2 last night, Paul swung his arms/the ball at Draymond Green while Green hung from the rim following a dunk.
This didn’t lead anywhere. Thankfully, Green didn’t get hurt.
But it’s disappointing Paul keeps taking these cheap shots.