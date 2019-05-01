Getty Inages

Pacers still uncertain about Victor Oladipo’s expected return

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard says Victor Oladipo continues progressing from a right knee injury but remains uncertain when the All-Star guard will return to the team.

Oladipo suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23. He was not in Indiana or with the team until the Pacers’ season-ending playoff loss to Boston on April 21.

Pritchard told reporters at Wednesday’s season-ending news conference that following surgery, Oladipo needed about 12 to 13 weeks before he could start physical therapy and that Oladipo is only beginning that second phase now.

But after again declining to set a timetable for Oladipo’s return to the court, Pritchard says he hopes to have more answers before free agency begins and that Oladipo promised to return as a better player.

 

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
In 2013, the Mavericks hired Gersson Rosas from the Rockets as general manager.

Only three months later, he resigned.

He said it wasn’t the right fit, reportedly because he didn’t have enough power beneath Mavericks president Donnie Nelson and owner Mark Cuban. Rosas returned to Houston to again work under Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Rosas has been a perennial job candidate around the league ever since.

He and another team have finally found what each deems the right match.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Considering his issues in Dallas, it’s surprising Rosas took this job. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor seemed to prefer keeping general manager Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders, reportedly going as far as negotiating a new contract for Saunders before hiring a team president. That’s not exactly an encouraging development for potential presidents.

Hopefully for him, Rosas knows what he’s walking into this time. It’s hard to believe he’d repeat the mistake of taking a job that offers less-than-expected authority.

Maybe Rosas just happens to like Layden and Saunders as much as Taylor does. Maybe Taylor relented and granted Rosas authority to choose his own general manager and coach.

At the very minimum, talking Taylor out of keeping Layden and/or Saunders – especially Saunders – would require Rosas using some of his capital already. Juxtapose that with Magic president Jeff Weltman, who has yet to put a strong stamp on Orlando’s roster and has therefore delayed judgment on his job.

Beyond potentially tricky internal politics, Rosas inherits a middling roster. The Timberwolves have a young star in Karl-Anthony Towns and little cap flexibility. Wiggins (four years, $122,242,800 remaining), Gorgui Dieng (two years, $33,516,853 remaining) and arguably Jeff Teague (one year, $19 million remaining) have burdensome contracts. Barring major lottery luck, Minnesota is already too good to secure a very high draft pick.

If Towns improves his ability to affect games, especially defensively… if Robert Covington stays healthy… if Teague plays well in a contract year… if Dario Saric and Josh Okogie continue on their developmental tracks… if the Timberwolves have the right coach… they could compete for a playoff spot next year. It’s not much of a leap at all.

But assuming the goal is greater than competing for a low playoff seed, Rosas has his work cut out for him – even with a massive head start in Towns.

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
There were questionable calls in Game 2 between the Rockets and Warriors Tuesday night. Ones both ways. That included a double-technical for Draymond Green and Nene for… well, not much really.

However, after a Game 1 that seemed focused on missed calls, selling calls, and the attempt to manipulate the referees — and the aftermath of that with days of discussion on the topic — there was very little mentioning of the officials in Game 2.

“I didn’t even notice the officiating. I don’t think anybody did,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “I think that’s the best compliment you can give them. They did a great job. This game was just about basketball.”

That was by design.

“I think both teams just realized what the hell was going on last two days. You can’t really turn a blind eye to anything. Today’s day and age with social media and all these things… Everyone was aware of all the talks about officiating, foul calls,” Draymond Green said.

“Come out and play the game. I think both teams did a great job of that. They weren’t complaining about many calls, we weren’t complaining about many calls. It’s kind of embarrassing for the game of basketball, how much it’s been talked about, fouls and officiating. What about beating your man? What about stopping your man? Nobody talked anything about schemes the last couple days. All about foul calls.

“I think both teams were locked in on coming out and playing the game to the best of their ability. You have to give credit, both clubs did that.”

The NBA league office did its part, rescinding the double technical on Green and Nene.

It was a welcome relief to have the talk be about the game.

Will that continue as the series moves to Houston — and the Rockets play with the desperation of a team down 0-2 and knowing it can’t lose Game 3? Or, if that game is tight and the crowd is into it, will officiating again become the focus? When things get intense, human nature has us looking for people to blame (other than ourselves).

Let’s hope it’s still about the game. I just wouldn’t bet money on it.

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Priority No. 1 for the Dallas Mavericks this summer: Lock up Kristaps Porzingis.

Priority No. 2: Get more athleticism and shooting to go around Porzingis and Luka Doncic. Dallas will have the space to add a max contract.

Which brings us to a comment from Marc Stein in his latest New York Times newsletter. Stein had said previously that while rumors were out there Dallas would target Orlando center Nikola Vucevic this summer, he threw out other names and priorities.

Shooters, athleticism and veterans are said to be Dallas’ priorities to supply the budding star tandem of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis with some been-there wisdom…

But league sources say that the Mavericks intend to fling themselves into the chase for Khris Middleton and/or Kemba Walker with gusto in hopes that they have a shot at one of them.

Vucevic is a good center who is going to get paid handsomely this summer (very possibly by the Magic to keep him), but he would be less of a fit than the players Stein mentions. Dallas needs more shooting. Middleton would make a lot of sense as an All-Star player who can space the floor, create a little, defend, and just fit in with what Rick Carlisle is designing. That said the Bucks are on the rise, want to keep him, and are expected to max him out, making it less likely he leaves. Walker would be another great fit as a shot creator, although he will have a lot of suitors from coast to coast, if he decides to leave Charlotte at all.

Tobias Harris is another name Dallas has been rumored to have interest in, and he would make sense for the same reasons Middleton does. Farther down the list of potentials, but still interesting, is the Pacers’ Bojan Bogdanovic.

Dallas may strike out on all of that — there are a lot of teams with money to spend. Even with that, they will be a team to watch next season with KP and Doncic. However, land one of those guys and things get interesting in Big D.

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has been dominant. These playoffs he has looked like what he is, the best player on the planet right now.

Ever since the Warriors blew a 31-point lead to the Clippers Durant has put the team on his back, averaging 38.3 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting overall, 41.2 percent from three, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, plus he has played fantastic defense on the other end of the court.

Most of all, Durant is having fun, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“This is where this s*** is fun, this is when it’s serious and I’m just embracing it,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I’m just having so much fun right now. This time of year is what I’m geared for. I’m just hooping at a high level and enjoying the competitiveness of the playoffs. You go through such a long season to get to this point, and now it’s time to produce…

“In the playoffs, we have individual assignments, and it’s up to us collectively to execute. And me, I’m just doing what’s asked of me, whether that’s scoring, making plays for others or defending. I get so much joy playing this game, and I’m doing it to the best of my ability.”

During the regular season, Durant chafes at the grind of it all, and particularly on the focus — by fans, and via extension with the media — on where he will play next season. We all know Durant has thought about it and that groundwork for the option (or options) he prefers has been laid out, but Durant wants the focus to be on the court.

In the playoffs, it is more. For the players, the focus needs to be on the game because of the matchups, adjustments, and deep dives teams do on each other — the game becomes more mental. Durant is in his element.

And that element may well end with another parade through Oakland.

After that… Durant doesn’t want to talk about it.