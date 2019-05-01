Chris Paul pushes at Draymond Green while Green hangs from rim (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Chris Paul is an intense competitor, which sometimes turns into him being a sore loser.

Just after the Warriors effectively clinched a Game 1 win over the Rockets, Paul had an outburst that got him ejected and fined.

Then, as Golden State pulled away in Game 2 last night, Paul swung his arms/the ball at Draymond Green while Green hung from the rim following a dunk.

This didn’t lead anywhere. Thankfully, Green didn’t get hurt.

But it’s disappointing Paul keeps taking these cheap shots.

Report: Rockets expect James Harden’s vision to be completely clear in Game 3 vs. Warriors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
James Harden said he could “barely see” after the Rockets’ Game 2 loss to the Warriors yesterday. Harden got swiped across the eyes by Draymond Green, left the game for a while, returned and played well. But he was clearly laboring through bloodshot and watery eyes.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Tests revealed no damage to either of Harden’s corneas, a source said, and the Rockets expect his vision to be completely clear by Saturday’s Game 3.

Good. It’s a shame last year’s Golden State-Houston matchup was marred by injuries to Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala. The healthier these high-level teams are, the more entertaining this series.

I’m partial to the Warriors and the Eastern Conference winner, but this second-round series might be a matchup of the NBA’s top two teams. That’s a plausible argument only with Harden at full strength, though.

Report: Timberwolves hiring Rockets’ Gersson Rosas as president

AP Photo/LM Otero
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
In 2013, the Mavericks hired Gersson Rosas from the Rockets as general manager.

Only three months later, he resigned.

He said it wasn’t the right fit, reportedly because he didn’t have enough power beneath Mavericks president Donnie Nelson and owner Mark Cuban. Rosas returned to Houston to again work under Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Rosas has been a perennial job candidate around the league ever since.

He and another team have finally found what each deems the right match.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Considering his issues in Dallas, it’s surprising Rosas took this job. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor seemed to prefer keeping general manager Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders, reportedly going as far as negotiating a new contract for Saunders before hiring a team president. That’s not exactly an encouraging development for potential presidents.

Hopefully for him, Rosas knows what he’s walking into this time. It’s hard to believe he’d repeat the mistake of taking a job that offers less-than-expected authority.

Maybe Rosas just happens to like Layden and Saunders as much as Taylor does. Maybe Taylor relented and granted Rosas authority to choose his own general manager and coach.

At the very minimum, talking Taylor out of keeping Layden and/or Saunders – especially Saunders – would require Rosas using some of his capital already. Juxtapose that with Magic president Jeff Weltman, who has yet to put a strong stamp on Orlando’s roster and has therefore delayed judgment on his job.

Beyond potentially tricky internal politics, Rosas inherits a middling roster. The Timberwolves have a young star in Karl-Anthony Towns and little cap flexibility. Wiggins (four years, $122,242,800 remaining), Gorgui Dieng (two years, $33,516,853 remaining) and arguably Jeff Teague (one year, $19 million remaining) have burdensome contracts. Barring major lottery luck, Minnesota is already too good to secure a very high draft pick.

If Towns improves his ability to affect games, especially defensively… if Robert Covington stays healthy… if Teague plays well in a contract year… if Dario Saric and Josh Okogie continue on their developmental tracks… if the Timberwolves have the right coach… they could compete for a playoff spot next year. It’s not much of a leap at all.

But assuming the goal is greater than competing for a low playoff seed, Rosas has his work cut out for him – even with a massive head start in Towns.

Pacers still uncertain about Victor Oladipo’s expected return

Getty Inages
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard says Victor Oladipo continues progressing from a right knee injury but remains uncertain when the All-Star guard will return to the team.

Oladipo suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23. He was not in Indiana or with the team until the Pacers’ season-ending playoff loss to Boston on April 21.

Pritchard told reporters at Wednesday’s season-ending news conference that following surgery, Oladipo needed about 12 to 13 weeks before he could start physical therapy and that Oladipo is only beginning that second phase now.

But after again declining to set a timetable for Oladipo’s return to the court, Pritchard says he hopes to have more answers before free agency begins and that Oladipo promised to return as a better player.

 

All quiet on the officiating front after Warriors/Rockets Game 2

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
There were questionable calls in Game 2 between the Rockets and Warriors Tuesday night. Ones both ways. That included a double-technical for Draymond Green and Nene for… well, not much really.

However, after a Game 1 that seemed focused on missed calls, selling calls, and the attempt to manipulate the referees — and the aftermath of that with days of discussion on the topic — there was very little mentioning of the officials in Game 2.

“I didn’t even notice the officiating. I don’t think anybody did,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “I think that’s the best compliment you can give them. They did a great job. This game was just about basketball.”

That was by design.

“I think both teams just realized what the hell was going on last two days. You can’t really turn a blind eye to anything. Today’s day and age with social media and all these things… Everyone was aware of all the talks about officiating, foul calls,” Draymond Green said.

“Come out and play the game. I think both teams did a great job of that. They weren’t complaining about many calls, we weren’t complaining about many calls. It’s kind of embarrassing for the game of basketball, how much it’s been talked about, fouls and officiating. What about beating your man? What about stopping your man? Nobody talked anything about schemes the last couple days. All about foul calls.

“I think both teams were locked in on coming out and playing the game to the best of their ability. You have to give credit, both clubs did that.”

The NBA league office did its part, rescinding the double technical on Green and Nene.

It was a welcome relief to have the talk be about the game.

Will that continue as the series moves to Houston — and the Rockets play with the desperation of a team down 0-2 and knowing it can’t lose Game 3? Or, if that game is tight and the crowd is into it, will officiating again become the focus? When things get intense, human nature has us looking for people to blame (other than ourselves).

Let’s hope it’s still about the game. I just wouldn’t bet money on it.