Getty Images

Two way street: Players not respecting NBA referees, which exacerbates the problem

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not just James Harden and the Houston Rockets, it’s been a league-wide issue for a few years now: Players say something needs to be done about the officiating. They’re frustrated. After a loss (always after a loss), just about every name player and every coach in the league has called out the officiating, from Harden calling Scott Foster “rude and arrogant” to Joel Embiid ending a press conference with “the referees f ****** suck” there is a lot of venom flying at officials.

What we’ve seen in the last two days flows from that, this has been the extreme version of coaches and teams working the officials, trying to influence calls in the next game. It’s not new. Phil Jackson was a master at it. Pat Riley did it. Almost every playoff coach of the last 30 years has done this. This is just a louder version of it.

However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

That venom towards referees is worse during the game — how many plays a game does a player or coach not stare at the referee or say something about a call/lack of call? It feels like a handful. At most. Everyone complains continuously, even on what are obvious fouls or non-calls. The NBA’s poster child for clean play Stephen Curry is running down the court pointing at officials. Players can be slow to get back on defense so they can bark at referees.

That disrespect to the referees fuels the fans and the situation, and the league needs to address it. This isn’t a one-way street, the players are throwing fuel on the fire. Frank Isola had this quote from an anonymous coach in his story at the Athletic today.

“It is out of control and that includes my own team at times,” said one coach of a playoff team. “The league needs to do something about it.”

At the 2018 All-Star Game, there was a meeting between leaders from the players union and referees union, but it was reportedly sparsely attended and changed nothing.

Players and coaches are right, referees are quicker now with technical foul calls and even ejections, but that’s a reflection back to the league — the referees don’t feel protected and backed by the NBA league office, so they take it upon themselves. Chris Paul got a $35,000 fine (0.001 percent of his salary) and no suspension for bumping referee Josh Tiven after a call he didn’t like at the end of Game 1. Nets GM got a just one-game suspension and a fine for actually barging into the referees’ locker room after a game to complain about the calls. You think the other referees in the league didn’t note those incidents?

Tension between referees and players has always been there, and always will be. Especially in the postseason, when players are trying to gain every advantage, while referees are trying to enforce the rules in a fast-paced, hard-to-officiate sport. Tension is built into that dynamic.

Players have legitimate gripes with some of the calls and officiating, the league needs to find ways to improve those calls (a fourth on-court referee each game?), but the referees are certainly in the right to feel disrespected. Because they are. The players treat them that way every game, not just the playoffs. And all the whining is not a good image for the sport.

The organization with the ability to rein this in is the NBA league office, but so far they have given the players more leeway, not less.

 

Vince Carter makes it clear: ‘I’m coming back’ for 22nd season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Vince Carter has said he thought he had one more season in him and wanted to return for a 22nd season.

Now he’s made it clear, he’s coming back. Here is what he said on the Winging It podcast with Kent Bazemore (hat tip Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution):

“I’m coming back.”

Will that be with the Hawks?

“I would like to. We’ll see what happens.”

Atlanta has a young core they like — Trae Young, John Collins, Taurean Prince and more — but they need to add talent to that mix. They can do that via the draft plus potentially trading Kent Bazemore (who will be an expiring contract). They might love to have a veteran like Carter in that locker room, but there are a few other teams that would like him in the mentor role as well. Plus, Carter can still give a team a solid 15 minutes a night off the bench.

Carter, at age 42, will have options. Atlanta may be just one of them.

Report: Agents, general managers describe Linda Rambis as Lakers’ ‘shadow owner’

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Linda Rambis’ presence at Monty Williams’ interview with the Lakers raised a few eyebrows. After all, Rambis’ title with the Lakers is Executive Director, Special Projects. What does that have to do with picking a coach?

Amin Elhassan on ESPN:

Some agents and GMs around the league have dubbed her the shadow owner of the Lakers, that everything goes through Linda Rambis, and if you want to convince Jeanie of something, you’ve got to get Linda first.

Ramona Shelburne on ESPN:

The fact that people talk about that now is funny to me, because it’s been that way, really, for 40 years. They have been best friends. And personality-wise, if you know them, it sort of makes sense. Jeanie can be shy. Linda is more of a talker. She’s more of a doer. The difference is, in the past, her role has been more as a consigliere or an events person whereas, right now, there’s a lot more dealing with agents.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Rambis have been close a long time. It’s different now that Buss is controlling owner, succeeding her father, who died in 2013. It gets even more attention with the power vacuum created by Magic Johnson’s resignation. Though general manager Rob Pelinka appears to be running the front office, Buss is the known authority. People are looking to her for guidance on the Lakers’ direction.

And she’s apparently looking to Rambis.

There’s nothing necessarily nefarious about this. Many owners have advisors with significant influence. This is just good insight into how the Lakers’ operate.

Likely not coincidentally, Linda’s husband – former Lakers player and interim coach Kurt Rambis – appears set to gain a bigger role within the Lakers. That is concerning.

Pacers get yet another arena subsidy from taxpayers

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Indiana really wants to keep the Pacers. Really badly. Really, really badly.

The state keeps funneling taxpayer money to the billion-dollar company and its owner, Herb Simon.

After the latest handout, signed into law by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb yesterday, here’s a recap,

Neil deMause at Deadspin:

  • 1999: Simon receives $79 million in public money (or maybe $191 million, if you count all the hidden subsidies like property tax breaks, which you should) toward a new $200 million arena, for which his team will keep all revenues and pay $1 a year in rent.
  • 2010: With nine years to go on his 20-year lease, Simon gets another $33.5 million to agree not to opt out of his deal for another three years.
  • 2014: Simon extends the Pacers’ lease through 2024, in exchange for $160 million more in public cash.
  • 2019: Oh hell, let’s just make it 2044, and you can give me another $600 million.

Independent studies – not ones commissioned by teams eying these subsidies – have conclusively shown arena deals don’t make the desired economic impact. This “deal” will cost Indiana money that could have gone toward schools, police, etc. or even just back to taxpayers.

Maybe that’s worth it to have a professional basketball team in town, but the state had leverage. Does anyone really think Simon, 84, wanted to become the villain who moved the Pacers from Indiana? If forced to pay for arena upgrades himself, I bet he would have buckled or made do with what’s already one of the league’s nicest arenas.

Instead, politicians rushed to ply the billionaire with taxpayer money. Sadly, as usual.

Report: Gregg Popovich to sign three-year contract with Spurs, remain NBA’s highest-paid coach

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
4 Comments

Though Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich avoided a straight answer about his future, signs pointed to him returning.

It appears even the formalities are nearly complete.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Once Gregg Popovich formally commits to return for his 24th season as San Antonio Spurs coach, he’s expected to sign a three-year contract that will keep him as the highest paid coach in the NBA, league sources told ESPN.

A Popovich contract extension has been a foregone conclusion for months, but the deal won’t change the fact that he will continue taking his coaching future on a year-to-year basis, league sources said. Spurs ownership believes he’s entitled to manage his future how he wishes, sources said.

Popovich reportedly earns about $11 million annually. He’s worth it. No team comes close to building around its coach like San Antonio with Popovich. He’s so good at developing players and instilling cohesion. He has kept the Spurs churning past their superstars leaving.

His title of team president also surely increases his salary, though not so much his workload.

San Antonio might not have the highest ceiling with Popovich around. A coach like him demands stocking the roster with capable veterans, not wasting a year tanking. But making the playoffs every year can be satisfying.

Popovich ranks third on the all-time coaching wins list – just 87 behind Lenny Wilkens and 90 behind Don Nelson. If he completes this contract, Popovich should pass both. Even if he coaches just two more years, Popovich has a chance to break the record.