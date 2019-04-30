Report: Gregg Popovich to sign three-year contract with Spurs, remain NBA’s highest-paid coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Though Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich avoided a straight answer about his future, signs pointed to him returning.

It appears even the formalities are nearly complete.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Once Gregg Popovich formally commits to return for his 24th season as San Antonio Spurs coach, he’s expected to sign a three-year contract that will keep him as the highest paid coach in the NBA, league sources told ESPN. A Popovich contract extension has been a foregone conclusion for months, but the deal won’t change the fact that he will continue taking his coaching future on a year-to-year basis, league sources said. Spurs ownership believes he’s entitled to manage his future how he wishes, sources said.

Popovich reportedly earns about $11 million annually. He’s worth it. No team comes close to building around its coach like San Antonio with Popovich. He’s so good at developing players and instilling cohesion. He has kept the Spurs churning past their superstars leaving.

His title of team president also surely increases his salary, though not so much his workload.

San Antonio might not have the highest ceiling with Popovich around. A coach like him demands stocking the roster with capable veterans, not wasting a year tanking. But making the playoffs every year can be satisfying.

Popovich ranks third on the all-time coaching wins list – just 87 behind Lenny Wilkens and 90 behind Don Nelson. If he completes this contract, Popovich should pass both. Even if he coaches just two more years, Popovich has a chance to break the record.