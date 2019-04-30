Pacers get yet another arena subsidy from taxpayers

Indiana really wants to keep the Pacers. Really badly. Really, really badly.
The state keeps funneling taxpayer money to the billion-dollar company and its owner, Herb Simon.
After the latest handout, signed into law by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb yesterday, here’s a recap,
Neil deMause at Deadspin:
- 1999: Simon receives $79 million in public money (or maybe $191 million, if you count all the hidden subsidies like property tax breaks, which you should) toward a new $200 million arena, for which his team will keep all revenues and pay $1 a year in rent.
- 2010: With nine years to go on his 20-year lease, Simon gets another $33.5 million to agree not to opt out of his deal for another three years.
- 2014: Simon extends the Pacers’ lease through 2024, in exchange for $160 million more in public cash.
- 2019: Oh hell, let’s just make it 2044, and you can give me another $600 million.
Independent studies – not ones commissioned by teams eying these subsidies – have conclusively shown arena deals don’t make the desired economic impact. This “deal” will cost Indiana money that could have gone toward schools, police, etc. or even just back to taxpayers.
Maybe that’s worth it to have a professional basketball team in town, but the state had leverage. Does anyone really think Simon, 84, wanted to become the villain who moved the Pacers from Indiana? If forced to pay for arena upgrades himself, I bet he would have buckled or made do with what’s already one of the league’s nicest arenas.
Instead, politicians rushed to ply the billionaire with taxpayer money. Sadly, as usual.
Though Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich avoided a straight answer about his future, signs pointed to him returning.
It appears even the formalities are nearly complete.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Once Gregg Popovich formally commits to return for his 24th season as San Antonio Spurs coach, he’s expected to sign a three-year contract that will keep him as the highest paid coach in the NBA, league sources told ESPN.
A Popovich contract extension has been a foregone conclusion for months, but the deal won’t change the fact that he will continue taking his coaching future on a year-to-year basis, league sources said. Spurs ownership believes he’s entitled to manage his future how he wishes, sources said.
Popovich reportedly earns about $11 million annually. He’s worth it. No team comes close to building around its coach like San Antonio with Popovich. He’s so good at developing players and instilling cohesion. He has kept the Spurs churning past their superstars leaving.
His title of team president also surely increases his salary, though not so much his workload.
San Antonio might not have the highest ceiling with Popovich around. A coach like him demands stocking the roster with capable veterans, not wasting a year tanking. But making the playoffs every year can be satisfying.
Popovich ranks third on the all-time coaching wins list – just 87 behind Lenny Wilkens and 90 behind Don Nelson. If he completes this contract, Popovich should pass both. Even if he coaches just two more years, Popovich has a chance to break the record.
Early last year, Larry Nance Jr. was playing for the Lakers.
Bill Oram of The Athletic:
Nance Jr. and his fiancée, his college girlfriend, were interested in buying a house. He wanted to get a sense of whether the Lakers planned on keeping him around, and Pelinka told him that the Lakers would only trade him if it meant landing one of the game’s three best players. He told him to buy the house, multiple sources confirmed.
In February of last year, the Lakers traded Nance and Jordan Clarkson to the Cavaliers for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round pick – definitely not top-three players.
Nance:
Maybe Nance is setting the record straight after an inaccurate report. If so, good for him. The truth is important, and Pelinka doesn’t deserve a false report harming his credibility.
Maybe Nance is denying an accurate report because he doesn’t want to burn bridges or just wants to downplay controversy surrounding him. That happens.
But because he put his name behind his claims and Oram’s sources didn’t, I’m trusting Nance unless further information emerges.
That said, Pelinka has a problem either way. He’s either lying to players or has so many enemies, some of them smeared him to Oram. Pelinka knows which is the case and, as he takes control of the Lakers’ front office, must handle it.
After flopping onto a reporter, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said referees are doing the best they can, everyone should move on after perceived bad calls and it’s a shame the Rockets are making officiating such a big deal.
But remember when Steve Kerr said this in 2016?
“How is it that everybody on Earth can see these traveling violations except for the three people that we pay to do the job? I don’t get it…. But I can literally put together a blooper reel of plays that are embarrassing travels that are just not called. I believe it’s a case of they have so many things to look at — they are looking at defensive three seconds, the contact in the lane when people are cutting through the lane, they’re looking at the charge and block circle — they’re looking at everything except what they should be looking at which is the basic rule of the game, which is traveling.
“And it’s a shame because guys are getting away with murder out there and the fans see it. My favorite is when you see the visiting team travel and you see like a 1,000 fans in the background all doing the traveling signal with their hands. If those people saw it, how come the refs didn’t?”
Houston general manager Daryl Morey remembers.
Morey:
Morey is right: Kerr is a hypocrite. When calls work against the Warriors, Kerr frequently argues with the referees – including sometimes carrying his complaints beyond games. Kerr is taking the high road now because Golden State won Game 1 with a favorable whistle.
But Morey is only contributing to the toxic culture surrounding the Rockets, who seem way too focused on things other than just playing better – the one thing they can control. They can’t control the referees. They can’t control Kerr’s sanctimony. But if they play better, they still have a chance in this series.
At least this is right on brand for Morey and Kerr.
Jimmy Butler (30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists) was huge in the 76ers’ Game 2 win over the Raptors yesterday.
Philadelphia coach Brett Brown:
This was James Butler. That was the adult in the gym
Butler:
My name isn’t James. It literally is Jimmy.
Brown was trying to compliment Butler. Maybe Jimmy Butler III will focus on his coach’s intention and excuse the gaffe.
But Butler is also quite proud and has had tension with Brown. I wouldn’t be surprised if this actually bothers Butler.
Either way, there will probably be no short-term effects. The 76ers are in the midst of a tight playoff series, and Butler – for all the drama he creates – is so good at locking into the task at hand.
However, when Butler hits unrestricted free agency this summer and evaluates his connection to Philadelphia… I don’t know. I really don’t know.