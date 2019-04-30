Getty

Joel Embiid says he had ‘the s—ts’ before Game 2 win over Raptors (VIDEO)

Apr 30, 2019
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia Sixers took Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, 94-89.

Embiid was questionable to join the game, both because of his nagging knee issue but also because of gastroenteritis. The Sixers big man said as much after the game while at the podium with teammate Jimmy Butler.

Of course, in his own special way, Embiid described what was happening to him before the win.

Warning, NSFW language ahead.

That’s one way to put it.

Embiid came out of the contest against the Raptors with a statline of 12 points, six rebounds, six turnovers, and five assists.

He didn’t play his best game, but the Sixers came together and beat Toronto on their home court.

Game 3 is on Thursday back in Pennsylvania.

Kevin Durant on James Harden: ‘I don’t think he’s been cheating the game at all’

Apr 30, 2019
The Houston Rockets have been the talk of the NBA after word came out that the team had been doing data analysis on specific foul calls in relation to the Golden State Warriors.

Whole thing smelled like sour grapes, particularly after Houston had lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Warriors on Sunday.

Given that Houston has both Chris Paul and James Harden, their complaints about referee officiating has seemed a touch disingenuous. Of course, now folks are starting to ask other players around league about Rockets.

According to Golden State’s Kevin Durant, he doesn’t feel as though Harden is cheating the rules of the game.

Via ESPN:

“I wouldn’t say that he has an advantage,” Durant said after the morning shootaround before Game 2 on Tuesday night. “I think everybody, once they get into the lane, they use little tricks to try to get their shots off. I don’t think he’s any different.

“He may bump guys off going to the rim, but everybody does that. I wouldn’t say that he’s found a way to … cheat the rules. I wouldn’t say that. I just think that he has his style of play. It might not be what everybody likes to see, but it’s been effective. And I don’t think he’s been cheating the game at all.”

Durant was teammates with Harden in Oklahoma City, and the Warriors forward no doubt has a couple of tricks up his sleeve that he’d like to continue to go unnoticed by officials. No need to draw ire here.

And the problem is not that Harden is cheating the rules. In fact, in large part Harden, Paul, and several other superstars are explicitly not cheating the rules, but their results have fans groaning about the flow and spirit of the game. They’re taking advantage of specific sight lines and issues that referees have as they try to officiate a game that has grown stronger, faster, and smarter.

It’s been put forth that all the tricks that Harden and players of his ilk have learned over time have made them believe that they should get certain calls in situations due to the patterns referees have allowed them. That doesn’t mean that some of those calls are, altruistically, fouls.

In short, Harden seems to get upset every offseason because he can no longer manufacture foul calls on the same moves he did in the regular season. Whether that’s fair or not is up for interpretation.

The referees have been a constant source of conversation over the course of these playoffs with just how poorly they’ve performed, especially with an audience at home that can watch instant replays and see the right call nearly in real time.

The NBA will need to address the situation with the referees during the off-season. For now, the league does not agree with Houston’s methodology and how they believe they’ve been unfairly disadvantaged by the boys in gray.

Gerald Henderson opens up about injuries, retirement

Apr 30, 2019
Gerald Henderson hasn’t played in an NBA game since April of 2017, injuries sidelining the previously reliable two guard.

For a guy who grew up in basketball — his father was a 13-year NBA veteran and three-time champion with the Bad Boy Pistons — walking away from the sport was not easy. He did not want to give up, but his body betrayed him.

Henderson opens up about it in a fantastic piece at closeup360.com.

The big thing is my injuries. I’ve had six surgeries since 2008. Wrist surgery. Hip surgeries. Achilles surgery. They piled up, among other injuries that haven’t needed surgery. They just kind of accumulated and made it very difficult to play and to play healthy, to put everything into actual basketball.

It became more just making sure that I could get out there on the court, as opposed to really working on my game, spending time on my game and developing myself. I’ve spent years working on my body—which, as an athlete, you have to do. It became less about maintenance. Instead, the game became rehab and physical therapy.

For a lot of players, figuring out what’s next is hard. Their job has been basketball, it’s all they’ve known since middle school. It provided a social life, it provided a schedule, it provided a living, and it provided an identity. Without that some players struggle to figure out who they are.

Henderson is not one of those guys.

He’s busy being a dad. Playing golf. Helping charities. He knows there will be more.

It’s worth checking out his entire story. Hearing a player open up about not being able to do what he loves anymore, about finding a new path, is fascinating.

Report: Danny Ferry among four being considered for Wizards GM job

Apr 30, 2019
Less than a month ago, the Wizards finally let go of Ernie Grunfeld after 16 mediocre seasons with him at the top of the basketball operations food chain. It came at a time the franchise has some hard choices to make about exactly how they move forward.

Who will be making that decision? Danny Ferry — the former Atlanta Hawks GM — interviewed for the job and there appear to be four primary candidates according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Conley is the president of basketball operations for the Nuggets and was critical to putting the team still going in the second round together.

There appears to be no timeline for the Wizards to make a hire, but the draft is only getting closer and the new GM/POBO will have to hit the ground running.

The new head person has some serious challenges.

That starts with Bradley Beal, their best player who has two more years on his contract. He averaged 25.6 points per game and took on more of a load when John Wall went out for the season with an injury. The Wizards can extend his contract this summer and build around him, or trade him to jump-start the rebuild without him.

The Wizards are also stuck with Wall’s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who is seriously injured — plus will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million.

That’s a lot to deal with and an owner who wants to make the playoffs sooner rather than later. This new GM is going to have to manage up the ladder as well as rebuild the roster.

 

Two way street: Players not respecting NBA referees, which exacerbates the problem

Apr 30, 2019
3 Comments

It’s not just James Harden and the Houston Rockets, it’s been a league-wide issue for a few years now: Players say something needs to be done about the officiating. They’re frustrated. After a loss (always after a loss), just about every name player and every coach in the league has called out the officiating, from Harden calling Scott Foster “rude and arrogant” to Joel Embiid ending a press conference with “the referees f ****** suck” there is a lot of venom flying at officials.

What we’ve seen in the last two days flows from that, this has been the extreme version of coaches and teams working the officials, trying to influence calls in the next game. It’s not new. Phil Jackson was a master at it. Pat Riley did it. Almost every playoff coach of the last 30 years has done this. This is just a louder version of it.

However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

That venom towards referees is worse during the game — how many plays a game does a player or coach not stare at the referee or say something about a call/lack of call? It feels like a handful. At most. Everyone complains continuously, even on what are obvious fouls or non-calls. The NBA’s poster child for clean play Stephen Curry is running down the court pointing at officials. Players can be slow to get back on defense so they can bark at referees.

That disrespect to the referees fuels the fans and the situation, and the league needs to address it. This isn’t a one-way street, the players are throwing fuel on the fire. Frank Isola had this quote from an anonymous coach in his story at the Athletic today.

“It is out of control and that includes my own team at times,” said one coach of a playoff team. “The league needs to do something about it.”

At the 2018 All-Star Game, there was a meeting between leaders from the players union and referees union, but it was reportedly sparsely attended and changed nothing.

Players and coaches are right, referees are quicker now with technical foul calls and even ejections, but that’s a reflection back to the league — the referees don’t feel protected and backed by the NBA league office, so they take it upon themselves. Chris Paul got a $35,000 fine (0.001 percent of his salary) and no suspension for bumping referee Josh Tiven after a call he didn’t like at the end of Game 1. Nets GM got a just one-game suspension and a fine for actually barging into the referees’ locker room after a game to complain about the calls. You think the other referees in the league didn’t note those incidents?

Tension between referees and players has always been there, and always will be. Especially in the postseason, when players are trying to gain every advantage, while referees are trying to enforce the rules in a fast-paced, hard-to-officiate sport. Tension is built into that dynamic.

Players have legitimate gripes with some of the calls and officiating, the league needs to find ways to improve those calls (a fourth on-court referee each game?), but the referees are certainly in the right to feel disrespected. Because they are. The players treat them that way every game, not just the playoffs. And all the whining is not a good image for the sport.

The organization with the ability to rein this in is the NBA league office, but so far they have given the players more leeway, not less.

 