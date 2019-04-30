Getty Images

Celtics aim to frustrate Giannis Antetokounmpo again in Game 2

Associated PressApr 30, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Each time Giannis Antetokounmpo touched the ball, he was swarmed by various Boston Celtics’ defenders. Whether it was Jayson Tatum or Al Horford, Antetokounmpo experienced a difficult time in Game 1 and so did the rest of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer is optimistic his star will bounce back and he will find out if Antetokounmpo recovers from a rough series opener Tuesday night when the Bucks host the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“As great as he’s been, he hasn’t been perfect every night,” Budenholzer said. “He’s hard on himself, so there will probably be some point where I put my arms around him and tell him, ‘You’re going to be great.'”

The series will shift to Boston for Game 3 on Friday night and Milwaukee hopes to avoid joining the 2018 Toronto Raptors as the only top seed to fall behind 2-0 in this round under the current 16-team format that began in 1984.

On Sunday, the Celtics opened the series by cruising to a 112-90 victory, mostly because of how they defended Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo scored 22 points but shot 7 of 21 and did not hit his first basket until the second quarter and Milwaukee was dominated in the second half after trailing by two at halftime.

“Whenever I got in the paint and I (spun) or tried to change direction, a second guy was right there,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve just got to go watch tape. If they’re going to play like this the whole series, I’ve got to be able to make the right pass and trust my teammates to knock down shots.”

Milwaukee shot 34.8 percent and had 11 shots blocked. Antetokounmpo shot 4 of 15 in the paint and was 2 of 10 when guarded by Horford or Aron Baynes.

It was Milwaukee’s lowest shooting percentage in a postseason game since Game 6 of the 2015 first round against the Chicago Bulls.

“Well, they hit us in the mouth,” Milwaukee point guard George Hill said. “That was pretty surprising. But it’s the playoffs and you have to learn how to hit and get back up.”

Besides counting on Antetokounmpo recovering from one of his worst games of the year, the Bucks are hoping others can help them recover from the third-worst loss by a No. 1 seed in a series opener under the league’s current format.

Khris Middleton was held to 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting while Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez finished with a combined nine points on a combined 2 of 10 from the floor.

Boston is unbeaten in the postseason and is attempting to start a postseason with six straight wins for the first time since 1985-86. The Celtics are allowing 91.4 points per game in their first five playoff games and getting enough offense by scoring 101.8 points per game.

Besides the stifling defense, the Celtics also shot 54 percent. It was their highest field goal percentage in a conference semifinal game since Game 5 in 2010 at Cleveland.

“I think we definitely played like a team tonight,” Boston forward Gordon Hayward said. “I’ve talked about it all year, but we have so many different guys that can step up and make plays and make shots. Seemed like guys tonight made timely buckets all over the place. We’re trying to draw together and come together here and accomplish one goal. This is a good start to that.”

Kyrie Irving opened the series with 26 points and 11 assists while Horford added 20 and 11, respectively. Afterward, it was Horford’s defense on Antetokounmpo that had the Celtics buzzing.

Horford was on the floor at the same time as Antetokounmpo for 22 minutes. During those minutes, Antetokounmpo made 2 of 11 shots, had two shots blocked by Horford as the Bucks posted a 63.3 offensive rating in those minutes.

“Our focus was to make sure that we just made it tough on him every time, just making sure he earned everything he got,” Horford said. “I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”

If the Celtics can defend as effectively as they did in Game 1, they will get a 2-0 lead in this round for the third straight season.

 

Nikola Jokic scores 37, Nuggets take Game 1 in defense optional game

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2019, 3:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“Defense was not part of the game tonight, for either team,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said.

That’s putting it kindly. Portland scored 113 points (with a 113 offensive rating since there were 100 possessions), shot 51.9 percent as a team, got 39 points from Damian Lillard and still lost.

That’s because Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with an impressive all-around game of 37 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and Denver scored at will on its way to a 121-113 win. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

The game seemed a shock to the system for both sides after the first round. Denver went from facing a San Antonio team that doesn’t hunt threes to a Portland team that took 29 (and that seemed low). Denver went from facing a team that they dared to shoot jumpers in Oklahoma City team to a Portland squad that lives by those jumpers (and the driving lanes they create.

Both teams were putting up numbers, but Denver’s defense was able to create 18 turnovers, which turned into 23 points.

“It was a good offensive game but I thought the turnovers really made the difference,” Blazers’ coach Terry Stotts said.

Denver also got 23 points from Jamal Murray and 19 from Paul Millsap.

Enes Kanter had an impressive 26 points for Portland, playing despite separating his shoulder in the closeout game against OKC just a week ago.

“Enes was terrific, very efficient, finished around the basket playing through the shoulder injury,” Stotts said. “I couldn’t have asked any more of him. He was terrific.”

76ers take Game 2, not control of series, vs. Raptors

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

The 76ers threw several adjustments at the Raptors.

Enough stuck to allow Jimmy Butler to play hero.

Philadelphia built a 19-point lead in the first-half then – thanks to several big shots by Butler (30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists) – stayed ahead despite multiple Toronto pushes, prevailing 94-89 in Game 2 Monday.

In best-of-seven series that open with a split in one location, the team that began with homecourt advantage has won 59% of the time. The Raptors will have a chance to retake the series lead in Game 3 Thursday.

The way they improved throughout tonight’s game suggests they will.

It took time for Kawhi Leonard (35 points, seven rebounds, six assists) to find his spots against a Philadelphia defense shading closer toward him after his dominant Game 1.

It took time for Pascal Siakam (21 points on 25 shots) to find openings, more on the perimeter, with Joel Embiid defending him

It took time for Marc Gasol (+7 despite 1-of-6 shooting) to learn how to handle Tobias Harris guarding him, more playmaking than scoring from the post.

But it was mostly too late. Especially on a night Toronto shot just 10-for-37 (27%) on 3-pointers.

With the loss out of the way, expect Raptors coach Nick Nurse to more aggressively adjust, not just respond to the 76ers’ changes. Gasol should more closely shadow Embiid, who worked Serge Ibaka. Fred VanVleet (-18 in 18 minutes) can get a quicker hook when he becomes a defensive liability due to his height.  Toronto can pull Greg Monroe, who played well tonight, into more pick-and-rolls.

Of course, the 76ers can play better, too. They shot just 10-for-35 (29%) on 3-pointers themselves. Embiid can get healthier (his stomach, probably not his knee). Philadelphia won’t necessarily have to rely on another disastrous stint from Boban Marjanovic, who was -5 in just 1:25 after Monroe left due to a sprained ankle.

Both teams should perform better. It just seems Toronto’s paths to improvement, which are already well underway, are clearer.

Report: Pelicans poach Suns’ well respected athletic trainer Aaron Nelson

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
3 Comments

When David Griffin was hired as the new president of basketball operations in New Orleans, he talked about investing in critical areas for the Pelicans: Analytics, player development, and the athletic training side.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports Griffin is making significant strides in at least one of those areas.

The Suns have had a reputation for prolonging players careers and keeping them healthy because of their athletic training staff and conditioning programs. Bringing some of that magic to New Orleans would boost the organization’s reputation among players and agents.

It is going to take time and a lot of small steps to turn things around in New Orleans. This is one of those steps.

As expected, Joel Embiid will play in Game 2

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joel Embiid had a rough Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors. He shot just 5-of-18 and got to the free throw line only six times. Marc Gasol (and a little Serge Ibaka) kept Embiid in check, and without him being dominant Philadelphia will struggle in this series. That’s what happened as the Raptors controlled Game 1.

Embiid will be on the court in Toronto Monday for Game 2.

Embiid struggles in the post against Gasol, who has the size and the veteran experience to not get backed down. Embiid needs to face up on him and make plays, and get to the rim when Ibaka is in the game. We’ll see if he can do that for Game 2.