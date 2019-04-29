Spurs staffer reportedly says ‘no doubt’ Gregg Popovich will return

Popovich will coach Team USA in the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. So, he’s definitely not walking away entirely.
Does the 70-year-old want to continue with his NBA workload? I think so. He strikes a good work-life balance, and he’s one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Far more than any other NBA team with its coach, the Spurs are built around him. If he remains, San Antonio has a fighting chance to make the playoffs. Again.
But it has been a trying couple years. Under his watch, the Spurs alienated and traded their franchise player, Kawhi Leonard. In their last game, Popovich couldn’t reach his team at a crucial moment.
Popovich has earned the right to take as long as he wants to decide on a new contract. I suspect, though, he’ll eventually sign one.
Thunder GM Sam Presti: We ‘anticipate’ Billy Donovan returning as coach
That’s odd phrasing. Donovan could technically leave on his own, but it really seems to be Sam Presti’s call. Is Presti leaving the door open for other options? Or is he intent on keeping Donovan but just nodding to the unknowableness of the future?
The Thunder already exercised Donovan’s option for next season, which could be a make-or-break year for the coach.
He has done a pretty good job, though Oklahoma City’s inability to adapt defensively to counter Damian Lillard in the playoffs was disappointing. Overall, Donovan has built a successful team despite a roster way short on shooting. Donovan’s Thunder have played sound defense and scored reasonably well considering the lack of spacing.
A team with Russell Westbrook and Paul George has a high floor. The best argument for dumping Donovan: The Thunder are capped out and unlikely to improve their roster. Changing coaches and increasing variance could be the best way to reach a higher ceiling.
But Donovan has long been Presti’s guy, and it seems it’ll stay that way.
David Griffin: Anthony Davis’ shirt was about ‘Space Jam 2’
Davis requested a trade in February then wore a “That’s All Folks!” to New Orleans’ last game. Even if Davis’ agent – Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James – has a good relationship with Griffin from Griffin’s time running the Cavaliers, it seems Davis has gone too far to turn back now. The shirt further alienated Pelicans fans and anchors everyone’s belief it’s time to move on.
I think that shirt was probably foreshadowing of “Space Jam 2” as much as anything else.
We’re going to be competing. We’re competing to win. We’re not coming at this as though we’re rebuilding. So, Anthony Davis aside, if he’s with us, we’re going to be building obviously with a little bit of a leg up obviously with a player of that caliber. But if he’s not with us, we’re going to building in such a way that we’ve got people that are all about this situation.
I’m impressed with this spin. Seriously. It covers so many bases so simply. This is why Griffin gets paid the big bucks.
Gives Davis an out for a contentious situation? Check.
There’s no indication Davis has actually changed his mind about leaving the Pelicans. This could be nothing more than Griffin’s longshot hope.
That’s why it’s so interesting Griffin said the Pelicans aren’t rebuilding, with or without Davis. It’s a big question what type of package New Orleans will target in a Davis trade. Jrue Holiday is ready to win now, but the Pelicans weren’t good enough last year with him and Davis. It obviously depends what’s on the table for Davis, but it seems trying to remain competitive post-Davis will likely leave New Orleans underwhelmed in the present and less-equipped for the future.
Of course, saying the team will remain competitive might just be the right thing to say – to motivate players and to extract the best long-term trade package for Davis. After all that he has accomplished, Griffin deserves some benefit of the doubt.
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Rockets miss chance to steal game in Oracle
The NBA playoffs are in full swing and there can be a lot to unpack in a series of intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Houston had a chance to steal a game in Golden State and it clanked off the rim. Thirty-three missed threes. 33.
Houston had a 102 offensive rating in Game 1 of the second round (12.8 below their regular season average), they took 57 percent of their shot attempts from three but hit just 29.8 percent of them — 33 misses.
That is the stat that sums up why the Houston Rockets blew a chance to steal Game 1 on the road — this felt like a blown opportunity because those chances are rare at Oracle Arena. The Warriors stumbled in this game, the Rockets did not grab the opportunity.
The Warriors hung on to win Game 1 104-100. Game 2 is Tuesday night back in Oracle.
In an intense defensive game that turned things sloppy at times, the Rockets missed the shots that define their offense. The Warriors defensive strategy of crowding the shooters seemed to throw off the Rockets, and Houston didn’t get the calls they expect/get bailed out by (depending on your perspective). More on the officiating in item No. 2 below, but know it wasn’t the reason the Rockets lost. They just missed their shots.
The other reason they lost was one Kevin Durant. He has been the best player on the planet for a couple of years now and continues to show it on the biggest playoff stages. He had 35 in this game — the same as James Harden, but Durant’s felt more clutch as he hit them when his team needed them.
Game 1 was about the defenses, and now the Rockets need to adjust to how the Warriors have chosen to defend them.
The Warriors did not switch Harden’s picks to give Houston the matchup it wanted, instead, Stephen Curry (or whomever) would do a hard show to cut off the drive, then recover, and they did that smoothly. (Late in the shot clock the Warriors switched those picks but at that point Harden’s options were limited and he just had to try a stepback three everyone knew was coming). Golden State — and Draymond Green in particular — also did an excellent job of contesting Harden on drives while at the same taking away the lob to Clint Capela.
Warriors got away with sloppy play for long stretches of the game, they turned the ball over on 30 percent of their possessions in the first quarter, 20.6 percent for the game (22 total). Be careless with the ball like that again and it will cost them a game.
However, their stars both got the matchups they wanted and hit the big shots when needed. For example, when Mike D’Antoni subbed in Nene for rebounding in the final minute, Curry got the switch he wanted and sunk the dagger in the Rockets.
Houston had a chance to respond and went to a Harden stepback three that did not fall (and he was not fouled by Draymond Green on that play… again more on the officiating below). Chris Paul grabbed the rebound after Harden’s final miss, Harden was still on the ground trying to sell the call that wasn’t coming, so CP3 attempted to draw a foul on Klay Thompson he didn’t get, then got ejected with his second technical when he yelled at the referee for not giving him the call. CP3 will be writing a check to the league for this.
In the end, the Warriors fought through their adversity to get the win and go up 1-0, knowing they can play a lot better — they didn’t take great shots at times, didn’t take care of the ball, and were not always sharp defensively. The Rockets can play better too, but it feels like this was as good a chance as they were going to get to steal a game. Maybe Houston can prove that idea wrong in Game 2.
2) “Refereeing is an inexact science. So it is what it is.” That was Draymond Green, and he’s right. The officials are human, they miss calls, and that’s just part of basketball. However, Houston’s system is built on pushing the rules and getting calls, and those calls did not come in Game 1. There are legitimate questions about where the line is and how it should be enforced.
Mark Cuban put it this way.
2 minute report is going to be very interesting tomorrow. Will tell you so much about the management of the nba officiating group
Houston and Harden have a system that pushes the rules to their edge — and they count on getting those calls as part of their offensive strategy. It’s baked into the system. Those calls were not coming on Sunday, the referees were consistent — and at times incorrect — not calling fouls where Harden was contacted in the air, where he didn’t have a landing zone (Klay Thompson in the first half should have gotten fouls for that). The idea that a jump shooter has to have a place to land has been a point of emphasis for officials for a while now. Houston banks on it.
However, it’s not clean cut and easy to call, especially with Harden. He leaps forward on his shots, he’s not vertical. His final three-point attempt, where he wanted a call on Green, was not a foul and a good no call by the referee, as Joe Borgia explains well, here.
Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, joined @NBATV to discuss two plays from #HOUatGSW and what constitutes a foul in cases of defenders closing out on shooters: pic.twitter.com/wxgVEg6tWB
Harden does leap forward, not straight up, and if he goes into the defender’s space that’s not a foul. However, there were missed calls where the Warrior defender closed into Harden’s space and a foul should have been called.
Warriors fans can “whataboutism” this — and they would be right. There were also times Harden pushed off (Kevon Looney) and no call was made, or a player was just in a good defensive position (Andre Iguodala) and Harden got the call anyway. Things tend to balance out over the course of the game.
That’s a lovely esoteric argument, but it’s not going to help them in Game 2. The question is how will that one be officiated compared to Game 1.
3) Boston goes into Milwaukee, plays a textbook game, and comes away with a comfortable Game 1 win. Things could not have gone much better for Boston — they set up a list of things they wanted to do in Game 1, then proceeded to just go down the list and check them off.
That started with defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. In NBC’s preview of this series I wrote Al Horford was the key for Boston, he had to be big on both ends. He was that in Game 1 — 20 points and he did a great job defending the Greek Freak. Still, nobody saw this coming.
Boston went into Milwaukee and owned Game 1, taking it 112-90. It was the kind of performance that had Boston looking like a contender — something they have done in flashes for the season, but have not been able to sustain.
This was no one-man show, the Celtics threw multiple defenders at the Greek Freak, but it was Horford’s ability to recover that was key to forcing Antetokounmpo into a 7-of-21 shooting night. More importantly, Antetokounmpo had just two assists. The Bucks were not moving the ball, finding the open man, the making the Celtics pay.
“If they’re going to play like this the whole series, I just have to make the right pass, and trust my teammates to knock down shots,” Antetokounmpo said after the game.
Offensively, Boston took the shots they were given — 41.5 percent of the Celtics shot attempts came either as midrange jumpers, or longer (floater range) shots in the paint, but they hit 56.8 percent of them. Milwaukee forced the Celtics into the shots nobody wants to take, but if Boston can knock them down at that rate Milwaukee will be in real trouble this series. Kyrie Irving had 26 to lead the Celtics.
However, Boston’s defense — and Milwaukee’s offensive struggles — were the real keys. Especially in the first half, the Bucks seemed to take a lot of difficult, contested shots that were not going down. Then again, by the NBA’s tracking data, the Bucks also were 18-of-50 (36 percent) on uncontested shots, too. Just nothing was falling.
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee need to find that offensive flow before Game 2 or the hole they will find themselves in will be just about impossible to climb out of.