Report: Rockets told NBA that officiating cost them 2018 championship, $20M revenue

Apr 29, 2019
The Rockets are waging information warfare.

After Houston’s Game 1 loss to the Warriors – a game with plenty of officiating controversy – a study the Rockets conducted into their games against Golden State leaked. The result: Based on the NBA’s own review of calls, referees cost Houston 93 points – including 18 points in Game 7 – during the Western Conference finals.

How did Houston calculate those numbers? How significant was the effect?

Zach Lowe and Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

“Referees likely changed the NBA champion,” says the memo, addressed to Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “There can no be no worse result for the NBA.”

In their memo — which, again, the Rockets did not end up sending because they communicated its message in person instead — Houston recommended adding a fourth on-court referee, and that the league make full-game officiating reports available to every team for every game. They also claim a trip to the Finals would have netted at least $20 million in additional revenue.

The league provided Houston with what is essentially a full-game version for Game 7 of the last two-minute report it releases after close games. The report lists incorrect calls; fouls and violations that should have been called but weren’t; fouls and violations that would only have been visible, according to the league, with enhanced video review; and uncalled “potential infractions” where the league cannot come to a definitive conclusion on whether a foul was merited.

The Rockets appear to have included all such instances in the report, including those that benefited the Warriors.

Give Houston credit for suggesting solutions, not just whining. But there is a woe-is-me attitude that trickles through the organization from emphasizing a report like this. The Rockets might think they’re working told giving themselves a competitive advantage (or eliminating Golden State’s). More likely, Houston is just instilling a mindset that detracts from the focus necessary to win at this level.

I’m also not sure how much we should trust this analysis.

It seems the Rockets determined the expected value of possessions if calls were made it correctly then compared it to the actual points scored on those possessions, which is fine. But why count “potential infractions” where the league couldn’t make a definitive determination? What would the results have been without including those? I’d be shocked if they didn’t make Houston look like a bigger victim.

This methodology also leads to some uncomfortable results. In one example, James Harden got away with a possible infraction, an uncalled shooting foul on Kevon Looney. Without a whistle, the Warriors got an offensive rebound, and Kevin Durant made a 3-pointer. The Rockets said a correct call would have produced an expected value of one Golden State point (based on Looney’s free-throw percentage and two attempts). But because the Warriors instead scored three points on the possession, Houston claimed the missed call gave Golden State two extra points.

In other words, the Rockets claimed they were harmed by getting away with a foul!

Remember, Houston’s goal is helping Houston – not improving officiating. Everything the Rockets leak like this should be met with skepticism.

Steve Kerr trolls Rockets by flopping during media availability

Apr 29, 2019
The debate about the officiating in Game 1 has been the topic of debate on Monday. As if the Rockets lost because of that and not the 33 threes they missed. The league has issued its report, there were undoubtedly missed calls (and Klay Thompson did foul James Harden on shots in the first half that the officials should have called), but in the end the Warriors made plays and the Rockets hunted calls.

Houston has formally complained about the calls favoring the Warriors going back to the Western Conference Finals last season, saying it cost them the title. Not the 27 straight missed threes in Game 7, or losing Game 3 by 41, or Game 6 by 29. It was the officials.

The Warriors are having none of it. Steve Kerr had the best response, flopping during his media availability on Monday to make a point.

Curry said the Warriors could send in video of missed calls if they wanted, too.

Klay Thompson said of Harden’s landing spot on jumpers, “If they’re going to land in front of where they started, it’s on the offensive player.”

The Rockets can complain all they want trying to influence the calls in Game 2, but they also simply need to play better. Because the Warriors will hit more than seven threes and turn the ball over fewer than 20.6 percent of their possessions. The Warriors at home and better rested will improve. The Rockets need to as well.

NBA: Warriors got away with three violations late in Game 1, but not Draymond Green closeout on James Harden

Apr 29, 2019
The Rockets lost Game 1 to the Warriors.

Houston’s other battle is well underway.

The Rockets are working hard to stake their territory in how they’re officiated. Houston’s biggest gripe: Shooters not getting enough space to land.

Though there were multiple close calls earlier in the game, the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report set a line more lenient than the Rockets want. The league ruled Draymond Green didn’t foul James Harden on a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left:

Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt. Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn’t extended his legs.

Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, explained in greater depth:

The Rockets can complain all they want. They now ought to realize they won’t get that call the rest of the series. The best thing they can do is adjust.

However, regardless of what the two-minute report portends for the rest of the series, Houston has legitimate gripes about the officiating late in Game 1. All three incorrect calls in the report benefited Golden State.

Video of the key non-calls:

Stephen Curry got away with fouling Harden with 1:10.6 left:

Curry (GSW) is moving laterally into Harden’s (HOU) path and that the contact causes Harden to go out of bounds.

Klay Thompson got away with travelling with 51.9 seconds left:

Thompson (GSW) slides his pivot foot at the end of his dribble.

Curry got away with fouling Eric Gordon with 5.2 seconds left:

Curry (GSW) makes contact with Gordon’s (HOU) arm, affecting his ability to secure the ball.

The Thompson travel proved inconsequential. The Warriors didn’t score on that possession and didn’t run down much more time, anyway.

But the other two missed calls were huge. With correct calls, the Rockets would have gotten free throws. Instead, Houston lost possession.

After the final missed call, Chris Paul got so upset, he got ejected. Golden State’s technical free throw put the game out of reach.

These three missed calls don’t make a pattern. Unlike the closeouts on jump shots, they’re not situations likely to be repeated.

But they were enough to potentially swing Game 1, and that matters plenty.Not that Houston can do anything about that.

Spurs staffer reportedly says ‘no doubt’ Gregg Popovich will return

Apr 29, 2019
In January, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t know whether he’d retire after after this season, the final year of his contract.

Mike Finger of the San Antonio-Express News:

I expect Popovich to come back, and one Spurs staffer said late Saturday night he had “no doubt.”

Jabari Young of The Athletic:

Popovich will coach Team USA in the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. So, he’s definitely not walking away entirely.

Does the 70-year-old want to continue with his NBA workload? I think so. He strikes a good work-life balance, and he’s one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Far more than any other NBA team with its coach, the Spurs are built around him. If he remains, San Antonio has a fighting chance to make the playoffs. Again.

But it has been a trying couple years. Under his watch, the Spurs alienated and traded their franchise player, Kawhi Leonard. In their last game, Popovich couldn’t reach his team at a crucial moment.

Popovich has earned the right to take as long as he wants to decide on a new contract. I suspect, though, he’ll eventually sign one.

Thunder GM Sam Presti: We ‘anticipate’ Billy Donovan returning as coach

Apr 29, 2019
The Thunder have won 47, 48 and 49 games last three years.

They’ve also lost in the first round each season.

That has sparked questions about Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan.

Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

That’s odd phrasing. Donovan could technically leave on his own, but it really seems to be Sam Presti’s call. Is Presti leaving the door open for other options? Or is he intent on keeping Donovan but just nodding to the unknowableness of the future?

The Thunder already exercised Donovan’s option for next season, which could be a make-or-break year for the coach.

He has done a pretty good job, though Oklahoma City’s inability to adapt defensively to counter Damian Lillard in the playoffs was disappointing. Overall, Donovan has built a successful team despite a roster way short on shooting. Donovan’s Thunder have played sound defense and scored reasonably well considering the lack of spacing.

A team with Russell Westbrook and Paul George has a high floor. The best argument for dumping Donovan: The Thunder are capped out and unlikely to improve their roster. Changing coaches and increasing variance could be the best way to reach a higher ceiling.

But Donovan has long been Presti’s guy, and it seems it’ll stay that way.