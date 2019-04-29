Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NBA: Warriors got away with three violations late in Game 1, but not Draymond Green closeout on James Harden

By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Rockets lost Game 1 to the Warriors.

Houston’s other battle is well underway.

The Rockets are working hard to stake their territory in how they’re officiated. Houston’s biggest gripe: Shooters not getting enough space to land.

Though there were multiple close calls earlier in the game, the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report set a line more lenient than the Rockets want. The league ruled Draymond Green didn’t foul James Harden on a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left:

Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt. Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn’t extended his legs.

Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, explained in greater depth:

The Rockets can complain all they want. They now ought to realize they won’t get that call the rest of the series. The best thing they can do is adjust.

However, regardless of what the two-minute report portends for the rest of the series, Houston has legitimate gripes about the officiating late in Game 1. All three incorrect calls in the report benefited Golden State.

Video of the key non-calls:

Stephen Curry got away with fouling Harden with 1:10.6 left:

Curry (GSW) is moving laterally into Harden’s (HOU) path and that the contact causes Harden to go out of bounds.

Klay Thompson got away with travelling with 51.9 seconds left:

Thompson (GSW) slides his pivot foot at the end of his dribble.

Curry got away with fouling Eric Gordon with 5.2 seconds left:

Curry (GSW) makes contact with Gordon’s (HOU) arm, affecting his ability to secure the ball.

The Thompson travel proved inconsequential. The Warriors didn’t score on that possession and didn’t run down much more time, anyway.

But the other two missed calls were huge. With correct calls, the Rockets would have gotten free throws. Instead, Houston lost possession.

After the final missed call, Chris Paul got so upset, he got ejected. Golden State’s technical free throw put the game out of reach.

These three missed calls don’t make a pattern. Unlike the closeouts on jump shots, they’re not situations likely to be repeated.

But they were enough to potentially swing Game 1, and that matters plenty.Not that Houston can do anything about that.

Spurs staffer reportedly says ‘no doubt’ Gregg Popovich will return

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In January, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t know whether he’d retire after after this season, the final year of his contract.

Mike Finger of the San Antonio-Express News:

I expect Popovich to come back, and one Spurs staffer said late Saturday night he had “no doubt.”

Jabari Young of The Athletic:

Popovich will coach Team USA in the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. So, he’s definitely not walking away entirely.

Does the 70-year-old want to continue with his NBA workload? I think so. He strikes a good work-life balance, and he’s one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Far more than any other NBA team with its coach, the Spurs are built around him. If he remains, San Antonio has a fighting chance to make the playoffs. Again.

But it has been a trying couple years. Under his watch, the Spurs alienated and traded their franchise player, Kawhi Leonard. In their last game, Popovich couldn’t reach his team at a crucial moment.

Popovich has earned the right to take as long as he wants to decide on a new contract. I suspect, though, he’ll eventually sign one.

Thunder GM Sam Presti: We ‘anticipate’ Billy Donovan returning as coach

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Thunder have won 47, 48 and 49 games last three years.

They’ve also lost in the first round each season.

That has sparked questions about Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan.

Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

That’s odd phrasing. Donovan could technically leave on his own, but it really seems to be Sam Presti’s call. Is Presti leaving the door open for other options? Or is he intent on keeping Donovan but just nodding to the unknowableness of the future?

The Thunder already exercised Donovan’s option for next season, which could be a make-or-break year for the coach.

He has done a pretty good job, though Oklahoma City’s inability to adapt defensively to counter Damian Lillard in the playoffs was disappointing. Overall, Donovan has built a successful team despite a roster way short on shooting. Donovan’s Thunder have played sound defense and scored reasonably well considering the lack of spacing.

A team with Russell Westbrook and Paul George has a high floor. The best argument for dumping Donovan: The Thunder are capped out and unlikely to improve their roster. Changing coaches and increasing variance could be the best way to reach a higher ceiling.

But Donovan has long been Presti’s guy, and it seems it’ll stay that way.

David Griffin: Anthony Davis’ shirt was about ‘Space Jam 2’

AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld
By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

New Pelicans president David Griffin has expressed optimism about keeping Anthony Davis.

Good luck with that.

Davis requested a trade in February then wore a “That’s All Folks!” to New Orleans’ last game. Even if Davis’ agent – Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James – has a good relationship with Griffin from Griffin’s time running the Cavaliers, it seems Davis has gone too far to turn back now. The shirt further alienated Pelicans fans and anchors everyone’s belief it’s time to move on.

But Griffin is already working on that.

Griffin on ESPN:

I think that shirt was probably foreshadowing of “Space Jam 2” as much as anything else.

We’re going to be competing. We’re competing to win. We’re not coming at this as though we’re rebuilding. So, Anthony Davis aside, if he’s with us, we’re going to be building obviously with a little bit of a leg up obviously with a player of that caliber. But if he’s not with us, we’re going to building in such a way that we’ve got people that are all about this situation.

I’m impressed with this spin. Seriously. It covers so many bases so simply. This is why Griffin gets paid the big bucks.

Gives Davis an out for a contentious situation? Check.

Builds goodwill with LeBron’s agent after an embarrassing report about LeBron having trouble recruiting stars for the movie? Check.

Gets Davis back to New Orleans? …

There’s no indication Davis has actually changed his mind about leaving the Pelicans. This could be nothing more than Griffin’s longshot hope.

That’s why it’s so interesting Griffin said the Pelicans aren’t rebuilding, with or without Davis. It’s a big question what type of package New Orleans will target in a Davis trade. Jrue Holiday is ready to win now, but the Pelicans weren’t good enough last year with him and Davis. It obviously depends what’s on the table for Davis, but it seems trying to remain competitive post-Davis will likely leave New Orleans underwhelmed in the present and less-equipped for the future.

Of course, saying the team will remain competitive might just be the right thing to say – to motivate players and to extract the best long-term trade package for Davis. After all that he has accomplished, Griffin deserves some benefit of the doubt.

Guy Fieri wants to cook an ‘inspiration dinner’ to get Kevin Durant to stay with Warriors

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
9 Comments

Guy Fieri has claimed that he helped recruit Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors. Or at least, that he had contact with Durant’s agent before he made his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now the shoe is on the other foot, with Warriors potentially in position to lose Durant this offseason. Fieri, who grew up in Northern California, would obviously like Durant to stay.

So now Fieri is hatching a plan — or at least imploring Durant to listen to one — to get the Golden State superstar to stay in the Bay. That includes anything up to and including cooking a dinner for Durant and his inner circle of decision-makers.

Via GQ:

Call me, KD. Tell me what you need. [laughs] If there is a such thing as an inspiration dinner that I need to cook to bring all the dignitaries together—all the players, his team, his mom, you name it—well, consider that meal cooked. I think anybody in the Bay Area would give whatever they can give to keep him. And he’s such a nice guy. It’s more than just a player—it’s the character, the energy, the person he is. He’s phenomenal.

So, yeah. You tell me what I can do. Tell me how I need to flex my food muscles, and I’ll make it happen.

Guy Fieri: Dealmaker.