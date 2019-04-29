Guy Fieri wants to cook an ‘inspiration dinner’ to get Kevin Durant to stay with Warriors

Guy Fieri has claimed that he helped recruit Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors. Or at least, that he had contact with Durant’s agent before he made his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now the shoe is on the other foot, with Warriors potentially in position to lose Durant this offseason. Fieri, who grew up in Northern California, would obviously like Durant to stay.
So now Fieri is hatching a plan — or at least imploring Durant to listen to one — to get the Golden State superstar to stay in the Bay. That includes anything up to and including cooking a dinner for Durant and his inner circle of decision-makers.
Call me, KD. Tell me what you need. [laughs] If there is a such thing as an inspiration dinner that I need to cook to bring all the dignitaries together—all the players, his team, his mom, you name it—well, consider that meal cooked. I think anybody in the Bay Area would give whatever they can give to keep him. And he’s such a nice guy. It’s more than just a player—it’s the character, the energy, the person he is. He’s phenomenal.
So, yeah. You tell me what I can do. Tell me how I need to flex my food muscles, and I’ll make it happen.
Guy Fieri: Dealmaker.
David Griffin: Anthony Davis’ shirt was about ‘Space Jam 2’
Davis requested a trade in February then wore a “That’s All Folks!” to New Orleans’ last game. Even if Davis’ agent – Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James – has a good relationship with Griffin from Griffin’s time running the Cavaliers, it seems Davis has gone too far to turn back now. The shirt further alienated Pelicans fans and anchors everyone’s belief it’s time to move on.
I think that shirt was probably foreshadowing of “Space Jam 2” as much as anything else.
We’re going to be competing. We’re competing to win. We’re not coming at this as though we’re rebuilding. So, Anthony Davis aside, if he’s with us, we’re going to be building obviously with a little bit of a leg up obviously with a player of that caliber. But if he’s not with us, we’re going to building in such a way that we’ve got people that are all about this situation.
I’m impressed with this spin. Seriously. It covers so many bases so simply. This is why Griffin gets paid the big bucks.
Gives Davis an out for a contentious situation? Check.
There’s no indication Davis has actually changed his mind about leaving the Pelicans. This could be nothing more than Griffin’s longshot hope.
That’s why it’s so interesting Griffin said the Pelicans aren’t rebuilding, with or without Davis. It’s a big question what type of package New Orleans will target in a Davis trade. Jrue Holiday is ready to win now, but the Pelicans weren’t good enough last year with him and Davis. It obviously depends what’s on the table for Davis, but it seems trying to remain competitive post-Davis will likely leave New Orleans underwhelmed in the present and less-equipped for the future.
Of course, saying the team will remain competitive might just be the right thing to say – to motivate players and to extract the best long-term trade package for Davis. After all that he has accomplished, Griffin deserves some benefit of the doubt.
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Rockets miss chance to steal game in Oracle
The NBA playoffs are in full swing and there can be a lot to unpack in a series of intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Houston had a chance to steal a game in Golden State and it clanked off the rim. Thirty-three missed threes. 33.
Houston had a 102 offensive rating in Game 1 of the second round (12.8 below their regular season average), they took 57 percent of their shot attempts from three but hit just 29.8 percent of them — 33 misses.
That is the stat that sums up why the Houston Rockets blew a chance to steal Game 1 on the road — this felt like a blown opportunity because those chances are rare at Oracle Arena. The Warriors stumbled in this game, the Rockets did not grab the opportunity.
The Warriors hung on to win Game 1 104-100. Game 2 is Tuesday night back in Oracle.
In an intense defensive game that turned things sloppy at times, the Rockets missed the shots that define their offense. The Warriors defensive strategy of crowding the shooters seemed to throw off the Rockets, and Houston didn’t get the calls they expect/get bailed out by (depending on your perspective). More on the officiating in item No. 2 below, but know it wasn’t the reason the Rockets lost. They just missed their shots.
The other reason they lost was one Kevin Durant. He has been the best player on the planet for a couple of years now and continues to show it on the biggest playoff stages. He had 35 in this game — the same as James Harden, but Durant’s felt more clutch as he hit them when his team needed them.
Game 1 was about the defenses, and now the Rockets need to adjust to how the Warriors have chosen to defend them.
The Warriors did not switch Harden’s picks to give Houston the matchup it wanted, instead, Stephen Curry (or whomever) would do a hard show to cut off the drive, then recover, and they did that smoothly. (Late in the shot clock the Warriors switched those picks but at that point Harden’s options were limited and he just had to try a stepback three everyone knew was coming). Golden State — and Draymond Green in particular — also did an excellent job of contesting Harden on drives while at the same taking away the lob to Clint Capela.
Warriors got away with sloppy play for long stretches of the game, they turned the ball over on 30 percent of their possessions in the first quarter, 20.6 percent for the game (22 total). Be careless with the ball like that again and it will cost them a game.
However, their stars both got the matchups they wanted and hit the big shots when needed. For example, when Mike D’Antoni subbed in Nene for rebounding in the final minute, Curry got the switch he wanted and sunk the dagger in the Rockets.
Houston had a chance to respond and went to a Harden stepback three that did not fall (and he was not fouled by Draymond Green on that play… again more on the officiating below). Chris Paul grabbed the rebound after Harden’s final miss, Harden was still on the ground trying to sell the call that wasn’t coming, so CP3 attempted to draw a foul on Klay Thompson he didn’t get, then got ejected with his second technical when he yelled at the referee for not giving him the call. CP3 will be writing a check to the league for this.
In the end, the Warriors fought through their adversity to get the win and go up 1-0, knowing they can play a lot better — they didn’t take great shots at times, didn’t take care of the ball, and were not always sharp defensively. The Rockets can play better too, but it feels like this was as good a chance as they were going to get to steal a game. Maybe Houston can prove that idea wrong in Game 2.
2) “Refereeing is an inexact science. So it is what it is.” That was Draymond Green, and he’s right. The officials are human, they miss calls, and that’s just part of basketball. However, Houston’s system is built on pushing the rules and getting calls, and those calls did not come in Game 1. There are legitimate questions about where the line is and how it should be enforced.
Mark Cuban put it this way.
2 minute report is going to be very interesting tomorrow. Will tell you so much about the management of the nba officiating group
Houston and Harden have a system that pushes the rules to their edge — and they count on getting those calls as part of their offensive strategy. It’s baked into the system. Those calls were not coming on Sunday, the referees were consistent — and at times incorrect — not calling fouls where Harden was contacted in the air, where he didn’t have a landing zone (Klay Thompson in the first half should have gotten fouls for that). The idea that a jump shooter has to have a place to land has been a point of emphasis for officials for a while now. Houston banks on it.
However, it’s not clean cut and easy to call, especially with Harden. He leaps forward on his shots, he’s not vertical. His final three-point attempt, where he wanted a call on Green, was not a foul and a good no call by the referee, as Joe Borgia explains well, here.
Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, joined @NBATV to discuss two plays from #HOUatGSW and what constitutes a foul in cases of defenders closing out on shooters: pic.twitter.com/wxgVEg6tWB
Harden does leap forward, not straight up, and if he goes into the defender’s space that’s not a foul. However, there were missed calls where the Warrior defender closed into Harden’s space and a foul should have been called.
Warriors fans can “whataboutism” this — and they would be right. There were also times Harden pushed off (Kevon Looney) and no call was made, or a player was just in a good defensive position (Andre Iguodala) and Harden got the call anyway. Things tend to balance out over the course of the game.
That’s a lovely esoteric argument, but it’s not going to help them in Game 2. The question is how will that one be officiated compared to Game 1.
3) Boston goes into Milwaukee, plays a textbook game, and comes away with a comfortable Game 1 win. Things could not have gone much better for Boston — they set up a list of things they wanted to do in Game 1, then proceeded to just go down the list and check them off.
That started with defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. In NBC’s preview of this series I wrote Al Horford was the key for Boston, he had to be big on both ends. He was that in Game 1 — 20 points and he did a great job defending the Greek Freak. Still, nobody saw this coming.
Boston went into Milwaukee and owned Game 1, taking it 112-90. It was the kind of performance that had Boston looking like a contender — something they have done in flashes for the season, but have not been able to sustain.
This was no one-man show, the Celtics threw multiple defenders at the Greek Freak, but it was Horford’s ability to recover that was key to forcing Antetokounmpo into a 7-of-21 shooting night. More importantly, Antetokounmpo had just two assists. The Bucks were not moving the ball, finding the open man, the making the Celtics pay.
“If they’re going to play like this the whole series, I just have to make the right pass, and trust my teammates to knock down shots,” Antetokounmpo said after the game.
Offensively, Boston took the shots they were given — 41.5 percent of the Celtics shot attempts came either as midrange jumpers, or longer (floater range) shots in the paint, but they hit 56.8 percent of them. Milwaukee forced the Celtics into the shots nobody wants to take, but if Boston can knock them down at that rate Milwaukee will be in real trouble this series. Kyrie Irving had 26 to lead the Celtics.
However, Boston’s defense — and Milwaukee’s offensive struggles — were the real keys. Especially in the first half, the Bucks seemed to take a lot of difficult, contested shots that were not going down. Then again, by the NBA’s tracking data, the Bucks also were 18-of-50 (36 percent) on uncontested shots, too. Just nothing was falling.
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee need to find that offensive flow before Game 2 or the hole they will find themselves in will be just about impossible to climb out of.
Report: Rockets have been doing data analysis on missed calls vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 on Sunday, 104-100. Officiating was one of the main storylines of the series opener, but apparently it’s been on the minds of the Rockets for much longer.
According to a report from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Rockets have done some serious data analysis on how Golden State is officiated in big games.
According to Charania, the Houston believes the Warriors benefit an amount that equates to a serious swing in their favor. This has tipped the scales — surprise surprise — to Houston’s disadvantage against the defending champs.
For example, the Rockets did an analysis of all the missed calls in the seven games of the Western Conference Finals in 2018, and came up with some startling allegations.
The Rockets, according to the sources, had a double-digit point deficit in six of the seven games (and a small edge in Game 2). In all, sources say, they were harmed to the tune of 93 points. Game 7 was the worst, the research showed, with the league-issued report indicating they should have had 18 more points. More specifically, two of the 27 consecutive missed 3-pointers that did them in were ruled to have been missed foul calls.
Part of Charania’s story also details how the Rockets believe the stepping-under-a-shooter rule is not being enforced. Specifically, Houston says certain veteran refs are more reticent to call a violation of this rule.
Morey and his staff have always been cutting edge. If he can get the NBA to officiate games more accurately, it can only benefit the teams and the fans. Officials have had a hard go of it during these playoffs, and they have been noticeably poor in several matchups across all series and both conferences.
The game seems to be outpacing the boys in gray a little bit. Players — including guys like Harden — have long benefited from taking advantage of ref’s blind spots. NBA players train in the offseason with officiating crews so they can figure out how best to pull off moves that officials will either see as a foul, or not see at all, from their vantage point. No one is innocent.
And even if all this is true about the Warriors, this is the most incredible case of sour grapes I’ve ever heard of. No judgement, but using quants to point out how many extra points you should have due to missed fouls is, quite literally, next level.
According to Charania, the Rockets have done this analysis based off the 48-minute report the NBA gives to each team. But Houston doesn’t get the one the league gives to Golden State, and that’s part of the problem. Without a comparative analysis from the Warriors, it’s hard to take these numbers seriously since we have nothing to weigh them against. It’s just as feasible the officials — whom everyone is complaining about — missed enough calls against Golden State tantamount in number and effect to those missed for Houston.
If this is an altruistic attempt by the Rockets to get the NBA to improve, more power to them. But if it’s simply to bolster their chances against the best team of a generation, it becomes a murkier question to answer about whether the league and the National Basketball Referees Association will take them at face value.
Kyle Korver says it’s been a ‘long few years’ as potential retirement looms
Kyle Korver is 38 years old. There’s many infamous photos of him early in his career in the NBA, hanging out in giant, baggy pants that seem ridiculous for him today. The guy has been in the league since 2003, but he still is able to compete at a high level.
Now, after a season in which the Utah Jazz were bounced in the first round by the Houston Rockets, Korver is considering retiring.
In recent interview with Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News, Korver said there are several costs in consideration that he has to levy against playing basketball.
“There’s a real cost as you get older,” he said of playing professional basketball. “There’s what you need to put into the game, but there’s also a family cost. That’s probably where I’m at is weighing that cost.”
Korver said that, “I think I still love playing basketball,” but it’s been a “long few years” for him with the unexpected 2018 passing of his brother Kirk, the fact he has young children, multiple trades and heartbreak coming up short of a championship in the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Each year we go through these rounds with veteran NBA players, and it’s hard to predict which way any of them will go. At nearly 40 years old, Korver is creeping up in age and it just doesn’t seem necessary for him to continue if he can’t fully commit his heart to it. And honestly, who could blame him?
Retirement or not, Korver will go down as one of the NBA’s all-time great shooters.