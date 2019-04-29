Associated Press

As expected, Joel Embiid will play in Game 2

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
Joel Embiid had a rough Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors. He shot just 5-of-18 and got to the free throw line only six times. Marc Gasol (and a little Serge Ibaka) kept Embiid in check, and without him being dominant Philadelphia will struggle in this series. That’s what happened as the Raptors controlled Game 1.

Embiid will be on the court in Toronto Monday for Game 2.

Embiid struggles in the post against Gasol, who has the size and the veteran experience to not get backed down. Embiid needs to face up on him and make plays, and get to the rim when Ibaka is in the game. We’ll see if he can do that for Game 2.

Nuggets, Blazers series starts with Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard

Associated PressApr 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — The Joker versus Dame. Versatile big man against prodigious scorer.

They are two big reasons why Denver and Portland are meeting in the Western Conference semifinals as the series begins Monday in the Mile High City.

Nikola Jokic: The 7-foot, do-it-all center for the Nuggets who guided them to a Game 7 victory over San Antonio with another triple-double.

Damian Lillard: The gifted shooter who lifted the Blazers to a series win over Oklahoma City by erupting for 50 points in Game 5, including the game-winner at the buzzer.

A featured attraction in what should be a formidable series.

“Damian Lillard right now is playing at another level,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Same with his guy, who’s nicknamed The Joker because he’s constantly filled with surprises.

“Couldn’t be happier for Nikola, couldn’t be prouder for Nikola,” said Malone, whose second-seeded squad advanced in the postseason for the first time in a decade. “Because all of his hard work has allowed him to go on the national stage and hopefully people take notice of what he’s doing, because it’s been remarkable.”

Jokic followed up his All-Star season with a playoff debut for the ages. He averaged 23.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists against the Spurs. In Game 7 on Saturday, Jokic was completely drained after playing more than 43 minutes and posting his second triple-double of the series during a 90-86 win.

“I think the team expected me to do something,” Jokic said. “So I was just trying to go out there and play my best basketball possible.”

Lillard averaged 33 points in the Thunder series. His backcourt mate, CJ McCollum, chipped in 24.4 points.

“A lot of people thought they would beat us,” Lillard said of the Thunder. “We answered the call in the first round. We did what we were supposed to do. We handled our business. We dominated the series. I think that’s what feels the best – we were sharp in everything that we did.”

One thing the third-seeded Blazers have on their side heading into Round 2: rest. The Blazers were off for two days and practiced for two before flying to Denver early Sunday. Blazers coach Terry Stotts compared getting up to speed on short notice to cramming for a test.

Then again, they know each other well.

Denver had a 3-1 advantage over Portland in the regular season. The Blazers could be without Enes Kanter, whose status for the second round of the playoffs remains uncertain because of a shoulder injury. They’re already missing Jusuf Nurkic after he broke his leg in an overtime victory at home over the Brooklyn Nets on March 25.

Chris Paul fined $35,000 for bumping referee, but no suspension

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Chris Paul was steaming.

All of the Rockets were, convinced of their own mythology that the officials had it in for them. Then James Harden took and badly missed a critical three — going to the ground selling a foul the league says was not one — yet there was Chris Paul with a smart play to slide in and get the offensive rebound. He couldn’t pass out to Harden for a reset, so CP3 tried to draw a foul with Klay Thompson. The referees kept their whistles in their pocket. Paul snapped, ran up to the referee to complain and bumped him.

Paul got a technical, his second of the game and he was ejected.

That all will cost Paul $35,000, a fine from the league for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official.”

Paul got off light, touching a referee often leads to a one game suspension.

Game 2 is Tuesday night and don’t be surprised if the officials call this game tight from the start to keep things in check.

Steve Kerr trolls Rockets by flopping during media availability

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
The debate about the officiating in Game 1 has been the topic of debate on Monday. As if the Rockets lost because of that and not the 33 threes they missed. The league has issued its report, there were undoubtedly missed calls (and Klay Thompson did foul James Harden on shots in the first half that the officials should have called), but in the end the Warriors made plays and the Rockets hunted calls.

Houston has formally complained about the calls favoring the Warriors going back to the Western Conference Finals last season, saying it cost them the title. Not the 27 straight missed threes in Game 7, or losing Game 3 by 41, or Game 6 by 29. It was the officials.

The Warriors are having none of it. Steve Kerr had the best response, flopping during his media availability on Monday to make a point.

Curry said the Warriors could send in video of missed calls if they wanted, too.

Klay Thompson said of Harden’s landing spot on jumpers, “If they’re going to land in front of where they started, it’s on the offensive player.”

The Rockets can complain all they want trying to influence the calls in Game 2, but they also simply need to play better. Because the Warriors will hit more than seven threes and turn the ball over fewer than 20.6 percent of their possessions. The Warriors at home and better rested will improve. The Rockets need to as well.

Report: Rockets told NBA that officiating cost them 2018 championship, $20M revenue

By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
The Rockets are waging information warfare.

After Houston’s Game 1 loss to the Warriors – a game with plenty of officiating controversy – a study the Rockets conducted into their games against Golden State leaked. The result: Based on the NBA’s own review of calls, referees cost Houston 93 points – including 18 points in Game 7 – during the Western Conference finals.

How did Houston calculate those numbers? How significant was the effect?

Zach Lowe and Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

“Referees likely changed the NBA champion,” says the memo, addressed to Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “There can no be no worse result for the NBA.”

In their memo — which, again, the Rockets did not end up sending because they communicated its message in person instead — Houston recommended adding a fourth on-court referee, and that the league make full-game officiating reports available to every team for every game. They also claim a trip to the Finals would have netted at least $20 million in additional revenue.

The league provided Houston with what is essentially a full-game version for Game 7 of the last two-minute report it releases after close games. The report lists incorrect calls; fouls and violations that should have been called but weren’t; fouls and violations that would only have been visible, according to the league, with enhanced video review; and uncalled “potential infractions” where the league cannot come to a definitive conclusion on whether a foul was merited.

The Rockets appear to have included all such instances in the report, including those that benefited the Warriors.

Give Houston credit for suggesting solutions, not just whining. But there is a woe-is-me attitude that trickles through the organization from emphasizing a report like this. The Rockets might think they’re working told giving themselves a competitive advantage (or eliminating Golden State’s). More likely, Houston is just instilling a mindset that detracts from the focus necessary to win at this level.

I’m also not sure how much we should trust this analysis.

It seems the Rockets determined the expected value of possessions if calls were made it correctly then compared it to the actual points scored on those possessions, which is fine. But why count “potential infractions” where the league couldn’t make a definitive determination? What would the results have been without including those? I’d be shocked if they didn’t make Houston look like a bigger victim.

This methodology also leads to some uncomfortable results. In one example, James Harden got away with a possible infraction, an uncalled shooting foul on Kevon Looney. Without a whistle, the Warriors got an offensive rebound, and Kevin Durant made a 3-pointer. The Rockets said a correct call would have produced an expected value of one Golden State point (based on Looney’s free-throw percentage and two attempts). But because the Warriors instead scored three points on the possession, Houston claimed the missed call gave Golden State two extra points.

In other words, the Rockets claimed they were harmed by getting away with a foul!

Remember, Houston’s goal is helping Houston – not improving officiating. Everything the Rockets leak like this should be met with skepticism.