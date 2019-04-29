Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

76ers take Game 2, not control of series, vs. Raptors

By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
The 76ers threw several adjustments at the Raptors.

Enough stuck to allow Jimmy Butler to play hero.

Philadelphia built a 19-point lead in the first-half then – thanks to several big shots by Butler (30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists) – stayed ahead despite multiple Toronto pushes, prevailing 94-89 in Game 2 Monday.

In best-of-seven series that open with a split in one location, the team that began with homecourt advantage has won 59% of the time. The Raptors will have a chance to retake the series lead in Game 3 Thursday.

The way they improved throughout tonight’s game suggests they will.

It took time for Kawhi Leonard (35 points, seven rebounds, six assists) to find his spots against a Philadelphia defense shading closer toward him after his dominant Game 1.

It took time for Pascal Siakam (21 points on 25 shots) to find openings, more on the perimeter, with Joel Embiid defending him

It took time for Marc Gasol (+7 despite 1-of-6 shooting) to learn how to handle Tobias Harris guarding him, more playmaking than scoring from the post.

But it was mostly too late. Especially on a night Toronto shot just 10-for-37 (27%) on 3-pointers.

With the loss out of the way, expect Raptors coach Nick Nurse to more aggressively adjust, not just respond to the 76ers’ changes. Gasol should more closely shadow Embiid, who worked Serge Ibaka. Fred VanVleet (-18 in 18 minutes) can get a quicker hook when he becomes a defensive liability due to his height.  Toronto can pull Greg Monroe, who played well tonight, into more pick-and-rolls.

Of course, the 76ers can play better, too. They shot just 10-for-35 (29%) on 3-pointers themselves. Embiid can get healthier (his stomach, probably not his knee). Philadelphia won’t necessarily have to rely on another disastrous stint from Boban Marjanovic, who was -5 in just 1:25 after Monroe left due to a sprained ankle.

Both teams should perform better. It just seems Toronto’s paths to improvement, which are already well underway, are clearer.

Report: Pelicans poach Suns’ well respected athletic trainer Aaron Nelson

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
When David Griffin was hired as the new president of basketball operations in New Orleans, he talked about investing in critical areas for the Pelicans: Analytics, player development, and the athletic training side.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports Griffin is making significant strides in at least one of those areas.

The Suns have had a reputation for prolonging players careers and keeping them healthy because of their athletic training staff and conditioning programs. Bringing some of that magic to New Orleans would boost the organization’s reputation among players and agents.

It is going to take time and a lot of small steps to turn things around in New Orleans. This is one of those steps.

As expected, Joel Embiid will play in Game 2

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
Joel Embiid had a rough Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors. He shot just 5-of-18 and got to the free throw line only six times. Marc Gasol (and a little Serge Ibaka) kept Embiid in check, and without him being dominant Philadelphia will struggle in this series. That’s what happened as the Raptors controlled Game 1.

Embiid will be on the court in Toronto Monday for Game 2.

Embiid struggles in the post against Gasol, who has the size and the veteran experience to not get backed down. Embiid needs to face up on him and make plays, and get to the rim when Ibaka is in the game. We’ll see if he can do that for Game 2.

Nuggets, Blazers series starts with Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard

Associated PressApr 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — The Joker versus Dame. Versatile big man against prodigious scorer.

They are two big reasons why Denver and Portland are meeting in the Western Conference semifinals as the series begins Monday in the Mile High City.

Nikola Jokic: The 7-foot, do-it-all center for the Nuggets who guided them to a Game 7 victory over San Antonio with another triple-double.

Damian Lillard: The gifted shooter who lifted the Blazers to a series win over Oklahoma City by erupting for 50 points in Game 5, including the game-winner at the buzzer.

A featured attraction in what should be a formidable series.

“Damian Lillard right now is playing at another level,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Same with his guy, who’s nicknamed The Joker because he’s constantly filled with surprises.

“Couldn’t be happier for Nikola, couldn’t be prouder for Nikola,” said Malone, whose second-seeded squad advanced in the postseason for the first time in a decade. “Because all of his hard work has allowed him to go on the national stage and hopefully people take notice of what he’s doing, because it’s been remarkable.”

Jokic followed up his All-Star season with a playoff debut for the ages. He averaged 23.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists against the Spurs. In Game 7 on Saturday, Jokic was completely drained after playing more than 43 minutes and posting his second triple-double of the series during a 90-86 win.

“I think the team expected me to do something,” Jokic said. “So I was just trying to go out there and play my best basketball possible.”

Lillard averaged 33 points in the Thunder series. His backcourt mate, CJ McCollum, chipped in 24.4 points.

“A lot of people thought they would beat us,” Lillard said of the Thunder. “We answered the call in the first round. We did what we were supposed to do. We handled our business. We dominated the series. I think that’s what feels the best – we were sharp in everything that we did.”

One thing the third-seeded Blazers have on their side heading into Round 2: rest. The Blazers were off for two days and practiced for two before flying to Denver early Sunday. Blazers coach Terry Stotts compared getting up to speed on short notice to cramming for a test.

Then again, they know each other well.

Denver had a 3-1 advantage over Portland in the regular season. The Blazers could be without Enes Kanter, whose status for the second round of the playoffs remains uncertain because of a shoulder injury. They’re already missing Jusuf Nurkic after he broke his leg in an overtime victory at home over the Brooklyn Nets on March 25.

Chris Paul fined $35,000 for bumping referee, but no suspension

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chris Paul was steaming.

All of the Rockets were, convinced of their own mythology that the officials had it in for them. Then James Harden took and badly missed a critical three — going to the ground selling a foul the league says was not one — yet there was Chris Paul with a smart play to slide in and get the offensive rebound. He couldn’t pass out to Harden for a reset, so CP3 tried to draw a foul with Klay Thompson. The referees kept their whistles in their pocket. Paul snapped, ran up to the referee to complain and bumped him.

Paul got a technical, his second of the game and he was ejected.

That all will cost Paul $35,000, a fine from the league for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official.”

Paul got off light, touching a referee often leads to a one game suspension.

Game 2 is Tuesday night and don’t be surprised if the officials call this game tight from the start to keep things in check.