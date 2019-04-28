Getty

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo get rejected on a dunk by Al Horford

By Dane DelgadoApr 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Al Horford, Kyrie Irving, and the Boston Celtics took care of the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, 112-90.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shot just 33 precent from the field, and the rest of the Milwaukee supporting cast didn’t add enough as Boston seemingly became who they wanted to become all season long.

The play that epitomized of this first game between these Eastern Conference foes came midway through the third quarter when Antetokounmpo went up for a dunk and was forcefully rejected by Horford.

Twitter has already decided to overreact to Boston meshing together and having a game plan to force Giannis into low-quality attempts. Things will change over the course of the series, and anyone believing this matchup is already over must not watch a lot of playoff basketball.

The real question will be how Boston responds in Game 2 as Milwaukee counters their game plan.

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener

Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 11 assists, Al Horford added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 112-90 on Sunday in the opener of their second-round playoff series.

Jaylen Brown chipped in with 19 points and Gordon Hayward had 13 off the bench for the Celtics. Boston controlled the game for long stretches and played stingy defense against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokoumpo, who scored 22 points but shot just 7 for 21. Antetokounmpo didn’t make his first field goal until the first minute of the second quarter.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton had 16 for Milwaukee, which completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Pistons on Monday and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Celtics came off a sweep of their own against Indiana.

The Celtics knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs in seven games last year, winning the final game at home. This year, Milwaukee is the top seed in the East and has home-court advantage throughout the postseason after posting the NBA’s best record, but Boston didn’t play like an underdog in any way.

The Celtics jumped out early, leading by as many as 11 in the opening quarter. Boston shot 52% while the Bucks shot only 5 of 19.

The shooting woes continued for the Bucks until midway through the second quarter, when Milwaukee used a 15-0 run to pull even at 40. The teams then traded baskets with the Celtics grabbing a 52-50 lead at the half.

Boston used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to again build a double-digit lead, which grew to as much as 21 as Milwaukee again failed to make shots.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston players wore a black stripe with the No. 17 on their jerseys to honor Hall of Famer John Havlicek, who died Thursday at the age of 79. The team won eight championships during Havlicek’s 16 seasons with the Celtics. Havlicek was the MVP of the 1974 NBA Finals when the Celtics defeated the Bucks in Game 7 at the MECCA in Milwaukee. A moment of silence was held before tipoff. . G Marcus Smart traveled to Milwaukee but wasn’t in uniform. Smart has been out since suffering a left oblique tear on April 7. Smart has been practicing with the team but isn’t expected play in Game 2 either. “I don’t see any way that he’s available until what we thought initially, four to six (weeks) and I said at the start that four seems awfully aggressive,” coach Brad Stevens said. ….F/C Aron Baynes left the game in the third quarter after rolling his left ankle.

Bucks: Starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is recovering from a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot, remained out but took part in shooting drills before the game. He’s also expected to miss Game 2 before being re-evaluated. The 2017 Rookie of the Year has been out since March 15. . Center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness) was inactive. He missed the final 15 regular-season games and didn’t play in the opening round. There’s no timetable for his return.

This story has been corrected to show the final score was 112-90 in the first paragraph.

Doc Rivers as Clippers look to free agency: ‘This is the start of something great here’

Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers overcame low expectations and a roster without any current or former All-Stars to win 48 games, make the playoffs and push the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors to six games.

Now they’re ready to go shopping. A blockbuster list of free agents comes on the market this summer.

The Clippers have depth and a cohesive bunch of players who fight to the finish – comeback wins of 31 points in Game 2 against Golden State, 28 points at Boston, 25 points at Detroit and 20 points at Charlotte – and that should help catch the eye of big-name talent.

They went 48-34, extending a franchise record with their eighth consecutive winning season. Their 13-2 mark was the NBA’s best in March.

“We did more than most thought we could,” coach Doc Rivers said. “This is the start of something great here.”

After missing out last year, they returned to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. As an eighth seed, they lost in 4-2 in the first round to Golden State, but not before their Game 2 comeback – the biggest in NBA playoff history.

“That’s a beautiful basketball team,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They’ve got a bright future.”

Some things to watch:

IMPACT ROOKIES: Two of the team’s three rookie guards made a big impact. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started 73 of 82 games at the point, averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the regular season. He scored a Clippers rookie playoff record 25 points against the Warriors. Landry Shamet joined the team in February in a trade from Philadelphia, where he played his first 54 games. He finished fourth all-time in 3-pointers made (167) by a rookie during the season, when he shot 42 percent. Jerome Robinson showed promise while struggling to find minutes in a crowded backcourt, dealing with a nagging foot injury and going back and forth to the G League. The trio’s presence could help make the Clippers an attractive free-agent destination, knowing their youngsters can make plays in big games and have huge upside. “They were complete pros,” Lou Williams said. “They took every challenge that we had for them, on the road, in practice.”

GETTING A STEAL: C Ivica Zubac came over from the Lakers in a steal of a deal at the trade deadline in February. The 7-foot-1 center started 12 of 33 games for his new team, averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. He had a playoff career-high of 18 points and 15 rebounds against Golden State. Zubac and Montrezl Harrell formed one of the best center combinations in the league. Zubac, a third-year pro, can become a restricted free agent after the season.

OFF THE BENCH: Harrell and Williams, a candidate for his third Sixth Man of the Year award, proved a lethal combo off the bench. They notched the highest combined scoring average of any reserve duo in NBA history at 36.9 points. Williams led the league in bench scoring at 20.1 points (also tops on the team) while becoming the No. 1 bench scorer in league history. Harrell was fourth at 16.8.

FRONT OFFICE: The Clippers have a solid front-office to pursue free agents. President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank presides over general manager Michael Winger, assistant GMs Mark Hughes and Trent Redden, and consultant Jerry West. Winger is so committed to seeing the franchise build a long-term contender that he took himself out of contention for Minnesota’s basketball ops job. Under Frank, the team traded its highest-scoring players each of the last two seasons (Blake Griffin and Tobias Harris) for multiple draft picks and other players while freeing up room under the salary cap to offer maximum deals to free agents this summer. Coach Doc Rivers is locked in for what’s to come, having said in March he’s working out a long-term contract extension.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says ‘A lot of things have changed’ since last year’s loss to Celtics in playoffs

Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Much has changed since the Celtics outlasted the Bucks during their seven-game slugfest in the first round of last year’s NBA playoffs.

For starters, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are both healthy after injuries sidelined them for the entire postseason last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a career season and is one of the leading contenders for league MVP honors.

And it is East top-seeded Milwaukee and not Boston that will tipoff Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with home-court advantage and as the favorite to advance to the conference finals.

“A lot of things have changed,” Antetokounmpo said. “They haven’t changed as much. They play great basketball. They defend aggressively. They’re going to play with a lot of pace. Obviously, they have Kyrie this year. We’re just going to go out there, play hard and try to win games.”

And Antetokounmpo has bigger goals than just trying to avenge last year’s first-round loss – though the sting of that setback remains with the Bucks.

“It’s a different situation, but there’s always ego and pride,” he said. “You want to win and avenge the loss last year. I don’t think the guys who were here last year forgot what we went through. We lost Game 7. Hopefully we have that in our mind, focus on what we’ve got to do now and try to win this series. And not repeat what we did last year.”

Milwaukee has thrived in their first season under coach Mike Budenholzer, posting a league-best 60-22 record during the regular season and sweeping the Detroit Pistons in the first round, winning by an average of 24 points per game.

The Celtics had an up and down year but found some missing cohesion during their first-round sweep of Indiana. They’ve been led by big scoring games by Irving, an increased comfort level by Hayward that was missing in the regular season and some late-game poise across the board.

While Irving respects how much the Bucks have improved, he doesn’t see Boston as an underdog just because they are the lower seed.

“To be honest, I don’t really care about the seeding. As long as we’re in there. It’s an even playing field,” he said. “All the regular season stats and the hype around the regular season? You can have it.

“At this point, it’s five versus five, and who’s better at the end of the day.”

Here are some other things to watch for in the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup between Boston and Milwaukee:

INJURY UPDATE

Both teams will be short-handed in Game 1. Boston guard Marcus Smart is still recovering from the partial tear to his left oblique abdominal muscle that he suffered on April 7. And Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon is out for Games 1 and 2 as he continues deal with plantar fascia in his right foot.

Smart was originally given a 4- to 6-week recovery window for the injury and sat out the entire first-round series with Indiana. But he was shooting and running sprints after practice on Friday.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said they remain hopeful Brogdon can return at some point during the series.

“He’s been on track but he’s still got some hurdles to cover,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll assess it when we get through this next little wave.”

CLOSE GAMES EXPECTED

The Bucks won two out of the three meetings with Boston during the regular season, with their wins coming by single digits.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez believes the familiarity the teams have with each other will play a factor.

“It’s going to be those kind of games where you have to grind it out, earn every possession and you can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “It’s about going out there and outworking the other team.”

NOT JUST ABOUT GIANNIS

As much confidence as the Bucks have in putting the ball in Antetokounmpo’s hands, Khris Middleton said they know everyone will have to be playing at their best to close out games against the Celtics.

In their first-round series the Pistons never got within five points of the Bucks in the final five minutes of any of their four games. The Celtics have had only one double-digit win in the series.

“Last year me and Giannis carried a lot of the load. (Eric Bledsoe) too,” Middleton said. This year we’re a complete team from top to bottom. Giannis is going to do his thing, I’m going to do my thing, Bled is going to do his thing. But the supporting cast is much more ready this year to step up and provide big minutes for us.”

Freelancers Bob Schron in Boston and Charles Gardner in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

D’Antoni: James Harden not only MVP, but most improved, too

Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Mike D’Antoni thinks James Harden should win a second straight MVP award.

The veteran coach also believes the Beard should take home another award, too.

“I don’t know if he’ll get MVP, he should in my opinion,” D’Antoni said. “But he definitely should get most improved player because he’s improved his game.”

It’s daunting to think: Harden is actually getting better. And there are plenty of numbers to back it up as the Rockets prepare to play the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals starting Sunday.

A year after Harden became the first Rocket to win MVP since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994 when he led the team to the first of two titles Harden has improved in almost every statistical category.

He raised his scoring average from 30.4 to 36.1 points lead the NBA, upped his rebounds from 5.4 to 6.6, improved his steals from 1.8 to 2.0, raised his free throw percentage from 85.8 to 87.9 and made 4.8 3-pointers a game after averaging 3.7 a year ago.

And those numbers don’t even take into account how much he’s improved on defense and the skill with which he uses his step back 3-pointer.

Never lacking in confidence, Harden wasn’t surprised that D’Antoni’s thought he could be called the league’s most improved player a year after winning MVP.

“It’s true,” he said. “Every year I try to come back better. I try to come back and find ways to be more impactful than I was the year before and I think I was this year. And hopefully next year it will be the same thing. To try to go up as high as I can until I’m done.”

Some criticize Harden’s game because they believe he relies too heavily on drawing fouls and piling up chunks of his points at the free throw line. The Rockets scoff at that notion and even one of the Warriors disputed that theory.

“He can do everything,” said Golden State’s Kevin Durant said, a former teammate in Oklahoma City. “If you’re not focused, he can drive past you, hit you with the shoulder because he’s strong, finish with either hand. He’s shooting floaters now. Obviously the step back 3-pointer is one of his staples, but I never really believed he was just a free throw guy. He can score in a variety of ways.”

Another quality which people believe puts Harden in a league of his own is his ability to adjust to any defense and figure out ways to play around it. The Jazz tried several tactics to try and corral Harden in their first round series with Houston, but he still averaged 27.8 points as the Rockets won in five games.

“He’s like artificial intelligence,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said during the series. “His ability to dissect and recognize different situations, particularly spacing, and they do a great job with him.”

Though Harden led Houston in scoring in every game in the first round, he didn’t shoot particularly well in the series, especially in Game 3 when he set an NBA playoff record by missing his first 15 shots. If the Rockets hope to finally knock off the Warriors in the postseason this year they know that Harden will need to continue that improvement D’Antoni raved about. Houston has been eliminated in the playoffs by Golden State in three of the last four seasons including last year in the Western Conference finals.

“You’re never satisfied, you never get too comfortable,” Harden said. “I watch film, I’m in the gym. I work on my conditioning. I study moves. I try new moves I just don’t do the normal.”

Harden isn’t simply trying to be the best player in the game today. He’s focused on leaving his mark as one of the best the league has ever seen.

“That’s one of the things you dream of when you’re a little kid on the playground outside, to be one of the best basketball players ever,” he said. “So that’s what I strive for and that’s what I’ll continue to go (after) until I retire.”

A boost to that legacy would be to help Houston win its first title since 1995. Though Harden won’t look too far ahead, he knows that great players are often judged on how they perform in the playoffs and he’s determined to do all he can to get the Rockets past the Warriors and give them a shot at that elusive championship.

“It’s very important,” he said. “Obviously, championships are important. But I’m just taking it one game at a time. That’s all I worry about. I let everything fall in place where it needs to be.”

 