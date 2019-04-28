Watch Chris Paul get ejected in closing seconds of loss to Warriors

Perhaps nobody on the Rockets roster matter than Chris Paul, who got ejected in the closing seconds after he felt he was fouled trying to pass the ball to a teammate.
The Philadelphia 76ers need Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian big man is battling tendonitis in his left knee, and it’s been a challenge for Brett Brown and his staff to manage Embiid’s minutes alongside of their need for him to perform in the playoffs.
Game 1 between the Toronto Raptors and Sixers is already in the books, with Kawhi Leonard & Co. taking the first win of second round, 108-95. Embiid played 30 minutes, scoring 16 points with eight rebounds and two assists.
Now Embiid says that he’s going to try to play it more minutes in an effort to help Philadelphia.
“It’s still not there. It’s still trying to get better,” Embiid said at shootaround Saturday in advance of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the favored Raptors. “But that’s an issue that’s going to be there at least all playoffs until I actually get some real time to get some rest and work on myself. …
“But, we did a good job managing it. Obviously I only averaged about 24 minutes last series, so this one I’m definitely going to need way more than that.”
…
“It’s hard because I’m known for playing through anything and pushing, pushing it,” Embiid said. “And in some situations like Game 3, I couldn’t go because it was too much. But like I said, I just got to keep managing it and see how I feel and then go from there.”
If you watched him late this year, Embiid goes through stretches where he looks perfectly normal. Those are counterbalanced by him often looking lumbering, tired, or simply off.
Even with the talent they have, Philadelphia has been one of the more mercurial teams in the Eastern Conference this year. The Raptors look to be firing on all cylinders, and after some serious load management, Leonard has been unleashed.
It’s going to be a tall task to beat the Toronto, and the 76ers are going to need every minute they can squeeze out of Embiid as long as his knee can handle the increase in minutes.
It wasn’t pretty, but Warriors will take Game 1 win over Rockets behind Durant’s 35
Fans may have been hoping for the beautiful game — Golden State’s dynamic ball movement, James Harden’s elite scoring.
What they got were two of the league’s best defensive teams who happen know each other well (this was their 12th meeting in a calendar year), and that meant a physical — and at times sloppy — game. The Rockets missed 33 threes, while the Warriors took only 22. The Warriors turned the ball over one in five times down the court (20 total), and 26 percent of their possessions in the first half. James Harden shot 9-of-28. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 10-of-25.
Those fans also got drama.
Kevin Durant had 35 points and was nearly unstoppable when the game was on the line. There was the obligatory frustration with officials over borderline calls (and what constitutes a landing spot). But when it mattered most Curry did this and iced the game.
Golden State took Game 1 104-100. Game 2 is back at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night.
“It’s just basketball at its highest level, along with competition at its highest level,” Kerr said after the game. “It’s intense out there, and both teams are just fighting for everything out there.”
Ultimately, the difference was Durant.
“Kevin’s run this past couple of weeks has been off the charts,” Steve Kerr said after the game. “I’ve said it a few times this week, he’s the most skilled basketball player on earth. He’s one of the most skilled players to ever…
“After we lost Game 2 to the Clippers he felt he had to turn it up and lift us up another level and that’s just what he did.
Kerr opened the game with his best lineup, starting Andre Iguodala and the “Hamptons five” — Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Durant, and Iguodala. That lineup had a +5.8 net rating, played nearly 25 minutes, and was +4 in a four-point win.
Harden struggled as the Warriors threw different defenders and different looks at him all night, but he still had 35 points (he got to the free throw line 14 times was the main reason).
The Warriors strategy to deal with Harden’s deadly step-back three was to crowd him — which left Harden looking for foul calls he did not get. The Rockets’ complaint was the Warriors’ defenders were taking away Harden’s landing spot, including on a shot to tie it in the final seconds of the game. Harden referenced the Kawhi Leonard injury from a couple of years ago where a series changed when Leonard landed on Zaza Pachulia‘s foot in Game 1.
Chris Paul grabbed the rebound after Harden’s final miss, tried to draw a foul on Thompson he didn’t get, then got ejected with his second technical when he yelled at the referee for not giving him the call. CP3 will be writing a check to the league for this.
“[The referees] came to me at halftime and said they missed it, missed four of them,” D’Antoni said after the game.
D’Antoni was also questioned for having Nene in with the game on the line. On the previous two possessions Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala had grabbed offensive rebounds off misses, and D’Antoni didn’t want that to happen again. However, Nene being in gave Curry a target to exploit, and he did with the dagger to seal the win.
“He was playing great, he was guarding great,” D’Antoni said of Nene up to that point. “Rebounding could have been an issue. Now, looking back, I probably wouldn’t have done that knowing what happened.”
Eric Gordon had 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting for the Rockets.
All five Warriors starters had at least 13 points as they ended up with a more balanced attack.
Kyrie Irving, Al Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener
MILWAUKEE (AP) Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 11 assists, Al Horford added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 112-90 on Sunday in the opener of their second-round playoff series.
Jaylen Brown chipped in with 19 points and Gordon Hayward had 13 off the bench for the Celtics. Boston controlled the game for long stretches and played stingy defense against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokoumpo, who scored 22 points but shot just 7 for 21. Antetokounmpo didn’t make his first field goal until the first minute of the second quarter.
Game 2 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton had 16 for Milwaukee, which completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Pistons on Monday and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Celtics came off a sweep of their own against Indiana.
The Celtics knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs in seven games last year, winning the final game at home. This year, Milwaukee is the top seed in the East and has home-court advantage throughout the postseason after posting the NBA’s best record, but Boston didn’t play like an underdog in any way.
The Celtics jumped out early, leading by as many as 11 in the opening quarter. Boston shot 52% while the Bucks shot only 5 of 19.
The shooting woes continued for the Bucks until midway through the second quarter, when Milwaukee used a 15-0 run to pull even at 40. The teams then traded baskets with the Celtics grabbing a 52-50 lead at the half.
Boston used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to again build a double-digit lead, which grew to as much as 21 as Milwaukee again failed to make shots.
TIP-INS
Celtics: Boston players wore a black stripe with the No. 17 on their jerseys to honor Hall of Famer John Havlicek, who died Thursday at the age of 79. The team won eight championships during Havlicek’s 16 seasons with the Celtics. Havlicek was the MVP of the 1974 NBA Finals when the Celtics defeated the Bucks in Game 7 at the MECCA in Milwaukee. A moment of silence was held before tipoff. . G Marcus Smart traveled to Milwaukee but wasn’t in uniform. Smart has been out since suffering a left oblique tear on April 7. Smart has been practicing with the team but isn’t expected play in Game 2 either. “I don’t see any way that he’s available until what we thought initially, four to six (weeks) and I said at the start that four seems awfully aggressive,” coach Brad Stevens said. ….F/C Aron Baynes left the game in the third quarter after rolling his left ankle.
Bucks: Starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is recovering from a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot, remained out but took part in shooting drills before the game. He’s also expected to miss Game 2 before being re-evaluated. The 2017 Rookie of the Year has been out since March 15. . Center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness) was inactive. He missed the final 15 regular-season games and didn’t play in the opening round. There’s no timetable for his return.