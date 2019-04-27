Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry both questionable for Game 1 with sprained ankles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Walking the Staples Center hallway after the Warriors eliminated the Clippers Friday night, both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry showed a little bit of a limp after rolling their ankles during the game. Thompson’s limp was more pronounced.

A report in The Athletic from Marcus Thompson II said Klay Thompson’s ankle was “pretty bad.”

Saturday, less than 24 hours before Golden State tips off round two against Houston, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t have a lot of new information but called both questionable for the game.

Steve Kerr said both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are questionable for Game 1. When asked about @ThompsonScribe’s report that Klay’s ankle was ‘pretty bad’ Kerr joked that reporters have better sources than he does. pic.twitter.com/ABDTgihtUD — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) April 27, 2019

“I’m not going to make a definitive statement on if they’re going to play, so let’s just call it questionable. There’s nothing implied there. It’s just they both got in and got some work, and we’ll see how they’re doing tomorrow.”

Curry rolled his ankle tracking the Clippers’ Landry Shamet across the lane. He stayed in the game and drained a three on the next play, but not long after left the game and went to the locker room to have his ankle worked on. He returned to the game before the end of the half but didn’t move the same after that.

Friday night, both said they would be ready to play on Sunday.

“It’s fine. Stuff happens. Just anytime obviously with me and ankles, it’s kind of a little different kind of conversation,” Curry said. “But I’m feeling good. Ready for Sunday.”

“I’m sore, and I will be for the next few hours, but I anticipate going fully on Sunday,” said Thompson.

Players, however, can be the worst predictors of their own healing times. We’ll see if both will be ready to go on Sunday, and even if they are will they be limited with their movements. Thompson’s man defense is a crucial part of Golden State’s plan against Houston.