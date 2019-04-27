Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry both questionable for Game 1 with sprained ankles

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT
Walking the Staples Center hallway after the Warriors eliminated the Clippers Friday night, both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry showed a little bit of a limp after rolling their ankles during the game. Thompson’s limp was more pronounced.

A report in The Athletic from Marcus Thompson II said Klay Thompson’s ankle was “pretty bad.”

Saturday, less than 24 hours before Golden State tips off round two against Houston, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t have a lot of new information but called both questionable for the game.

“I’m not going to make a definitive statement on if they’re going to play, so let’s just call it questionable. There’s nothing implied there. It’s just they both got in and got some work, and we’ll see how they’re doing tomorrow.”

Curry rolled his ankle tracking the Clippers’ Landry Shamet across the lane. He stayed in the game and drained a three on the next play, but not long after left the game and went to the locker room to have his ankle worked on. He returned to the game before the end of the half but didn’t move the same after that.

Friday night, both said they would be ready to play on Sunday.

“It’s fine. Stuff happens. Just anytime obviously with me and ankles, it’s kind of a little different kind of conversation,” Curry said. “But I’m feeling good. Ready for Sunday.”

“I’m sore, and I will be for the next few hours, but I anticipate going fully on Sunday,” said Thompson.

Players, however, can be the worst predictors of their own healing times. We’ll see if both will be ready to go on Sunday, and even if they are will they be limited with their movements. Thompson’s man defense is a crucial part of Golden State’s plan against Houston.

Doc Rivers compares Clippers’ heart to his 2008 champion Celtics’ team

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — “I’ve never been more proud of a group of guys in the 20 years that I’ve coached,” Doc Rivers said after his Clippers were eliminated by the Warriors Friday night. “They were just really fun. As I’ve said before, I’ve never had a group where you wanted to, in the morning, you raced to the car, you raced to practice just because you love being around them. So for me, it was just a pleasure to coach them.”

That echoed what Rivers has said all season — this was his favorite team to coach. The energy of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell, the fluid scoring of Lou Williams, the energy of rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, the sharpshooting of a healthy Danilo Gallinari. Rivers loved it all, he loved how hard this team played, and was not shy to say so all season.

Did he really like these Clippers more than his 2008 title team in Boston? Really?

Rivers answered that by paying these Clippers his highest compliment yet, while explaining why basketball fans everywhere (including in Laker-dominated Los Angeles) were drawn to this team.

“This was the 2008 Celtics without Garnett, Ray Allen, Rondo, and Paul,” Rivers said of his Celtics’ stars. “It really was, like, same heart, played every night hard. And that’s why they connected.

“I think you could take this team and put in every NBA city and when they leave, every NBA city would love this team. Because the people who come to games go to work all day. And they love to see players who play like they work. And I thought what the city saw in this team, what I saw in this team was a hard-hat team that came to work every day. And it doesn’t matter if you’re blue-collar or white-collar, people appreciate workers.

“And I thought they looked at this team and said I like this team. Even people who cheered for the other team in the city — and that’s what they should do — even they saw this team and said that.

“It’s not a credit to me; it’s a credit to them. Like they showed up and decided to act that way. And I think fans really appreciated it. I know I did.”

The Clippers became the League Pass favorite of a lot of NBA fans this season because of their style of play. However, the playoffs showed how this team is a superstar away still from competing with the elite — they don’t have their Kevin Garnett. Yet. Wait until this summer is over, and then we will see.

 

 

Report: Suns talk to Monty Williams, fly to Portland to meet with their assistant coaches

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The Phoenix Suns’ coaching search continues.

After letting Igor Kokoskov go after one season as coach and GM James Jones saying they wanted to target a developmental coach — even though players developed well under Kokoskov — Suns management has been meeting with a series of candidates. Monty Williams is on the top of their list, but after talking to him it was on to Portland reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Williams has been their top target, especially after hiring Jeff Bower as their senior vice president of basketball operations. Bower is the former GM in New Orleans who gave Williams his first head coaching job.

Williams has also interviewed for the Lakers head coaching job and is considered one of the frontrunners there. He’s also busy as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers as they get ready to take on the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

The Suns have potential with a young core built around Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and now Kelly Oubre Jr. They need a point guard and a lot more talent, but there is the potential to build something in the desert…

If they can just stick with a plan. Whoever gets hired in Phoenix will be Booker’s fifth coach in his five seasons.

Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley praise Kevin Durant after 50-point game

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — What can be done to stop Kevin Durant?

After he dropped 95 points in two games on the Clippers — eliminating Los Angeles with the second performance and sending Golden State on to the second round against Houston — the question was posed to Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley of the Clippers.

“What you think?” Beverley said, to laughter, but challenging the reporter. “You played basketball before? What you think? That’s an honest question. What you think?”

“I promise we tried,” Williams said.

Then came high-level praise from an elite scorer himself in Williams, something that sounded almost like a recruiting pitch to a free agent to be.

“Like sometimes… sometimes you come across special people and it doesn’t matter what you send to them. There’s no scheme,” Williams said. “There’s no nothing that you can do with special people. He’s one of them. And he showed it tonight. He put them guys on his shoulders.

“Even the game he came out, he was, like, I’m Kevin Durant; y’all know who I am. That’s like a bold statement to make when you’re about to go see some guys that’s extremely competitive. And he came out that game and he said, I can really shoot over these guys and he did it. It wasn’t lack of effort on our part.

“He’s an all-world professional and he proved himself. He proved exactly who people think he is, who he thinks he is himself and he did it. And you tip your hat off to a guy like that.”

A “guy like that” is exactly what the Clippers need. An elite player who can take a strong core — something the Clippers showed they have this season then pushing the Warriors six games — and turn them into contenders.

Los Angeles is going big game hunting this season, and their playoff performance against the Warriors was part of that recruiting pitch — “look how good we are, look how much fun we have playing, how hard we go every game, don’t you want to be a part of that?

The Clippers have been most often linked to Kawhi Leonard, and most people around the league think if Leonard leaves the Raptors it will be for the Clippers. However, Durant’s name has come up as a Clippers’ target as well (even though most sources think he is bound for New York). Never hurts to make a little recruiting pitch early.

Tyronn Lue reportedly leaves ‘lasting impression’ on Lakers in coaching interview

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
The interviews are done, now the Lakers just have to make a decision.

A team of Lakers officials — which included owner Jeanie Buss, GM Rob Pelinka, plus co-owners and front office executives Joey Buss and Jesse Buss — met this past week with Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams, the two frontrunners for the Lakers’ head coaching job. They also met with Juwan Howard, according to reports. (Jason Kidd was given an interview, but sources say he was not seriously in the running.)

Lue — who coached LeBron to a title in Cleveland — reportedly had a strong interview where he “struck an emotional chord” with the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times had other details.

During Lue’s interview session at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Wednesday, a lasting impression was left on both parties involved in the discussions, according to the people. Lue, who played for the Lakers and won two NBA titles with them in 2000 and 2001, was sincere about wanting the job, the people said. He showed them offensive sets and defensive scheme during his conversations with the group.

Williams had a strong interview as well.

The group found that Williams, whose connection to Lakers star LeBron James came when they were involved with Team USA at the same time, was forthright and very likable during his interview.

Read the tea leaves from those interview comments however you wish. However, in nearly every decision Jeanie Buss has made as an owner she has stayed within her comfort zone, and Lue — a former Laker — is in that circle.

Williams is busy, he also interviewed with Phoenix about its coaching vacancy, while doing his job as a Philadelphia assistant coach getting the 76ers ready for Game 1 against the Raptors on Saturday.

There is no timetable for a Lakers’ decision and job offer, but expect it to come sooner rather than later.