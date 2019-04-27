Getty Images

Report: Suns talk to Monty Williams, fly to Portland to meet with their assistant coaches

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The Phoenix Suns’ coaching search continues.

After letting Igor Kokoskov go after one season as coach and GM James Jones saying they wanted to target a developmental coach — even though players developed well under Kokoskov — Suns management has been meeting with a series of candidates. Monty Williams is on the top of their list, but after talking to him it was on to Portland reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Williams has been their top target, especially after hiring Jeff Bower as their senior vice president of basketball operations. Bower is the former GM in New Orleans who gave Williams his first head coaching job.

Williams has also interviewed for the Lakers head coaching job and is considered one of the frontrunners there. He’s also busy as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers as they get ready to take on the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

The Suns have potential with a young core built around Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and now Kelly Oubre Jr. They need a point guard and a lot more talent, but there is the potential to build something in the desert…

If they can just stick with a plan. Whoever gets hired in Phoenix will be Booker’s fifth coach in his five seasons.

Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley praise (recruit?) Kevin Durant after 50-point game

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

LOS ANGELES — What can be done to stop Kevin Durant?

After he dropped 95 points in two games on the Clippers — eliminating Los Angeles with the second performance and sending Golden State on to the second round against Houston — the question was posed to Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley of the Clippers.

“What you think?” Beverley said, to laughter, but challenging the reporter. “You played basketball before? What you think? That’s an honest question. What you think?”

“I promise we tried,” Williams said.

Then came high-level praise from an elite scorer himself in Williams, something that sounded almost like a recruiting pitch to a free agent to be.

“Like sometimes… sometimes you come across special people and it doesn’t matter what you send to them. There’s no scheme,” Williams said. “There’s no nothing that you can do with special people. He’s one of them. And he showed it tonight. He put them guys on his shoulders.

“Even the game he came out, he was, like, I’m Kevin Durant; y’all know who I am. That’s like a bold statement to make when you’re about to go see some guys that’s extremely competitive. And he came out that game and he said, I can really shoot over these guys and he did it. It wasn’t lack of effort on our part.

“He’s an all-world professional and he proved himself. He proved exactly who people think he is, who he thinks he is himself and he did it. And you tip your hat off to a guy like that.”

A “guy like that” is exactly what the Clippers need. An elite player who can take a strong core — something the Clippers showed they have this season then pushing the Warriors six games — and turn them into contenders.

Los Angeles is going big game hunting this season, and their playoff performance against the Warriors was part of that recruiting pitch — “look how good we are, look how much fun we have playing, how hard we go every game, don’t you want to be a part of that?

The Clippers have been most often linked to Kawhi Leonard, and most people around the league think if Leonard leaves the Raptors it will be for the Clippers. However, Durant’s name has come up as a Clippers’ target as well (even though most sources think he is bound for New York). Never hurts to make a little recruiting pitch early.

Tyronn Lue reportedly leaves “lasting impression” on Lakers in coaching interview

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
11 Comments

The interviews are done, now the Lakers just have to make a decision.

A team of Lakers officials — which included owner Jeanie Buss, GM Rob Pelinka, plus co-owners and front office executives Joey Buss and Jesse Buss — met this past week with Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams, the two frontrunners for the Lakers’ head coaching job. They also met with Juwan Howard, according to reports. (Jason Kidd was given an interview, but sources say he was not seriously in the running.)

Lue — who coached LeBron to a title in Cleveland — reportedly had a strong interview where he “struck an emotional chord” with the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times had other details.

During Lue’s interview session at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Wednesday, a lasting impression was left on both parties involved in the discussions, according to the people. Lue, who played for the Lakers and won two NBA titles with them in 2000 and 2001, was sincere about wanting the job, the people said. He showed them offensive sets and defensive scheme during his conversations with the group.

Williams had a strong interview as well.

The group found that Williams, whose connection to Lakers star LeBron James came when they were involved with Team USA at the same time, was forthright and very likable during his interview.

Read the tea leaves from those interview comments however you wish. However, in nearly every decision Jeanie Buss has made as an owner she has stayed within her comfort zone, and Lue — a former Laker — is in that circle.

Williams is busy, he also interviewed with Phoenix about its coaching vacancy, while doing his job as a Philadelphia assistant coach getting the 76ers ready for Game 1 against the Raptors on Saturday.

There is no timetable for a Lakers’ decision and job offer, but expect it to come sooner rather than later.

Three things to Watch in Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

There are other good ones: Boston vs. Milwaukee, Houston vs. Golden State.

But no other second-round series is quite the measuring stick, nor comes loaded with the pressure of what a loss will mean this summer than Philadelphia vs. Toronto does.

Elton Brand, the Sixers GM, ended “the process” and traded for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris because Philadelphia wanted to win now. The Sixers pushed all their chips into the middle of the table, hoping that chemistry would develop quickly, winning would follow, and Butler and Harris would agree to stay when they become free agents in July. A second-round exit changes that equation.

Toronto also went all-in to win now, trading DeMar DeRozan and more away to get Kawhi Leonard and the chance to woo him for a year, to develop a relationship and bond, then to win and convince him to stay. The Raptors have rested Leonard’s body (he missed 22 games this season, most for “load management”), given Leonard whatever he wanted, yet nobody knows what the quiet is going to decide this July. However, a second-round exit after all of that could have Leonard packing his bags for Southern California.

This is as high-stakes as it gets in the second round, and this series is going to hinge on just a few things — like Philly winning a game in Toronto for the first time since 2012. Here are three things that will help determine the outcome of this series.

1) Watch the Marc Gasol on Joel Embiid matchup. The Raptors traded for Marc Gasol at the deadline just because of this matchup.

The numbers support Toronto’s move. Look at NBA.com’s matchup data and over four games in the past two years Gasol held Embiid to just 10-of-29 shooting (34.5 percent), and just 16.3 points per 100 possessions (about half Embiid’s average production). In two meetings this season when Gasol was with Memphis, Embiid had a dreadful 40.4 true shooting percentage and averaged 14.5 points and 15 rebounds a game (he averaged 27.5 points per game for the season).

Embiid’s knee and how well he moves are also remaining question marks.

Embiid is critical to Philly’s offense, the team was 5.4 points per 100 possessions worse this past season when he was off the floor (they have been better with him off the court in the playoffs, but that speaks more to Brooklyn and matchups than what will happen this series). The Sixers are going to have a hard enough time scoring on the Toronto defense, they need peak Embiid, getting buckets inside, throwing down dunks, dominating the glass, and drawing in defenders to open up shots and lanes for others. If Gasol can continue to keep Embiid in check, Philly is in trouble.

2) Which team can find an offensive advantage in what will be a defensive slugfest? If you’re looking for offense, wait for the Houston/Golden State playoff series. This series will not be that, it is two good defensive teams that have length and lock-down defenders that will cause matchup problems the other way. Scoring will be at a premium.

In two meetings this season (both before the trade deadline), Kawhi Leonard stole Ben Simmons’ lunch and bullied him all over the yard. Leonard remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and Toronto can switch Leonard onto Jimmy Butler or any Sixers getting hot (outside Embiid). It’s not a one-man show, they also have long and active defenders in Danny Green and Pascal Siakam who can take guys like Tobias Harris or J.J. Redick and make their life difficult. Toronto was the fifth best defensive team in the NBA this season and is the second best so far in the postseason. They will take away driving lanes from a Philly team that already struggles with floor spacing, making good looks at a premium.

The reverse is true as well — Butler will get time on Leonard in what will be an old-school physical battle, making life hard for the guy Toronto turns to in the clutch. Simmons’ length will take things away for Siakam or anyone he is matched up on, Harris and Redick are solid team defenders, and Embiid is one of the best defensive centers in the game anchoring the paint.

Which team can hit contested, difficult jumpers? Which team will turn defense into some (relatively) easy transition buckets?

Which team’s coaching staff will come up with a way to free up their scorers best? Scoring will be at a premium and whichever team can find a way to break through a defensive stalemate will have a massive advantage.

3) Can Toronto’s bench win them the series? This year’s Raptors bench — Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Serge Ibaka, and OG Anunoby (if/when he returns from his emergency appendectomy right before the playoffs) — is not as good as the Raptors best-in-the-league bench from a season ago. The Raptors averaged 35.8 points a game from bench players this season, down from 41.2 last season, and the unit’s effective field goal percentage dropped by nearly 10 points.

But it’s still better than Philly’s bench. By a longshot.

Philly’s starting five — Simmons, Redick, Butler, Harris, Embiid — was a ridiculous +62 points per 100 possessions against Brooklyn in the first round. However, they only played 12.3 minute per game as a unit (remember Embiid also missed one game due to his sore knee). When the Brooklyn bench, led by Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert, got on the floor, the tide turned.

Philadephia’s best bench player, Mike Scott, is out for at least Game 1 with a sore heel. That means a lot of T.J. McConnell, James Ennis, and Boban Marjanovic for as long as he can stay on the floor before the Raptors play him off. None of that is good for Philly.

Against Toronto, look for Brown to lean on his starters more, maybe up to 20+ minutes a game (depending on what Embiid can handle with his knee). Brown did a good job with rotations and getting those starters out there at the beginning of the second and fourth quarters — against the Nets second unit — and it had tremendous success. Toronto will be prepared for that.

The Sixers need to dominate when their starters are in and the bench groups (staggered with starters) need to just hold the fort. Whether they can against a Raptors bench that knows its role is another question.

PREDICTION: Toronto in five. Maybe the Sixers can take this series seven games, they have the raw talent. They need Embiid to play at an MVP level to have a shot in this series. However, Philly’s lack of depth limits Brett Brown’s options to adjust when things do not work, while Nick Nurse has much more variety at his disposal. Toronto will make adjustments Philadelphia cannot match, and that will decide the series.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson both roll ankles, say they will play Sunday

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry had to go back to the locker room to get treatment and have his ankle re-taped after rolling it in the first quarter.

Klay Thompson was walking out of Staples Center Friday night with a noticeable limp after rolling his ankle.

This is exactly why the Warriors wanted to take care of business Wednesday night at home, but they didn’t. Instead, they had to play on Friday night and their All-Star backcourt suffered injuries less than 48 hours before they had to take on the Houston Rockets in a showdown second-round series.

Both Curry and Thompson said they would be ready to go Sunday.

“It’s fine. Stuff happens. Just anytime obviously with me and ankles, it’s kind of a little different kind of conversation,” Curry said. “But I’m feeling good. Ready for Sunday.”

“I’m sore, and I will be for the next few hours, but I anticipate going fully on Sunday,” said Thompson.

Curry rolled his ankle tracking the Clippers’ Landry Shamet across the lane. He stayed in the game and drained a three on the next play, but not long after left the game and went to the locker room to have his ankle worked on. He returned to the game before the end of the half but didn’t move the same after that.

Thompson never left the game and played well defensively throughout, but looked worse after the game.

Both will be tested by the James Harden and Chris Paul backcourt of the Rockets, you can be sure both will be put into pick-and-roll coverages to see how well they are moving.

If either of these injuries linger, it’s another little advantage for Houston.