Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard dominates, Raptors roll Sixers in Game 1

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
This is why the Toronto Raptors got Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard was the best player on the court Saturday night in Game 1 against Philadelphia, scoring 45 points on 16-of-23 shooting, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dominating defensively with plays like this.

Behind Leonard’s play and the Toronto starters outplaying the Philly starters, the Raptors raced out to an early lead, held off charges, and when things got tight played like a team who had largely been together for a while — not adding players through trades during the season — on their way to an easy 108-95 win.

So much for that Game 1 Toronto curse. Leonard smashed that.

This was domination in the critical areas of the game and the series by Toronto. It wasn’t just Leonard, Pascal Siakam had 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and the two of them dominated the first quarter, helping Toronto shake off those Game 1 jitters. On the night, Leonard and Siakam shot a combined 28-of-37.

The other key thing — right at the top of our “three things to watch in this series” preview — was Marc Gasol keeping Joel Embiid in check. For the game, Embiid shot just 5-of-18 and got to the free throw line only six times. When he is not a force inside the Sixers offense is not smooth, and that was the case in this game. Toronto didn’t match Gasol with Embiid all game, Serge Ibaka got time on Embiid and the Sixers didn’t take advantage of that and pound Embiid in the post (but they likely will try in Game 2).

Philly had stretches of good offense, but this is not the kind of shot chart that leads to wins.

J.J. Redick led Philly with 17 points as no player got above 20.

All game long the Raptors also did a good job of pushing the pace, particularly against the Sixer bench units, to get some easy buckets before the defense got set.

Philadelphia needs to win the battle of the starting lineups to win this series, but to open Game 1 it was the Raptors starters who took charge. Toronto made 14 consecutive shots at one point in the first quarter. Leonard and Siakam combined for 34 points in the first quarter alone, outscoring the Sixers by themselves (31). It was more than just those two, the Raptors had a 77.8 true shooting percentage and zero turnovers in the first quarter, and with that a 162 offensive rating. However, the Sixers scored too and it was 39-31 after one.

The Sixers closed the gap to one in the second quarter, but Leonard came back in and stretched the lead back out, 62-53 at the half. Leonard had a career-best 27 first-half points in a playoff game.

It was like that all game. Toronto’s defense made plays when it mattered but Philly’s offense still had impressive stretches, it just couldn’t get stops.

If that doesn’t change for Philadelphia, this series will be a lot shorter than they imagined. We will see how the Sixers respond to adversity now.

Kawhi Leonard’s claw blocks Tobias Harris, leads to Pascal Siakam dunk other way

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
This is just not fair.

Kawhi Leonard has been the best player on the floor in Game 1 of the Philadelphia/Toronto series, he had 27 points on 14 shots in the first half alone.

Then in the third quarter he made the play of the game (so far). You just feel bad for Tobias Harris.

Pascal Siakam has handled the pressure on the big stage well.

Toronto led by as many as 19 late in the third quarter of Game 1.

Report: Doc Rivers signs long-discussed extension with Clippers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
We learned about it back in March. Rumors that the Lakers were interested in poaching Doc Rivers away from the Clippers surfaced and Rivers quickly squashed them saying he and Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer had agreed to a long-term extension to keep him as the team’s coach.

However, at the time Rivers hadn’t put pen to ink to sign the extension.

That has changed, Rivers signed the extension he told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Rivers had done a short-term extension with the Clippers last summer, but that deal gave both sides the chance to get out of the contract after this season. The new one does not have that exit clause.

Rivers has said all season he loves coaching this Clippers team.

“I’ve never been more proud of a group of guys in the 20 years that I’ve coached,” Doc Rivers said comparing this team to his championship 2008 Celtics. “They were just really fun. As I’ve said before, I’ve never had a group where you wanted to, in the morning, you raced to the car, you raced to practice just because you love being around them. So for me, it was just a pleasure to coach them.”

What the loss to the Warriors showed is the Clippers are short one superstar to go with their elite team. That could change this summer, but either way Rivers will be back.

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry both questionable for Game 1 with sprained ankles

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT
Walking the Staples Center hallway after the Warriors eliminated the Clippers Friday night, both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry showed a little bit of a limp after rolling their ankles during the game. Thompson’s limp was more pronounced.

A report in The Athletic from Marcus Thompson II said Klay Thompson’s ankle was “pretty bad.”

Saturday, less than 24 hours before Golden State tips off round two against Houston, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t have a lot of new information but called both questionable for the game.

“I’m not going to make a definitive statement on if they’re going to play, so let’s just call it questionable. There’s nothing implied there. It’s just they both got in and got some work, and we’ll see how they’re doing tomorrow.”

Curry rolled his ankle tracking the Clippers’ Landry Shamet across the lane. He stayed in the game and drained a three on the next play, but not long after left the game and went to the locker room to have his ankle worked on. He returned to the game before the end of the half but didn’t move the same after that.

Friday night, both said they would be ready to play on Sunday.

“It’s fine. Stuff happens. Just anytime obviously with me and ankles, it’s kind of a little different kind of conversation,” Curry said. “But I’m feeling good. Ready for Sunday.”

“I’m sore, and I will be for the next few hours, but I anticipate going fully on Sunday,” said Thompson.

Players, however, can be the worst predictors of their own healing times. We’ll see if both will be ready to go on Sunday, and even if they are will they be limited with their movements. Thompson’s man defense is a crucial part of Golden State’s plan against Houston.

Doc Rivers compares Clippers’ heart to his 2008 champion Celtics’ team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — “I’ve never been more proud of a group of guys in the 20 years that I’ve coached,” Doc Rivers said after his Clippers were eliminated by the Warriors Friday night. “They were just really fun. As I’ve said before, I’ve never had a group where you wanted to, in the morning, you raced to the car, you raced to practice just because you love being around them. So for me, it was just a pleasure to coach them.”

That echoed what Rivers has said all season — this was his favorite team to coach. The energy of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell, the fluid scoring of Lou Williams, the energy of rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, the sharpshooting of a healthy Danilo Gallinari. Rivers loved it all, he loved how hard this team played, and was not shy to say so all season.

Did he really like these Clippers more than his 2008 title team in Boston? Really?

Rivers answered that by paying these Clippers his highest compliment yet, while explaining why basketball fans everywhere (including in Laker-dominated Los Angeles) were drawn to this team.

“This was the 2008 Celtics without Garnett, Ray Allen, Rondo, and Paul,” Rivers said of his Celtics’ stars. “It really was, like, same heart, played every night hard. And that’s why they connected.

“I think you could take this team and put in every NBA city and when they leave, every NBA city would love this team. Because the people who come to games go to work all day. And they love to see players who play like they work. And I thought what the city saw in this team, what I saw in this team was a hard-hat team that came to work every day. And it doesn’t matter if you’re blue-collar or white-collar, people appreciate workers.

“And I thought they looked at this team and said I like this team. Even people who cheered for the other team in the city — and that’s what they should do — even they saw this team and said that.

“It’s not a credit to me; it’s a credit to them. Like they showed up and decided to act that way. And I think fans really appreciated it. I know I did.”

The Clippers became the League Pass favorite of a lot of NBA fans this season because of their style of play. However, the playoffs showed how this team is a superstar away still from competing with the elite — they don’t have their Kevin Garnett. Yet. Wait until this summer is over, and then we will see.

 

 