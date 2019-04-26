AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Prepare for high-stakes and high-level Eastern Conference second round

By Dan FeldmanApr 26, 2019
Two of these sets of players will enter free agency coming off a second-round loss:

If Milwaukee loses that early, will ownership pay the luxury tax to keep this team intact? Will Giannis Antetokounmpo remain happy with the organization’s direction?

If Toronto loses that early, will Leonard stay and make Masai Ujiri’s huge bet pay off? If Leonard leaves, will the Raptors – the oldest Eastern Conference team this postseason, weighted by playing time – rebuild?

If Philadelphia loses that early, will the front office and in-season acquisitions Butler and Harris find common ground? If either forward leaves, how much more pressure will that add to the already-somewhat strained Joel EmbiidBen Simmons pairing?

If Boston loses that early, will Irving bolt for the Knicks or some other team? If the Celtics view Irving as even an increased flight risk, will they still aggressively try to trade for Anthony Davis?

The second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs could shape the entire NBA landscape for years to come.

And the games should be pretty good, too.

Beyond all the long-term considerations at play, there’s an immediate incentive – a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks and 76ers both last got that far in 2001. The Raptors have made it only once in franchise history, 2016, when they suffered the most-lopsided six-game loss in NBA history. The Celtics have appeared in the last two Eastern Conference finals, but after all their turbulence this season, returning would be a nice achievement.

Advancing won’t be easy. Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia and Boston are each capable of, not only winning its upcoming series, but winning a title this year with the right breaks. The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team throughout the season. The Raptors’ postseason rotation, which includes includes in-season addition Marc Gasol, looks elite. The 76ers and Celtics have the requisite talent. Even if it’s getting late for it to jell, there’s still time.

Milwaukee (60-22), Toronto (58-24), Philadelphia (51-31) and Boston (49-33) give the East such a strong second round, it’d pass for a Western Conference second round.

Not only were all four teams good in the regular season, they kicked it up a notch in the first round. The Bucks (vs. Pistons) and Celtics (vs. Pacers) swept. The Raptors (vs. Magic) and 76ers (vs. Nets) won in five. And most of those games weren’t even close. The four series winners outscored their opponents by 14 points per game – the largest disparity ever in a conference’s first round.

Combing Milwaukee’s, Toronto’s, Philadelphia’s and Boston’s regular-season and first-round games, the four teams have outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game. That’s the best mark by an East’s final four in a decade and one of the best ever for either conference.

Here is the combined scoring margin of second-round teams by year/conference since the NBA implemented a 16-team postseason in 1984. Teams are listed with their seed:

image

Not just good teams, the East’s second round features good matchups.

The Milwaukee-Boston is a rematch of last year’s first-round series, which the Celtics won in seven games. Boston wants to prove Antetokounmpo was wrong when he called the Bucks the better team after the series. This is a shot at redemption for Milwaukee point guard Eric Bledsoe, who got shown up last year.

The Bucks excel at defending the paint, but the Celtics are content shooting jumpers, anyway. In clutch situations, Irving is far better at creating his own shot than anyone else in this series. As good as Milwaukee is, Boston presents a particularly tough matchup.

In the other series, Embiid has dominated these playoffs. But Gasol is a formidable foe, an on-ball interior defender Brooklyn lacked.

Yet, as much as their roster has changed, it’s still tough to completely trust the Raptors in the postseason – especially considering they dropped Game 1 to Orlando. Not that the 76ers have earned benefit of the doubt at this level, either. Both teams are trying to establish themselves.

It should be great.

After Kyrie Irving backtracked from his plan to re-sign with the Celtics, other teams tried to trade for the star point guard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Clippers made a preliminary call to Boston on Irving prior to the Harris trade to Philadelphia, league sources said. A quick no was given.

The trade attempt itself isn’t particularly interesting. Every team, including L.A. and Boston, wants a star like Irving. The Celtics already had him, which is why they could simply keep him. We don’t even know what the Clippers offered.

But this shows the Clippers are interested in Irving. They’ve been most commonly linked to Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, but Irving could be another option for L.A. in free agency.

After trading Tobias Harris, maybe the Clippers even more highly covet forwards like Leonard and Durant. But we should at least consider L.A. as an Irving suitor.

Sometimes, these reports are harbingers.

I think Kevin Durant will sign with the Knicks. You probably think Kevin Durant will sign with the Knicks. A lot of people think Kevin Durant will sign with the Knicks.

But it doesn’t directly affect most of us.

That’s different from current Warriors, who are trying to pull together an make another title run.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Some of Durant’s former teammates think it’s going to happen, per ESPN sources. Several of his current teammates have told friends that they think it’s going to happen, sources said. Opposing agents believe it’s a fait accompli: “Just a matter of putting pen to paper,” is how one agent of another top free agent in the 2019 free agent class put it.

This is why Durant was wrong to lash out at the media for discussing his free agency. This isn’t a media-created sensation. Many people care where he signs – including his Golden State teammates.

Whether or not their suspicions get proven correct, their perception of the situation matters. If they believe Durant has a foot out the door – again, regardless of whether or not he actually does – that can adversely affect chemistry.

The Warriors were chill about New York rumors early in the season, but tension definitely increased during the season.

For Golden State to threepeat, it’s important to keep this drama on the backburner.

Nikola Jokic is an awesome player.

He can also lose his cool and say inappropriate things.

That was all on display last night. Jokic had 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Nuggets’ Game 6 loss to the Spurs. But as he tried to returned his microphone to its stand after his postgame press conference, he wound up dumping it on the table and saying, “F— this s—” (obvious language warning on the above video).

Huge deal? No. The type of workplace misbehavior that will probably draw an NBA fine? Yes.

2 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Few teams could match the Utah Jazz in their ability to dominate on defense this season. An inability to generate consistent offense, however, ultimately doomed Utah in the postseason.

After getting knocked out of the first-round of the postseason by the Houston Rockets, change is in the air for the Jazz as the team heads into the offseason. Utah plans to target shooters and playmakers in free agency who can take some of the defensive focus away from leading scorer Donovan Mitchell.

“We want to move the group forward,” Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said at the team’s practice facility Thursday. “While we have a very good team, the results told us that we don’t have a great team.”

Utah does have a solid foundation in place thanks to continued progress from Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert. The duo helped lead the Jazz to a 50-win season and a third straight playoff berth.

Mitchell overcame a sluggish start to his sophomore season and showed his stellar rookie campaign was no fluke. After January 1st, Mitchell averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists to lead the Jazz. His season average of 23.8 points led all second-year NBA players. He is the first second-year NBA guard to average more than 23 points since Dwyane Wade in 2004-05.

Mitchell impressed teammates with his relentless work ethic throughout the season. He showed up at the team’s practice facility at all hours, trying to work on every possible facet of his game. Even after all he’s accomplished, Mitchell is driven to prove he belongs

“I wasn’t expected to be here and I really don’t want to lose this,” Mitchell said. “As a kid, my favorite subject was recess. Why? Because I could go play basketball. As a 22-year old kid now, to have that all come full circle, it’s a blessing.”

Gobert is driven to push himself, too. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed a stronger offensive dimension in his game this season. Gobert led the league in field goal percentage (.669), dunks (306), and screen assists per game (5.9). He posted per game career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (12.9), and assists (2.0) in 2018-19.

Along the way, Gobert became only the second NBA player to total more than 1,200 points and 1,000 rebounds while shooting over 65 percent from the field in a single season, joining Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in 1966-67.

Like Mitchell, Gobert is hungry to prove he can do more.

“I haven’t scratched the surface of what I can become offensively,” Gobert said. “I want to take it to the next level. I’ve been putting too much limits on myself and what I can do for this team. Now, I have a little bit more time to work and come back as a better player.”

Here’s a few other things to watch with the Jazz in the offseason:

POINT GUARD CHANGES?

Finding a new starting point guard may top the summer agenda for the Jazz.

Ricky Rubio is an unrestricted free agent after spending the last two seasons in Utah. Rubio has been an effective scorer at times during his stint with the Jazz. Over the past two years, he had 26 20-point games – five more than his previous six seasons in Minnesota combined. On the other hand, Rubio also struggled with inconsistent shooting.

Lindsey said he can envision multiple scenarios that include a return to Utah for Rubio. The veteran guard wants to take his time and see which coach and team will offer the best fit for him.

“I want to be happy,” Rubio said. “So I’m going to try to find the best situation for me to perform and to be happy.”

FAVORS RISING

Derrick Favors has one more year remaining on a two-year deal he signed last summer to remain in Utah. The second year is a team option that needs to be picked up by July 6th to become fully guaranteed for 2019-20. Odds are good Favors will return for his ninth full season with the Jazz.

He adjusted to a new role, splitting time as the starting power forward and backup center to Gobert. Favors flourished as the season progressed. 12 of his 15 double-doubles came after January 1st and Favors finished the season with a career-best effective field goal percentage (60.0).

His play received a boost after he slimmed down from 274 pounds to 248 pounds before the season.

“It’s something I’ll be focusing on again in the offseason,” Favors said. “I’ll be slimming down even more. Getting quicker so I’ll be able to guard on the perimeter and be able to guard in the pick and roll.”

KORVER RETIREMENT?

Veteran guard Kyle Korver helped energize a sagging Jazz offense in his second stint with the team. Utah went 25-4 in games in which he hit two or more 3-point field goals and posted a 36-18 (.667) record after acquiring Korver in a November trade

The Jazz have a team option to pick up Korver’s contract for the 2019-20 season. It becomes partially guaranteed after July 7. At age 38, Korver is uncertain whether or not he will return for a 17th season. `

“There’s a real cost as you get older,” Korver said. “There’s all of what you need to put into the game, but there’s also a family cost. That’s probably where I’m at, is weighing that cost.”

3-POINT FLURRY

Utah’s inability to make open shots in the postseason put a damper on an otherwise solid effort from the perimeter during the season. The Jazz set a franchise record by making 10-or-more 3-pointers in 65 games this season.

Their bench provided a big push in achieving that mark. Utah’s second unit knocked down 5.7 3s per contest. That was the second most of any NBA team and the highest rate in franchise history.

DOMINANT DEFENSE

For the third straight season, Utah earned a top-five defensive rating among NBA teams. The Jazz finished with a 105.2 defensive rating, which ranked second in the league. After Jan. 1, Utah sported a league-best 105.4 defensive rating. The Jazz also posted a plus 7.7 net rating during that same stretch.

Gobert keyed much of that defensive success with his ability to lock down around the rim. He contested 16.0 shots per game, the second-highest rate among NBA players.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports