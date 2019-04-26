Kevin Durant scores 38 points in first half

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Golden State tried a few different things on offense to open Game 6. They started small with Shaun Livingston replacing Andrew Bogut in the starting lineup. They had Draymond Green setting a lot of very high picks for Stephen Curry (with Curry dumping the ball off the Green after the trap). But eventually, Steve Kerr and the Warriors finally settled on something that worked:

Give the ball to Kevin Durant and get out of the way.

Durant had 38 points in the first half — a first-half playoff high for him — on 12-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three, 88.8 true shooting percentage. Those 38 points tie the NBA record for most points in a half in the playoffs.

Golden State led 72-53 at the half.

It helped to have KD take over after Curry rolled his ankle in the first quarter. Curry played on it a while, including hitting a three on the next possession, but later went back to the locker room. He returned and played the final 7:45 of the first half, and showed some moves.

Mostly, however, he and everyone else passed to Durant and got out of the way.

Unstoppable Kevin Durant drops 50 on Clippers, propels Warriors to second round

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2019, 2:42 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — “I’m Kevin Durant. You know who I am. Y’all know who I am.”

The Clippers knew exactly who Durant was before this series started. Everyone did. That’s a very different thing than stopping him.

“I promise we tried…” Lou Williams said after Durant dropped 50 on the Clippers and ended their playoff run. “We tried everything. We tried everything.”

Just two nights before, on Wednesday, Durant set a personal new career playoff high scoring 45 points. It wasn’t enough, the Warriors lost.

Friday night he upped his game, scoring 38 points in the first half and 50 for the game.

That was enough. The Warriors won 129-110, taking the series 4-2.

The Warriors will start their second-round showdown with a well-rested Rockets team Sunday in the Bay Area.

“That was one of the great performances I’ve ever seen in my life. And I’ve seen some good ones. I’ve been around some decent players,” said Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr, who was teammates with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and coaches Stephen Curry. “So he just carried us these last couple of games of the series. He’s the ultimate weapon because there’s no defense for Kevin. No matter what anybody does, he can get a good shot.”

It was more than Durant that propelled the Warriors Friday night. The focused Warriors showed up, for one. For most of the night Klay Thompson was a defensive beast, and as a team Golden State did a much better job on Lou Williams, trapping and being physical with him, pressuring him into a 3-of-20 night. Part of that was Williams missing shots he made the rest of the series, but for the Clippers they have to live and die with Williams. He’s been too good all season and deserved the standing ovation he got when taken out of the game.

“I was locked in from the jump,” Thompson said of his defensive effort. “I was just trying to play with intensity and make it tougher on whoever was in front of m. I thought I played well tonight.”

The Warriors also made an adjustment with Draymond Green setting very high picks for Stephen Curry, and the Clippers trapped Curry to get the ball out of his hands. However, the result was Curry finding a rolling Green to create a 4-on-3, making Green the playmaker, and he had 10 assists on the night, throwing lob after lob in the former home of Lob City. Green had a triple-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, too.

There was also cause for concern for the Warriors: Both Curry and Thompson tweaked their ankles.

“I’m sore, and I will be for the next few hours, but I anticipate going fully on Sunday,” said Thompson, who was limping noticeably after the game.

“It’s fine,” Curry said of his ankle, adding he will be ready to go on Sunday.

Curry tweaked his ankle chasing Landry Shamet across the lane halfway through the first quarter. He stayed in the game and drained a three on the next play, but later went to the locker room to have it worked on. He returned to the game but didn’t move the same after that.

That injury is exactly why the Warriors needed to take care of business in Game 5 on Wednesday. They didn’t. Now there is less than a 48-hour turnaround before they play at 12:30 Sunday, and both backcourt starters could be slowed a little.

That said, the Warriors, in general, were not concerned about the short turnaround.

“In the NBA, we’re pretty used to this schedule. We play a game, a day off, another game. We pretty much do that all year,” Durant said.

“We know [the Rockets] well. We kind of know what they’re going to do,” Kerr said. “They don’t make you think too much about what they’re going to do. They let you know. They’re going to come after you and pick-and-roll. We played them three times in the playoffs the last four years.”

The Warriors all were filled with praise for a Clippers team that won over a lot of fans — both in Los Angles and around the country — with their passionate, gritty style of play. The Clippers unleashed the beast in Montrezl Harrell, got a healthy Danilo Gallinari playing his best most of the season, got another Sixth Man of the Year season out of Lou Williams, and had Patrick Beverley’s feisty heart. And that on a team that started two rookies in this series and showed promise for the future.

“I love their team. I just love how they compete, how they fight and play for each other,” Kerr said. “That’s a beautiful basketball team. They made us work for everything. So they’ve got a bright future.”

The Clippers future could take a big step this summer, they are linked to Kawhi Leonard among other top free agents.

The Warriors future is Sunday. The question is, did the Clippers sharpen a team that was bored and grew dull during the regular season, better preparing them for the Rockets? Or, did they wear down Golden State and soften them up for Houston?

Doc Rivers adds to the wave of love, respect for John Havlicek from around NBA

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Doc Rivers was at Staples Center Friday night to coach for his team’s season — it was less than two hours before an elimination game against the Golden State Warriors. Win or go home for Rivers and the Clippers.

But Rivers wanted to talk about John Havlicek, the Celtics’ legend and Hall of Famer who passed away Thursday at the age of 79.

“He was such a good human being,” Rivers said. “Really, if you could model our players, and how we wanted them to be — he was a fierce competitor, amazing humility, and he was a gentleman — if we could model all of us like that, we would be in a great place as a league.”

When Rivers took over as coach of the Boston Celtics in 2004, he noticed that for a team with the deepest history of legendary players in the league, but those players did not come around, didn’t spend time with the team. Rivers said he wanted to change that, so he a team official mailed literally every player who had laced it up for the Celtics and invited them to come around the team.

“The next day, John Havlicek walks into the gym and, in a typical John Havlicek way, walks up to me and introduced himself, Rivers said. “He said, ‘Hi. I’m John Havlicek.’ Like I didn’t know. But that’s just who he was, and after that he was always around.”

Love for Havlicek poured in from teammates and guys he went against.

Knicks legend, and former U.S. Senator from New York, Bill Bradley, released this statement.

“For ten years, John Havlicek was my toughest opponent in the biggest rivalry in the league. Night after night he was the epitome of constant motion. He only needed half a step to beat me, which he usually did. He was the quintessential Celtic—unselfish and loyal—and through the players’ union he helped make the game more just by ending the reserve clause. The only thing he loved more than the game was his family. He’ll always be with them.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released this statement:

“John Havlicek was a wonderful friend who represented the best of the NBA. He described himself as a man of routine and discipline – a humble approach that produced extraordinary results, including eight NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, 13 All-Star selections and some of the most iconic moments in league history. A trusted teammate who prioritized winning, John’s passion and energy endeared him to basketball fans and made him a model for generations of NBA players. We send our deepest sympathies to John’s wife, Beth, his son, Chris, and his daughter, Jill, as well as the entire Celtics organization.”

Players from other generations expressed their respect and admiration as well.

 

Enes Kanter on status for Game: ‘We’ll see how it goes’

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
If it were the regular season, Enes Kanter would not be playing in a game on Monday night. He suffered a shoulder separation in the closeout Game 5 for Portland last Tuesday, and he pushed through the pain to stay in the game at the time.

He admitted to being in pain now but told reporters on Friday he plans to push through it and hopes to play Monday in Game 1 against Denver or San Antonio (that Game 7 is Saturday).

“I mean obviously, I’m not going to lie, it hurts pretty bad,” Kanter said. “I mean I’m having a hard time changing my shirt or eating food. So it’s a process. We’re just taking it day by day, see how it feels.”

Coach Terry Stotts essentially said Kanter would be a game-time decision on Monday.

With Jusuf Nurkic out, Kanter stepped up in the first round against Oklahoma City averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. More importantly, he played solid defense, dropping back on the pick-and-roll with Westbrook and challenging shots when the Thunder guard drove. Kanter was so impactful in Game 1 against the Thunder —20 points and 18 rebounds — Damian Lillard said he was the game’s MVP.

The Trail Blazers will need more of that in the next round to advance to the conference finals.

Report: Grizzlies, Jazz, Mavericks, Nets, could join 76ers in trying to sign Tobias Harris

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
When the talk of “what could happen to the 76ers if they lose in the second round to Toronto?” heats up, much of the focus is often on Jimmy Butler. He’s a max free agent this summer — even if teams are a little uneasy paying him that much over four or five years because of his age and injury history — and he will have options, from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. And other stops in between.

Tobias Harris can get overlooked in that, but he’s a free agent, too. And he’s going to get paid max or near-max money by somebody. The 76ers may have traded for Harris as Butler insurance, but Harris will have options, as Shams Charania of The Athletic noted.

Around the league, executives believe several other teams, such as Memphis, Utah, Dallas and Brooklyn, will also provide competition for Harris.

Harris is a borderline All-Star level player — he averaged 20 points a game, shot 39.7 percent from three, and pulled down 7.9 rebounds a night this season — who wants some stability after being on four teams in four years. He wants to be wanted, to be appreciated. Philly is trying to provide that, and show him how they can win with him (and how his role might grow if Butler bolts). However, it’s easy to see how he could fit on the wing as a second shot creator in Utah, how he could help lift a young team in Brooklyn, or how he could mesh smoothly with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas.

Philadelphia management has said the plan is to bring Butler and Harris back next season. Money will talk, but how this second round of the playoffs (and potentially beyond) goes will have an impact too. If the 76ers make Harris wait, he will have options.