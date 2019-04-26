Enes Kanter on status for Game: ‘We’ll see how it goes’

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019
If it were the regular season, Enes Kanter would not be playing in a game on Monday night. He suffered a shoulder separation in the closeout Game 5 for Portland last Tuesday, and he pushed through the pain to stay in the game at the time.

He admitted to being in pain now but told reporters on Friday he plans to push through it and hopes to play Monday in Game 1 against Denver or San Antonio (that Game 7 is Saturday).

“I mean obviously, I’m not going to lie, it hurts pretty bad,” Kanter said. “I mean I’m having a hard time changing my shirt or eating food. So it’s a process. We’re just taking it day by day, see how it feels.”

Coach Terry Stotts essentially said Kanter would be a game-time decision on Monday.

With Jusuf Nurkic out, Kanter stepped up in the first round against Oklahoma City averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. More importantly, he played solid defense, dropping back on the pick-and-roll with Westbrook and challenging shots when the Thunder guard drove. Kanter was so impactful in Game 1 against the Thunder —20 points and 18 rebounds — Damian Lillard said he was the game’s MVP.

The Trail Blazers will need more of that in the next round to advance to the conference finals.

Report: Grizzlies, Jazz, Mavericks, Nets, could join 76ers in trying to sign Tobias Harris

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019
When the talk of “what could happen to the 76ers if they lose in the second round to Toronto?” heats up, much of the focus is often on Jimmy Butler. He’s a max free agent this summer — even if teams are a little uneasy paying him that much over four or five years because of his age and injury history — and he will have options, from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. And other stops in between.

Tobias Harris can get overlooked in that, but he’s a free agent, too. And he’s going to get paid max or near-max money by somebody. The 76ers may have traded for Harris as Butler insurance, but Harris will have options, as Shams Charania of The Athletic noted.

Around the league, executives believe several other teams, such as Memphis, Utah, Dallas and Brooklyn, will also provide competition for Harris.

Harris is a borderline All-Star level player — he averaged 20 points a game, shot 39.7 percent from three, and pulled down 7.9 rebounds a night this season — who wants some stability after being on four teams in four years. He wants to be wanted, to be appreciated. Philly is trying to provide that, and show him how they can win with him (and how his role might grow if Butler bolts). However, it’s easy to see how he could fit on the wing as a second shot creator in Utah, how he could help lift a young team in Brooklyn, or how he could mesh smoothly with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas.

Philadelphia management has said the plan is to bring Butler and Harris back next season. Money will talk, but how this second round of the playoffs (and potentially beyond) goes will have an impact too. If the 76ers make Harris wait, he will have options.

Damian Lillard: 'Me and Russ are really cool off of the court'

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2019
The Damian Lillard vs. Russell Westbrook in-your-face rivalry made the Thunder/Trail Blazer series the most entertaining of the first round. It was everything you could want in a mano-a-mano showdown. Lillard won the matchup with a TKO in the fifth game.

The NBA thrives on rivalries. The league needs them. And now two of its best point guards have an intense one…

On the court. Off the court it’s all good between them, Lillard told Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show (hat tip Thunder Wire).

“Now that the series is over, it was funny to me that people wanted to make it like such a negative thing between us. Me and Russ are really cool off of the court. But when we get on the court, I don’t expect anything else from him and he doesn’t expect anything else from me. There’s no dislike….

“I’m just telling you what the truth is. On the court, I’ll talk trash to him and he’ll talk trash to me. He rocked the baby and Dennis Schroder tapped his wrist [imitating Dame Time] and all of that stuff [but] that’s all trash talk; that’s not dislike. Everyone was trying to turn it into us not liking each other and all of that stuff when we’re actually cool. Now that the series is over, I’m just making that clear.”

Welcome to the modern NBA.

Some guys dislike each other here and there, but mostly these players feel like they’re in a rare fraternity, and there is a bond with other players. Especially elite players. There’s respect. They played each other on the AAU circuit and at the Nike Peach Jam or Adidas Nations, then in college, and now in the pros. They know this is a business and the guy you’re going hard at today could be your teammate tomorrow.

As Dan Patrick says, that’s not the illusion we want as fans. Portland fans want Lillard to hate Westbrook the way they hate Westbrook. The reality is the players don’t view it that way. Players go hard at each other on the court — the way you went harder at your brother/friends in pick-up games than you did strangers — but it all stays between the lines.

The one thing the players and fans agree on? They hate the referees.

Report: Cavaliers had Kyrie Irving-Paul George trade lined up before letting David Griffin's contract expire

By Dan FeldmanApr 26, 2019
The Pacers reportedly offered Paul George to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving around the time of the 2017 NBA draft.

Why didn’t Cleveland make the trade?

A recap of where everyone stood in June 2017:

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

In June 2017, suspecting that Irving wanted out of Cleveland, Griffin had the framework of a deal done that not only would have brought Paul George to Cleveland from Indiana, but additional pieces from at least one other team in exchange for Irving and other Cavs.

But Griffin wanted to talk to Irving and his agent, Jeff Wechsler, before making the trade, and Irving’s camp wouldn’t take the meeting until Griffin had a new contract from the Cavs. When Griffin’s deal expired and he couldn’t come to an agreement with Gilbert, the deal he’d outlined for Irving died.

That was a failure by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Running an NBA team is a 365-day-a-year job. Opportunities can arise at any time, and Cleveland missed this one because Gilbert left Griffin as a lame duck.

At this time, Irving (locked in two more years) was more valuable than George (locked in one more year) because of their contract statuses. But it sounds as if the Cavs could have gotten more positive value than just George.

In hindsight, Griffin should have probably just made the trade without consulting Irving. Though we don’t know every aspect on that potential Pacers trade, we know the actual Irving trade the Cavaliers made turned out terribly for them. Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder flopped in Cleveland, and a draft pick that became Collin Sexton isn’t nearly enough of a prize for Irving.

It can be scary to trade a star like Irving without hearing directly from him. But a couple weeks later, Irving made his desires known.

That became Gilbert’s problem. The Irving saga pushed LeBron James even further out the door, leaving the Cavs in disrepair.

Meanwhile, after the Cavaliers let his contract expire, Griffin is now running the Pelicans and dealing with another star who wants to leave. At least this time, Griffin has the strong backing of ownership.

Celtics' Marcus Morris: Thunder got outcoached, didn't use Markieff Morris enough

By Dan FeldmanApr 26, 2019
Damian Lillard torched the Thunder for 33 points per game and the series-winning 3-pointer.

Markieff Morris – who signed with Oklahoma City after a midseason buyout – played just 12 minutes per game against the Trail Blazers, including less than four minutes in the decisive Game 5.

Celtics forward Marcus Morris on his brother, via Jay King of The Athletic:

“I just wish he never went there,” Morris said, “because I know he could have helped another team get somewhere just by the effect he has on the court.”

“I feel like they got outcoached,” Morris said. “There wasn’t no different looks at Dame, wasn’t no different looks at C.J. (McCollum). (Lillard) came off, scored 34 points in a half and you don’t trap him. Like, what sense does that make? I just don’t get it. And I’m not a coach or anything like that, but I feel like they just didn’t utilize their bench enough. I feel like my brother went over there for no reason. He never got an opportunity to play. I thought that he would really help them in the playoffs, but from what I seen he should have went somewhere else just to be able to show that veteran leadership and that experience. I didn’t think he got the opportunity in OKC. I think that was another big reason why they lost. I didn’t feel like they utilized all the guys they had – at all.

The Morris twins are so supportive of each other. There are no signs of sibling rivalry between the two, to the point it can be awkward when they play against each other. Both are also incredibly outspoken.

Of course, Marcus thinks this. And of course he said so.

Marcus also has a longstanding grudge against Oklahoma City star Paul George. So, that might have colored Marcus’ opinion.

If Markieff and Thunder coach Billy Donovan both return to Oklahoma City next season, it could be a little awkward.

But it’s important to remember, Marcus is not Markieff. As close as they are, they don’t speak for each other.

Markieff, via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

“Yeah, I like it here,” Markieff Morris said. “If I’m playing the same minutes, then I probably won’t be back here.

“I’m just going to be honest. I thought I could have brung more to the team. But as far as the organization, I loved being around these guys every day. I loved coming in and working with the training staff every day. I think it’s really professional here. I think it’s top-notch.”