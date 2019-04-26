AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Celtics’ Marcus Morris: Thunder got outcoached, didn’t use Markieff Morris enough

Apr 26, 2019
Damian Lillard torched the Thunder for 33 points per game and the series-winning 3-pointer.

Markieff Morris – who signed with Oklahoma City after a midseason buyout – played just 12 minutes per game against the Trail Blazers, including less than four minutes in the decisive Game 5.

Celtics forward Marcus Morris on his brother, via Jay King of The Athletic:

“I just wish he never went there,” Morris said, “because I know he could have helped another team get somewhere just by the effect he has on the court.”

“I feel like they got outcoached,” Morris said. “There wasn’t no different looks at Dame, wasn’t no different looks at C.J. (McCollum). (Lillard) came off, scored 34 points in a half and you don’t trap him. Like, what sense does that make? I just don’t get it. And I’m not a coach or anything like that, but I feel like they just didn’t utilize their bench enough. I feel like my brother went over there for no reason. He never got an opportunity to play. I thought that he would really help them in the playoffs, but from what I seen he should have went somewhere else just to be able to show that veteran leadership and that experience. I didn’t think he got the opportunity in OKC. I think that was another big reason why they lost. I didn’t feel like they utilized all the guys they had – at all.

The Morris twins are so supportive of each other. There are no signs of sibling rivalry between the two, to the point it can be awkward when they play against each other. Both are also incredibly outspoken.

Of course, Marcus thinks this. And of course he said so.

Marcus also has a longstanding grudge against Oklahoma City star Paul George. So, that might have colored Marcus’ opinion.

If Markieff and Thunder coach Billy Donovan both return to Oklahoma City next season, it could be a little awkward.

But it’s important to remember, Marcus is not Markieff. As close as they are, they don’t speak for each other.

Markieff, via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

“Yeah, I like it here,” Markieff Morris said. “If I’m playing the same minutes, then I probably won’t be back here.

“I’m just going to be honest. I thought I could have brung more to the team. But as far as the organization, I loved being around these guys every day. I loved coming in and working with the training staff every day. I think it’s really professional here. I think it’s top-notch.”

Steve Kerr on Patrick Beverley: ‘I worry he’s going to get whiplash on some of these flops’

Apr 26, 2019
In the Clippers’ Game 5 win over the Warriors, Patrick Beverley – while holding his shoe, which fell off the previous possession – drew a charge on Draymond Green. The players got tangled, and then Green got a technical foul.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“I didn’t think it was a good call. You know Beverley is going to flop in the paint and Draymond turned,” Kerr said. “It was like Mike Tyson punched him in the face. Beverley is good at that. His head literally snaps back. I worry he’s going to get whiplash on some of these flops. But he’s good at it. They’re often times partial to the little guy who’s down there. I didn’t like that particular call.”

The Warriors are agitated.

Beverley is a pest, and he’s getting under Golden State’s skin. He has been instrumental in setting a tone for the tenacious Clippers. Flop or not, his plan is working to perfection.

It’s a little wild to see Kerr so strongly call out an opposing player, but he has done this before. For many coaches, that’d be seen as unbecoming. But when you keep winning, you get more leeway.

Report: Clippers tried to trade for Kyrie Irving before deadline

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Apr 26, 2019
After Kyrie Irving backtracked from his plan to re-sign with the Celtics, other teams tried to trade for the star point guard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Clippers made a preliminary call to Boston on Irving prior to the Harris trade to Philadelphia, league sources said. A quick no was given.

The trade attempt itself isn’t particularly interesting. Every team, including L.A. and Boston, wants a star like Irving. The Celtics already had him, which is why they could simply keep him. We don’t even know what the Clippers offered.

But this shows the Clippers are interested in Irving. They’ve been most commonly linked to Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, but Irving could be another option for L.A. in free agency.

After trading Tobias Harris, maybe the Clippers even more highly covet forwards like Leonard and Durant. But we should at least consider L.A. as an Irving suitor.

Sometimes, these reports are harbingers.

Prepare for high-stakes and high-level Eastern Conference second round

AP Photo/Aaron Gash
Apr 26, 2019
Two of these sets of players will enter free agency coming off a second-round loss:

If Milwaukee loses that early, will ownership pay the luxury tax to keep this team intact? Will Giannis Antetokounmpo remain happy with the organization’s direction?

If Toronto loses that early, will Leonard stay and make Masai Ujiri’s huge bet pay off? If Leonard leaves, will the Raptors – the oldest Eastern Conference team this postseason, weighted by playing time – rebuild?

If Philadelphia loses that early, will the front office and in-season acquisitions Butler and Harris find common ground? If either forward leaves, how much more pressure will that add to the already-somewhat strained Joel EmbiidBen Simmons pairing?

If Boston loses that early, will Irving bolt for the Knicks or some other team? If the Celtics view Irving as even an increased flight risk, will they still aggressively try to trade for Anthony Davis?

The second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs could shape the entire NBA landscape for years to come.

And the games should be pretty good, too.

Beyond all the long-term considerations at play, there’s an immediate incentive – a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks and 76ers both last got that far in 2001. The Raptors have made it only once in franchise history, 2016, when they suffered the most-lopsided six-game loss in NBA history. The Celtics have appeared in the last two Eastern Conference finals, but after all their turbulence this season, returning would be a nice achievement.

Advancing won’t be easy. Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia and Boston are each capable of, not only winning its upcoming series, but winning a title this year with the right breaks. The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team throughout the season. The Raptors’ postseason rotation, which includes includes in-season addition Marc Gasol, looks elite. The 76ers and Celtics have the requisite talent. Even if it’s getting late for it to jell, there’s still time.

Milwaukee (60-22), Toronto (58-24), Philadelphia (51-31) and Boston (49-33) give the East such a strong second round, it’d pass for a Western Conference second round.

Not only were all four teams good in the regular season, they kicked it up a notch in the first round. The Bucks (vs. Pistons) and Celtics (vs. Pacers) swept. The Raptors (vs. Magic) and 76ers (vs. Nets) won in five. And most of those games weren’t even close. The four series winners outscored their opponents by 14 points per game – the largest disparity ever in a conference’s first round.

Combing Milwaukee’s, Toronto’s, Philadelphia’s and Boston’s regular-season and first-round games, the four teams have outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game. That’s the best mark by an East’s final four in a decade and one of the best ever for either conference.

Here is the combined scoring margin of second-round teams by year/conference since the NBA implemented a 16-team postseason in 1984. Teams are listed with their seed:

image

Not just good teams, the East’s second round features good matchups.

The Milwaukee-Boston is a rematch of last year’s first-round series, which the Celtics won in seven games. Boston wants to prove Antetokounmpo was wrong when he called the Bucks the better team after the series. This is a shot at redemption for Milwaukee point guard Eric Bledsoe, who got shown up last year.

The Bucks excel at defending the paint, but the Celtics are content shooting jumpers, anyway. In clutch situations, Irving is far better at creating his own shot than anyone else in this series. As good as Milwaukee is, Boston presents a particularly tough matchup.

In the other series, Embiid has dominated these playoffs. But Gasol is a formidable foe, an on-ball interior defender Brooklyn lacked.

Yet, as much as their roster has changed, it’s still tough to completely trust the Raptors in the postseason – especially considering they dropped Game 1 to Orlando. Not that the 76ers have earned benefit of the doubt at this level, either. Both teams are trying to establish themselves.

It should be great.

Report: Several Warriors think Kevin Durant will leave for Knicks

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Apr 26, 2019
I think Kevin Durant will sign with the Knicks. You probably think Kevin Durant will sign with the Knicks. A lot of people think Kevin Durant will sign with the Knicks.

But it doesn’t directly affect most of us.

That’s different from current Warriors, who are trying to pull together an make another title run.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Some of Durant’s former teammates think it’s going to happen, per ESPN sources. Several of his current teammates have told friends that they think it’s going to happen, sources said. Opposing agents believe it’s a fait accompli: “Just a matter of putting pen to paper,” is how one agent of another top free agent in the 2019 free agent class put it.

This is why Durant was wrong to lash out at the media for discussing his free agency. This isn’t a media-created sensation. Many people care where he signs – including his Golden State teammates.

Whether or not their suspicions get proven correct, their perception of the situation matters. If they believe Durant has a foot out the door – again, regardless of whether or not he actually does – that can adversely affect chemistry.

The Warriors were chill about New York rumors early in the season, but tension definitely increased during the season.

For Golden State to threepeat, it’s important to keep this drama on the backburner.