Pistons: Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery

When the Pistons traded for Blake Griffin, it was unclear whether he was still a star.

He is.

Griffin had his best season in years. He led Detroit to the playoffs and will likely make an All-NBA team.

But one of the concerns about Griffin – his health – reared its ugly head late in the year. He missed several games late in the regular season then the first two games of the first round.

He returned for Games 3 and 4 of the Bucks’ sweep over the Pistons, but he was clearly still hobbled. Now, he has done something about his troublesome knee.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee today in Los Angeles, California. The procedure addressed the issue causing soreness in the knee during the club’s final two weeks of the season and playoffs. Griffin is not expected to miss any planned offseason training or preparation for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Many players need offseason surgery. That Griffin won’t miss any training suggests this isn’t too serious.

But he’s also 30 years old with a history of injury problems. Any injuries with him deserve closer scrutiny – especially with three years, $110,217,988 remaining on his contract.

The Pistons were completely hopeless against Milwaukee without him, but they were still in over their heads with him. It’s commendable Griffin played through the pain for his team. But there are real questions about whether it was worth it.