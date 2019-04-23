Report: Monty Williams the Suns’ top target for coach

The Suns – callously, but understandably – fired Igor Kokoskov after his very first season as an NBA head coach.
Monty Williams emerged quickly as a target.
In fact, he’s at the front of the line.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Consider this yet another signal the Lakers will hire Tyronn Lue.
Williams and Lue are reportedly the Lakers’ main candidates. But why would Williams pick the Suns and all their problems over the Lakers and… um, all their problems? At least the Lakers have LeBron James and the Los Angeles market.
Maybe Phoenix appeals to Williams even though it wouldn’t to most candidates. Maybe the Suns are making a bold (delusional?) move to lure Williams, even if he’s truly still under consideration with the Lakers.
But it’s tough to believe they’d convey such strong public interest without believing they’ll get Williams. And it’s hard to believe they’ll get Williams unless the Lakers pass first.
Williams deserves to coach in the league again. He did a good, though not great, job with the Pelicans. He got fired from New Orleans, stepped away from coaching when his wife died and then joined the 76ers’ staff. This would be a solid hire by the Suns if they can pull it off.
They should also talk to other candidates like Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool. Nothing is assured with Williams, and a wide search can only help.
If you want to know what would really freak Lakers’ nation out, this potential outcome would be it.
While the Lakers have seemed focused on Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams as the frontrunners to be their next head coach (both have second interviews this week), Lakers brass interviewed Jason Kidd on Monday, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Kidd’s interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka, as well as team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.
Kidd probably would get a thumbs’ up from LeBron James, the pair were teammates for Team USA and LeBron is known to respect Kidd. Maybe it’s for that reason that Kidd’s name came up early as someone the Lakers would consider.
Kidd’s reputation as a coach has seemingly hit a low point after he was let go in Milwaukee, then Mike Budenholzer came in this season and took the same core of a roster to the best record in the NBA. Budenholzer will likely be named coach of the year because he modernized the Bucks attack and defense, taking them out of Kidd’s 1990s influenced style and putting the players in much better positions. The changes and results were striking.
For a Laker team whose roster building and organization have seemed a little stuck in the past in recent years, hiring Kidd would not seem a way forward. He at least got a foot in the door and an interview.
Kings coach Luke Walton is being sued for sexual assault.
He is not facing a criminal investigation.
Richard Winton and Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
Santa Monica police said Tuesday that officials never received a report accusing former Lakers coach Luke Walton of sexual assault, and they are not currently investigating allegations made by a sports reporter.
This supports the claims of the Warriors (who employed him as an assistant coach at the time of the alleged incident), Lakers (who hired and parted ways with him afterward) and Kings (who since hired him). All three teams have said they didn’t know about the accusation until it became public yesterday. Without a police record to uncover, that is more believable.
For anyone sexually assaulted, there is no absolute right way to seek justice. Kelli Tennant handling this civilly rather than criminally says nothing about the veracity of her claim
The rumor the Suns might draft Ja Morant over Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick? It was never that believable.
Now comes concrete reporting to the contrary.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:
The Suns need a point guard and clearly like Morant. But Williamson is the far-superior prospect. That’s the good reason to take Williamson. There are even bad reasons, too – like Williamson’s marketability.
Remember, there’s only a 14% chance Phoenix gets the No. 1 pick. So, this probably won’t matter.
But good for the Suns settling this quickly. The rumor only made them look bad (which might have been part of the point of people spreading it). James Jones’ regime has hit at least a tolerable level of credibility.
Johnson clearly intended to fire Lakers coach Luke Walton. Then, Johnson stunningly resigned as Lakers president.
Still, the Lakers and Walton “mutually agreed to part ways,” as team described it.
Most people figure Walton got fired, but had his departure put into kinder terms. But maybe it wasn’t that simple.
Sam Amick of The Athletic:
sources say Walton was given the chance to stay on as head coach in a subsequent meeting that included owner Jeanie Buss. But Walton, who was already aware that Buss had given Johnson the full authority to fire him and who had long harbored concerns about general manager Rob Pelinka’s style, was ready to head for the exits himself.
Why is this leaking now? Walton is being sued for sexual assault. The Lakers say they didn’t know about the alleged incident while employing him. Kelli Tennant claims it occurred while Walton was still a Warriors assistant coach, and it didn’t become public until after he left Los Angeles. That the Lakers invited him to return supports their claim (or opens the door for them to look far worse if it turns out they did know).
From a basketball standpoint, it’s unclear under what terms Walton could have returned. Perhaps, the Lakers would have required him to change his coaching staff and/or schemes. It might not have been as simple as Walton continuing on the job as he was doing it previously.
Even if he stayed, Walton would have been on the hot seat. His record was underwhelming, and LeBron James‘ camp reportedly wanted him gone.
He found a soft landing spot with the Kings. The security of the Sacramento job might have been more appealing than continuing with the Lakers.
Also add Walton to the list of people concerned about Pelinka. For better or worse, the Lakers appear to be going forward with Pelinka in charge, anyway.