Report: Monty Williams the Suns’ top target for coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Suns – callously, but understandably – fired Igor Kokoskov after his very first season as an NBA head coach.

Monty Williams emerged quickly as a target.

In fact, he’s at the front of the line.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Monty Williams is Phoenix's top target in coaching search, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/A5L3OFoe6K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2019

The Sixers have granted permission to the Suns to meet with assistant coach Monty Williams about coaching job, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

First two coaches whom the Phoenix Suns will request permission to interview for head coach opening: Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams and Portland assistant David Vanterpool, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2019

Consider this yet another signal the Lakers will hire Tyronn Lue.

Williams and Lue are reportedly the Lakers’ main candidates. But why would Williams pick the Suns and all their problems over the Lakers and… um, all their problems? At least the Lakers have LeBron James and the Los Angeles market.

Maybe Phoenix appeals to Williams even though it wouldn’t to most candidates. Maybe the Suns are making a bold (delusional?) move to lure Williams, even if he’s truly still under consideration with the Lakers.

But it’s tough to believe they’d convey such strong public interest without believing they’ll get Williams. And it’s hard to believe they’ll get Williams unless the Lakers pass first.

Williams deserves to coach in the league again. He did a good, though not great, job with the Pelicans. He got fired from New Orleans, stepped away from coaching when his wife died and then joined the 76ers’ staff. This would be a solid hire by the Suns if they can pull it off.

They should also talk to other candidates like Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool. Nothing is assured with Williams, and a wide search can only help.