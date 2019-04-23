Blake Griffin shook the hands of every media member after exit interviews (VIDEO)

The season is over for the Detroit Pistons. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took care of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in quick fashion, sweeping them out of the playoffs on Monday.
Griffin had an incredible regular season in Detroit after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers back in January of 2018. He notched numbers of 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Griffin also shot 36 percent from 3-point land.
The former member of Lob City is apparently embracing his new role as the face of the Pistons, and that included shaking hands with every media member after his exit interview on Tuesday.
It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but this isn’t something that every NBA superstar would do.
detroit, not how we wanted it to end but i wanted to say thank you for the support all season long. this year was just the beginning for us. we will continue to lay the foundation to bring this franchise back to where it belongs. you all were incredible and showed up in a big big way when we needed you the most. thank you for embracing me and our team. can’t wait to get back to work #detroitbasketball
On Tuesday Griffin also thanked all of the Pistons fans via Instagram for sticking with him and the rest of the squad through the postseason.
People have lambasted Griffin’s contract up until this point, but if he can stay relatively healthy and play similar to how he did this year, the power forward is at least be a building block for Detroit to improve upon moving forward.