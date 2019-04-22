Virginia’s Kyle Guy staying in NBA draft, not returning to Virginia

Virginia is going to lose three starters from its national championship team. De'Andre Hunter is a likely top-7 pick that a lot of teams think can be a good “3&D” NBA player. Ty Jerome is a bubble first-round pick expected to stay in the draft. Mamadi Diakite also has his name in the mix.

Now it’s official, Kyle Guy says he is keeping his name in the mix.

Saying goodbye twice is not easy.. Charlottesville I just want to say thank you so much. I’ll never forget this. One day I will have the words. I am officially keeping my name in the draft. I know it’s the right step after much prayer and thought with my family 🙏🏼 #NoParachute pic.twitter.com/GMej9BrxBu — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) April 22, 2019

Guy had 24 points in the title game against Texas Tech and was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for leading the Cavaliers to a title.

What he brings is shooting — he hit 42.6 percent from three this past season. He moves well off the ball and can catch-and-shoot, skills that NBA teams want. However, while he was a playmaker in college his handles and passing need work to be NBA ready, according to scouts. There also are concerns about his athleticism at the next level, and with that how well he can defend.

Guy is likely a second-round pick if taken at all, but he’s all in and going to take his shot while at the hight of his college career.