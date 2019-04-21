Dad plays hero by pulling son away from Nets-76ers fracas (VIDEO)

Fathers everywhere can relate to this one.

You set up a bonding experience with your son or daughter, one you hope will leave an impression on them and create a memory that will last a lifetime… for example, you get courtside seats, just behind the basket, for one of the first NBA playoff games in Brooklyn, ever.

Then everything hits the fan.

Joel Embiid commits a flagrant foul on Jarrett Allen, Jared Dudley rushes in and shoves Embiid to stand up for his teammate, Jimmy Butler runs in to shove Dudley on the same premise, and suddenly there is a wave of large professional athletes about to trample you and your son. So, you grab him, move onto the court, and get out of the way.

There were two fathers with the same thought, one on either side of the fracas that spills into the first row.

Well done Dads. Well done, indeed.

Warriors beat Clippers to take 3-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant scored 33 points, Klay Thompson added 32 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 Sunday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Stephen Curry was in foul trouble for the second straight game and finished with 12 points. Andrew Bogut fouled out with 5:50 remaining in the game with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors were 17 of 19 from the free throw line. They controlled the boards, 49-33, led by Curry and Bogut with 10 rebounds apiece.

Coming off a 27-point loss in Game 3, the Clippers played tougher defensively and hung in after trailing by 11 in the second quarter.

They outscored Golden State 30-25 in the third when they rallied to take a five-point lead. But Curry scored seven of the Warriors’ final 10 points to send them into the fourth ahead 87-84.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Oakland, when the two-time defending champions could close out the series.

The Clippers narrowed it to 87-86 early in the fourth, but Thompson sank his sixth 3-pointer and the Clippers never got close the rest of the way.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with a career-high 25 points. Danilo Gallinari added 16 points but was just 5 of 20 from the floor. Patrick Beverley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Super subs Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell were held to 12 and 10 points, respectively. They were limited to a combined eight points in the second half.

After a quiet 12 points in Game 3, Thompson broke out for 27 points by halftime. He hit 6-of-9 3-pointers in the game.

The Clippers opened the second on a 13-3 run to tie it 35-all, but Thompson made two free throws that put Los Angeles down 10 later in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Their streak of having at least 30 assists in three straight playoff games, which tied a franchise record, ended. They had 27 assists.

Clippers: C JaMychal Green started in place of rookie Ivica Zubac. Green scored a career playoff-high 15 points in Game 3, but had just six points. … Retiring Hall of Fame announcer Ralph Lawler turned 81. … The anthem singer was 7-year-old Malea Emma Andrawidjaja.

UP NEXT

Game 5 is Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

Watch Myles Turner dunk all over Gordon Hayward (VIDEO)

The Indiana Pacers are had a hard time in their series against the Boston Celtics. On Sunday, the Pacers were swept by the Celtics in four games.

It was a disappointing end to a gem of a season by Indiana. The Pacers didn’t have star Victor Oladipo for most of the season, but they were still able to grab 48 wins en route to a 5-seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Sunday’s game was a tight one, 110-106, in favor of Boston. But the Pacers could at least take away the fact that they put up a fight without their best player.

Oh, plus this Myles Turner dunk.

Via Twitter:

The Celtics will go on to play the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons series. No doubt Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will come out of that one.

Meanwhile, Indiana will need to regroup and come back with a plan to attack their Eastern Conference rivals next season.

Celtics complete rare sweep by beating Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and Marcus Morris started a decisive 3-point flurry late in the fourth quarter Sunday to give the Boston Celtics a series-clinching 110-106 victory at Indiana.

It’s the first four-game sweep for the Celtics since 2011 and their second since 1986-87, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 22 points and Tyreke Evans finished with a playoff career-high of 21 to lead the Pacers. It still wasn’t enough to prevent Indiana from enduring its second first-round sweep in three years – the only two best-of-seven sweeps in franchise history.

This game, unlike the previous three, did not turn on Boston’s suffocating second-half defense. Instead, it was a flagrant foul called on Indiana’s Cory Joseph with 6:45 to play.

Jayson Tatum took advantage by making both free throws to give the Celtics an 83-82 lead. Al Horford sank 1 of 2 on Boston’s next possession and then Morris started the decisive flurry with a 3-pointer with 5:08 to play. Hayward’s three-point play with 4:24 left made it 90-83 and Boston made three more 3s over the next three minutes to take an insurmountable 102-90 lead.

Twice in the first half, it looked like Boston might run away with the victory.

But the Pacers charged back to take a 49-47 halftime lead and extended it to 56-49 in the third quarter.

That’s when Boston rallied, closing a methodical comeback with the final four points of the third to take a 73-72 lead and then put it away behind the shooting of Hayward and Morris, who had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Kyrie Irving had 14 points and seven assists for Boston.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Closed out the series with their seventh straight win against Indiana this season. … Tatum also had 18 points and rebounds while Al Horford finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. … Jaylen Brown added 13 points and Terry Rozier had 11 off the bench. … Boston was 10 of 28 on 3s, 5 of 7 in the fourth.

Pacers: Darren Collison had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists while Thaddeus Young added nine points and nine rebounds. … Domantas Sabonis scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Myles Turner had 13 points and seven rebounds…. The Pacers shot 40.9 percent in the game. … Victor Oladipo made his first public appearance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since suffering a season-ending right knee injury in January.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Will wait to find out who they play in the second round.

Pacers: Head into the offseason contemplating how they can improve next season.

DeMar DeRozan fined $25,000 for throwing ball at ref Scott Foster

Many people would like to throw a basketball at NBA official Scott Foster — he’s not exactly the favorite of several NBA players. San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan got his chance to do exactly that this week, and he was promptly given a technical and a ejected from the game.

Now, the NBA has handed down discipline for DeRozan.

On Sunday morning, the NBA announced that they had fined DeRozan $25,000 for throwing a ball at Foster.

This comes in the wake of the brouhaha around the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers getting into a bit of a tussle involving Joel Embiid and Jared Dudley. Sunday morning, the NBA also fined Nets general manager Sean Marks $25,000 and suspended him for entering the referee locker room to argue about Embiid not being assessed a flagrant 2 foul.

Things are heating up in the NBA playoffs, and emotions are running high. No doubt the referees are doing their best, but it’s not been the most impressive performance by the boys in gray thus far.

The officials will continue to face criticism as the playoffs go on, but hopefully people will calm down and cooler heads will prevail from here on out. There’s no need to throw balls or rush into the officials’ locker rooms the way DeRozan and Marks have.