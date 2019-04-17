Watch Jamal Murray go for 21 points in fourth as Nuggets beat Spurs (VIDEO)

The playoffs are where things start to heat up, and the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray knows that firsthand.
On Tuesday night as the Nuggets took on the San Antonio Spurs, Murray caught fire in the fourth quarter en route to a Denver win, 114-105.
Murray scored 21 points in a fourth quarter push that helped Denver tie the series after San Antonio took Game 1 in the Rockies. The young guard finished with 24 points, four assists, two rebounds, and a steal.
Watch the highlights video of Murray’s big night above and tune in for Game 3 in Texas on Thursday.
Things have already been testy between Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley. The Golden State Warriors star and the defensive-minded Los Angeles Clippers guard have been a ejected from one game already. Durant had to watch his team lose a game to the Clippers on Monday night.
People have been giving credit to Beverley for his defense on a Durant, particularly because Durant holds so much height over the diminutive guard.
But former Memphis Grizzlies wing Tony Allen says Beverley is doing at least one thing right when trying to shut down Durant. Plus, it’s working.
Via Twitter:
It seems like Beverley is probably doing a little bit more then just crowding Durant, but the idea holds. It’s definitely one of the things that Beverley is doing to disrupt Durant’s ability to be comfortable, and the idea that Durant fouled out of the game on Monday is pretty astonishing.
People sort of laughed at me when they heard me say that this series could be more entertaining than originally anticipated. Right now it’s all tied up and it’s been good watchin’ on the ol’ TV if you ask me.
Luke Walton is now the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. It only took a couple days after he was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers for Sacramento to swoop him up.
That’s due to Walton’s record as a developmental coach with the Lakers before the arrival of LeBron James, and as a member of the Golden State Warriors and their championship runs.
Walton was known for being one of the best assistants with the Warriors, a squad that he had to coach when Steve Kerr was out for a large portion of the 2015-16 NBA season.
The of the stars on the Warriors aren’t easy to manage, but sometimes the talent on the floor for Golden State led people to believe that anybody could have helmed the team during that span.
Of course, Walton disagrees.
Via Twitter:
If you know anything about Draymond Green, you know he can be a tough guy to wrangle. Throw in any kind of behind-the-scenes things we don’t know about Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and that is a genuine crash course in management.
You or I or some Joe off the street couldn’t have just let the Warriors cruise to 73 wins that year. That takes a touch that, apparently, Walton has and the Kings covet.
It’ll be interesting to see what Walton does moving forward with Sacramento. They were a surprising team this season and they have a lot of young talent on their roster ready to be molded.
Things did not go well for the Los Angeles Lakers this year. Despite grabbing LeBron James this past offseason, the Lakers failed to make the postseason and are now sitting at home watching the rest of the playoffs.
The team was plagued by unrest all year, not only with injuries to James but with rumors about trades flying around. Anthony Davis was a target for Los Angeles, and after some wrangling by Davis and his agent he wound up… still with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Davis tried to go nuclear in New Orleans, and it didn’t work. Meanwhile, all that did was piss off the players on the Lakers who were potential trade bait.
Via Anthony Irwin:
“It was annoying. Nowadays everything is on social media,” Josh Hart said to reporters last week.
“For the first time in our life, as young players… (It was) the first time realizing that basketball is a business.” [said Kyle Kuzma].
”It affected it a lot. Lots of trade talk was there,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Everybody was kind of worried about that. Especially the guys that haven’t been through it, they was worried where they was going to end up, how they was going to do it. How it was going to mentally affect them. It affected the locker room a lot.”
This feels a fairly obvious and I wonder how the Lakers will function as an organization next year if they don’t clear out some of these guys and bring in the new blood they’ve been hoping to grab with all of their free agent money.
This year was ugly for L.A., but next year might be much the same.
Portland got a playoff win over the weekend, knocking off Oklahoma City in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Portland was swept out of the playoffs a year ago. This past summer, CJ McCollum was asked about doing what Kevin Durant did and joining an established winner, and he said he wouldn’t do it. Not his style. Which prompted this Twitter exchange, which went viral.
Portland got that win Sunday. Jennifer took credit.
The fantastic Brian Noe brought Jennifer — her name is Jennifer Williams — on his Rip City Radio/NBC Sports Northwest show to talk about it. And she reminded us all she’s a Warriors fan, but she’s high on Portland now.
Conference finals? That’s optimistic, but it will play well in Portland.