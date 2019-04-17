LeBron James named one of TIME’s 100 most-influential people

LeBron James couldn’t even influence the Lakers into the playoffs.
But as a businessman and philanthropist, his reach is only growing.
LeBron remains the NBA’s biggest star. He’s still an elite player (when healthy), and his name resonates with casual fans and even non-fans. Add his off-court interests – more accessible to him in Los Angeles – and his importance can’t be denied.
That’s why LeBron made TIME’s 2019 list of 100 most-influential
Warren Buffett wrote about LeBron:
I’ve been impressed with his leadership skills, his sharp mind and his ability to stay grounded. People in LeBron’s position get tugged in different directions and have a lot of chances to make bad decisions. He’s kept his head, and that’s not easy.
There is so much on LeBron’s plate – production, acting, his school, even basketball. His ability to handle it all is incredible.
Having such varied interests might not lend itself to LeBron dominating on the court. But it makes him even more deserving of this list.