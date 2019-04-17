Kyrie Irving torches Pacers for 37 points in Celtics win

In what had been a tight game, the Pacers built a four-point lead over the Celtics with four minutes left in the third quarter. From there:
- Kyrie Irving 17
- Indiana 19
Irving scored 37 points and dished seven assists, leading Boston to a 99-91 Game 2 win Wednesday. The Celtics now lead the first-round series 2-0. Teams that have won the first two games of a best-of-seven series at home have won the series 93% of the time.
The Pacers just can’t muster enough offense – not against this sound Boston defense. Indiana went nearly nine scoreless minutes in the fourth quarter. Even after ending that drought, the Pacers’ final five possessions: miss, miss, miss, turnover, turnover.
This is why the Celtics got Irving. His ability to create shots sets them apart in these slogging playoff games.
Jayson Tatum added 26 points. But Al Horford struggled while playing through illness. Marcus Morris shot 0-for-8. Jaylen Brown didn’t really get going.
This wasn’t the prettiest game for Boston, but because of Irving, it was a win.