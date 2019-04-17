Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving torches Pacers for 37 points in Celtics win

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
In what had been a tight game, the Pacers built a four-point lead over the Celtics with four minutes left in the third quarter. From there:

Irving scored 37 points and dished seven assists, leading Boston to a 99-91 Game 2 win Wednesday. The Celtics now lead the first-round series 2-0. Teams that have won the first two games of a best-of-seven series at home have won the series 93% of the time.

The Pacers just can’t muster enough offense – not against this sound Boston defense. Indiana went nearly nine scoreless minutes in the fourth quarter. Even after ending that drought, the Pacers’ final five possessions: miss, miss, miss, turnover, turnover.

This is why the Celtics got Irving. His ability to create shots sets them apart in these slogging playoff games.

Jayson Tatum added 26 points. But Al Horford struggled while playing through illness. Marcus Morris shot 0-for-8. Jaylen Brown didn’t really get going.

This wasn’t the prettiest game for Boston, but because of Irving, it was a win.

LeBron James named one of TIME’s 100 most-influential people

AP Photo/Mark Duncan
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT
LeBron James couldn’t even influence the Lakers into the playoffs.

But as a businessman and philanthropist, his reach is only growing.

LeBron remains the NBA’s biggest star. He’s still an elite player (when healthy), and his name resonates with casual fans and even non-fans. Add his off-court interests – more accessible to him in Los Angeles – and his importance can’t be denied.

That’s why LeBron made TIME’s 2019 list of 100 most-influential

Warren Buffett wrote about LeBron:

I’ve been impressed with his leadership skills, his sharp mind and his ability to stay grounded. People in LeBron’s position get tugged in different directions and have a lot of chances to make bad decisions. He’s kept his head, and that’s not easy.

There is so much on LeBron’s plate – production, acting, his school, even basketball. His ability to handle it all is incredible.

Having such varied interests might not lend itself to LeBron dominating on the court. But it makes him even more deserving of this list.

Dunk-contest champion, Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo, out four weeks after elbow surgery

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie guard Hamidou Diallo, the NBA’s slam dunk contest winner this season, underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow on Wednesday.

The team said he is expected to return to basketball-related activities in about four weeks. Dr. David Altchek performed the surgery in New York.

Diallo appeared in 51 games for the Thunder this season and averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game. He has not played in the first-round playoff series against Portland.

After one season at Kentucky, the Thunder took him with the 45th pick in the 2018 draft. In the dunk contest, he won the crowd over in the first round by dunking over Shaquille O’Neal and hanging on the rim by his elbow as he ripped his jersey open his jersey to show a “Superman” shirt.

Gregg Popovich on Spurs drafting Derrick White: ‘Never even knew he existed in the world. Didn’t know he was on the planet’

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT
Under president-coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have drafted legendarily well. Manu Ginobili (No. 57 in 1999), Tony Parker (No. 28 in 2001), Kawhi Leonard (No. 15 in 2011) stand out amid a long list of quality selections.

But maybe don’t give Popovich too much credit for Derrick White, the No. 29 pick in the 2017 draft.

Popovich, via ESPN:

I never even saw him, never even knew he existed in the world. Didn’t know he was on the planet.

I’m busy. I’ve got other stuff to do. I can’t watch this guy. I don’t know who these guys are. I’m at dinner. I’m ordering wine. I’m relaxing. They’ve got to find the talent, right? I’ve got to teach back-door, and I’ve got to find the talent?

Popovich is obviously joking about being too busy eating and drinking (though wine is actually quite important to Popovich). But not scouting White at all? I wonder how serious that is.

Though Popovich has the title and salary of a team president, he has empowered general manager R.C. Buford. It’s to the point people forget about Popovich when explaining why president-coaches “always” fail.

A big drawback of someone holding the dual title: It’s too much work for one person. However involved Popovich is in roster-building, he and Buford have clearly struck a productive balance.

White ascended to starting point guard after Dejounte Murray‘s season-ending injury and played well this season. White is a high-level defensive guard, and he showed his athleticism in Game 1 against the Nuggets:

San Antonio did well to identify and draft White, who began his college career at Division-II Colorado–Colorado Springs then transferred to Colorado for his senior year. White has also developed impressively while with the Spurs. At minimum, Popovich had a hand in that development.

But if drafting White were completely up to Buford, still give Popovich some credit for trusting the general manager. Popovich is in charge. Knowing how to delegate is part of good leadership.

Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke to declare for draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Brandon Clarke has skills NBA teams like to see in a wing: He defends well and is an efficient scorer. Those things have real value in the NBA when paired together.

Which is why Clarke is projected as a first-round pick, likely in the mid-teens, a bubble lottery pick, heading into the NBA Draft Combine and workouts.

Clarke is declaring for the draft, it was announced through the Gonzaga Basketball website on Wednesday.

“First, I would like to thank my family for their continued support of my basketball career,” Clarke said in a statement. “I would also like to thank Coach Few and the entire Gonzaga coaching staff for sharing their knowledge of the game… My teammates, my brothers, I cannot thank them enough. These have been the best two years of my life. Lastly, I want to thank the best fans in the country, Zag Nation. I will always be proud to be a Zag!

“With the support from our coaching staff and my family, I have decided to chase my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Clarke can return to Gonzaga if he pulls out of the draft by May 29 (10 days after the draft combine). At the combine, Clarke will get feedback to help him make a decision.

That feedback will be to stay in the draft. Clarke is a lock first-round pick, which means guaranteed money. Those guys should stay in.

Teams understand who Clarke is as a player — a forward who can defend two through four and do it well, is a good shot blocker, and plays with a high motor. He averaged 16.9 points a game shooting a crazy-efficient 68.7 percent from the floor, which impressed scouts. That jump shot needs more range (he shot 26.7 percent from three), and his handles still need work to be NBA ready.

While Carke will get drafted behind teammate Rui Hachimura, Clarke may be the better long-term prospect because of how he fits in the modern NBA.