Getty Images

Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke to declare for draft

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brandon Clarke has skills NBA teams like to see in a wing: He defends well and is an efficient scorer. Those things have real value in the NBA when paired together.

Which is why Clarke is projected as a first-round pick, likely in the mid-teens, a bubble lottery pick, heading into the NBA Draft Combine and workouts.

Clarke is declaring for the draft, it was announced through the Gonzaga Basketball website on Wednesday.

“First, I would like to thank my family for their continued support of my basketball career,” Clarke said in a statement. “I would also like to thank Coach Few and the entire Gonzaga coaching staff for sharing their knowledge of the game… My teammates, my brothers, I cannot thank them enough. These have been the best two years of my life. Lastly, I want to thank the best fans in the country, Zag Nation. I will always be proud to be a Zag!

“With the support from our coaching staff and my family, I have decided to chase my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Clarke can return to Gonzaga if he pulls out of the draft by May 29 (10 days after the draft combine). At the combine, Clarke will get feedback to help him make a decision.

That feedback will be to stay in the draft. Clarke is a lock first-round pick, which means guaranteed money. Those guys should stay in.

Teams understand who Clarke is as a player — a forward who can defend two through four and do it well, is a good shot blocker, and plays with a high motor. He averaged 16.9 points a game shooting a crazy-efficient 68.7 percent from the floor, which impressed scouts. That jump shot needs more range (he shot 26.7 percent from three), and his handles still need work to be NBA ready.

While Carke will get drafted behind teammate Rui Hachimura, Clarke may be the better long-term prospect because of how he fits in the modern NBA.

Kerr confirms DeMarcus Cousins does not need surgery, not expected to return

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

It was clearly bad the second it happened — a non-contact injury where DeMarcus Cousins went to the ground grabbing his left thigh.

The next day came the MRI which showed a torn quad muscle. While the Warriors wouldn’t put an official timeline on it, Cousins was done for the postseason.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Steve Kerr confirmed that Cousins is likely done for the playoffs, but on the bright side will not need surgery.

Andrew Bogut — who was picked up by the Warriors after his Australian season ended — will be the new starting center.

Cousins was playing in just his second playoff game ever when the injury occurred, around the league there is a lot of sympathy for him. Cousins worked hard to get back from a torn Achilles, to get back on the court, and put himself in position to help a team get a ring. Now this.

It also hurts Cousins going into this summer when he is a free agent. The market for him will be even a little more tepid, which makes it possible he returns to the Warriors (although not likely).

David Griffin says he believes Anthony Davis is open to staying in New Orleans

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

We’ve known this was a done deal for a while, but Wednesday he stepped out on stage and made it official: David Griffin is the man in charge of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s the guy with the hammer now.

What Griffin talked most about was building an infrastructure that can win in New Orleans. That means investing in the medical side (too often in the past that was tied to the Saints organization to save money, not with basketball people), as well as in player development. He also talked about the proper use of analytics, in balance, but increasing info from that part of the organization as well.

Of course, what everyone else wanted to talk about was Anthony Davis.

Davis’ representatives asked for a trade last season before the deadline, doing so in a very public way that torpedoed any playoff dreams for the Pelicans (those were longshots anyway) and creating a storm that eventually engulfed and help tank the Lakers, too. Davis came out the other end, still a Pelican, but around the league everyone expects him to be traded this summer.

Griffin said he is going to give it a shot to keep Davis, but the All-Star big man has to be all-in.

Griffin has to take this shot. Even if the Pelicans got their dream offer from Boston or wherever, they would not get a player the caliber of Davis in return. He is a top-five NBA player when healthy (and that may be too low), a force on both ends of the court, and he is just entering his prime. Griffin has to sit down with Davis and his agent Rich Paul, make his pitch about upgrades to both the team infrastructure and the roster, remind him how much extra money the Pelicans can pay him compared to any other team, and try to get Davis to buy in.

If that fails… more likely when that fails, then Griffin moves on to Plan B. Which would be trading Davis for the best possible deal (look for a move around the draft), but maybe keeping Jrue Holiday.

If the Pelicans go into a full rebuild, they may need to consider trading Holiday. Then again, the right package of players with a healthy Holiday could have the Pelicans close to a playoff spot in the West while still restructuring the roster for the future.

Griffin wants to win and win big in New Orleans. He owned up to that being a challenge in a smaller market, but called it “b*******” that small markets can’t get titles.

In wake of Colangelo scandal, 76ers reportedly made run at Warriors’ Bob Myers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bob Myers is a popular man.

The front office architect of the Warriors dynasty has some teams thinking, “if we can’t beat him, poach him.” When Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down with the Lakers, Myers (a UCLA grad who lived in Los Angeles as an agent) saw his name came up quickly in league circles as a guy the Lakers had to call. Longshot or not, make the call.

The Lakers didn’t, apparently giving all the front office power to GM Rob Pelinka, and Marc Stein of the New York Times says in his latest newsletter it’s a mistake for the Lakers to stick with the status quo. (Stein just touches the surface of why this move is set up to fail, there also are issues of management style, but that’s a story for another day.)

In his story, Stein threw in an interesting note: In the wake of the Bryan Colangelo Twitter scandal, the Sixers tried to hire Myers away from the Warriors.

As The Times reported last July, Philadelphia made an ambitious attempt at trying to hire Daryl Morey away from Houston — and I’m told Philly also commissioned a clandestine run at prying Myers away from the Warriors that was likewise rebuffed.

Smart move by Philly to make a run at the big names. In the end, the Sixers went with someone in house in Elton Brand, who ended “the process” by trading for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris and making Philadelphia a “win now” team. How well that works out remains to be seen.

The Lakers would be smart to take some swings at the big names, but Jeanie Buss seems to lean towards going with the person she knows. That’s asking a lot in what will be an important and challenging summer for the Lakers.

Pacers searching for offense in Game 2 vs. Celtics

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Two teams looking to put together two strong halves meet again Wednesday night when the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers visit the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Despite their lowest scoring game of the season, the Celtics prevailed 84-74 in the best-of-7 opener by dominating the second half, limiting the Pacers to 29 points after the visitors had taken a 45-38 halftime lead.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points and helped limit Pacers point guard Darren Collison to six points on 3-for-11 shooting to lead the Celtics’ win.

Afterward, he wasn’t necessarily proud of the achievement, insisting what comes next in a series is always more important than what’s just happened.

“At this point, it’s just moving on to the next thing,” he said at his postgame press conference. “When you have that kind of mentality, you don’t need to be fixated on mistakes.”

Mistakes were aplenty in Game 1, especially when it came to shooting.

The Celtics shot just 32 percent in the first half, before improving to 41 percent in the second half.

On this night, that was good enough, being that the Pacers followed up a 44-percent first half by missing their first 11 shots of the third quarter.

Just like that, a seven-point halftime lead had turned into a 60-48 deficit.

Outscored 26-8 in the decisive third quarter, Indiana wound up making just eight field goals in the entire second half, going 8-for-38 (21.1 percent).

In the end, guard Wesley Matthews found a positive.

“We’ve got to shake this off and realize there was a lot of good in there,” he said at his postgame press conference. “I don’t think if we played with our eyes closed we could have an eight-point quarter again.”

The 74-point total was 15 points lower than any previous game this season for the Pacers. But it was the third time in their last four games that they were held under 100, a stretch that included a key 117-97 home loss to the Celtics in the final week of the regular season.

The Celtics’ defensive brilliance came despite the absence of Marcus Smart, who is expected to miss the entire series with a torn oblique.

Boston moved Jaylen Brown into his starting spot, yet still managed to play the Pacers almost evenly off the bench, getting outscored just 36-35.

Marcus Morris (20) and Gordon Hayward (10) combined for 30 of the Celtics’ 35 bench points. Boston could be without Al Horford (illness) in Game 2. He was officially listed as questionable Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Indiana bench contributed to the team’s poor offensive effort, with the usually reliable Domantas Sabonis (3-for-9), Tyreke Evans (3-for-11) and Doug McDermott (1-for-7) combining to shoot just 7-for-27.

The Celtics are quite familiar with winning the opening game of a playoff series. In fact, they went up 2-0 against all three of their postseason opponents last season, going on to beat Milwaukee 4-3 and

Philadelphia 4-1 before falling to Cleveland 4-3 in the Eastern finals.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have rallied to win the series on two of the last three occasions when they lost Game 1. Interestingly, they’ve gone 0-3 in series over that same span after winning the opener.

 