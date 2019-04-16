Report: DeMarcus Cousins likely out for rest of playoffs, diagnosed with torn quad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeMarcus Cousins accomplished so much before ever making the playoffs. He even signed with the Warriors for just the taxpayer mid-level exception to join a winner.

But, in just the second playoff game of his career, Cousins suffered an injury that’s as bad as feared.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Warriors All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has been diagnosed with a torn left quad, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Devastating for Cousins, who had MRI early this morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2019

This is probably season-ending for Cousins, but he and the team will see how he responds within the first two weeks of rehab that is not expected to require surgery, sources said. https://t.co/OctIgrMHOS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2019

This is such a bummer for Cousins. He missed the end of last season – including the Pelicans’ playoff run – with a torn Achilles, worked his way back and now this.

For a 28-year-old big man, multiple significant leg injuries are quite concerning. The timing is just awful. Not only was Cousins just beginning his long-awaited playoff run, he will be a free agent this summer.

This increases the chances Golden State re-signs him. Unless the Warriors clear cap space or reduce payroll enough to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the highest salary they can offer is just $6,404,400. If Cousins re-signs for that on another one-year deal, his highest starting salary with Golden State in 2020 would be just $11,207,700 (again, unless the Warriors open cap space). But, after this injury, other teams might not rush to offer Cousins more financial security this summer.

In the meantime, the Warriors have more pressing concerns. They’re trying to win a title this year.

They’re prepared for Cousins to be unavailable. Considering his torn Achilles, they had to be. Golden State has several capable options at center: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell. Looney or Bogut will likely start with Green playing high-leverage situations at center. I doubt Bell cracks the rotation, but he still provides insurance.

Of course, the Warriors also have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. That historic assembly of talent softens the blow of this loss.