Paul George says he’s healthy as Thunder take on Blazers in Game 2

Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — After going through a Monday practice session, Paul George pronounced himself in position — mentally and physically — to take a step forward in Game 2 of Oklahoma City’s first-round playoff series with the Portland Trail Blazers.

That was good news to the visiting Thunder, who need their All-Star small forward to lead the way to victory after a 104-99 loss to the Trail Blazers in the series opener.

George — playing with a sore right shoulder that had kept him out of action in the regular-season finale against Milwaukee — collected 26 points and 10 rebounds but made only 8 of 24 shots from the field, including 4 of 15 from 3-point range in Game 1.

“Shoulder’s good,” George said after Monday’s practice. “I’m pain-free. It’s well enough now to throw out any injury problems (as an excuse). It didn’t have an effect on my game. I just hadn’t shot or picked up a ball for four days. It was about rhythm.

“I had a good day out there today. I feel good about it.”

George wasn’t the only OKC player to have shooting problems in the opener. The Thunder shot 39.8 percent as a team and were only 5 for 33 from the 3-point line.

“We didn’t make shots,” George said. “It cost us. I take a lot of that (responsibility) — good looks I had and missed. That’s what today’s practice was for, to get into better rhythm, a better flow.”

George said he was encouraged that the Thunder rallied from a 19-point second-quarter deficit to trail by only one point inside the final three minutes.

“We fought our way back,” he said. “We’re a good team. We’re confident. We’re in a great place. We have to come out (Tuesday) night and take it to (the Blazers), be the aggressors.

“The (Blazers) did what they were supposed to do — win on their home floor. A series is about adjustments. We’ll adjust. We’ll be ready for (Tuesday’s) game.”

The Blazers feel they have much improvement to make over the way they performed in the opener, too. They shot only 41.9 percent from the field and were 4 for 15 from 3-point range over the final three quarters. They committed 19 turnovers and allowed the Thunder 18 offensive rebounds.

“There is a lot of stuff we could have done better, things (the Thunder) could have taken advantage of, but didn’t,” said Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who scored a game-high 30 points but also had six turnovers. “Like allowing Paul George to get some open looks at threes that he didn’t make. We let them get into transition, gave them too many second-chance opportunities, lost too many guys on defense. It didn’t cost us the game, but we have to be better in the second game.”

Said reserve center Zach Collins: “It’s a good feeling, being up 1-0 in the series but also knowing how much better we can play.”

The Blazers ended a 10-game playoff losing streak with the victory in Game 1.

“We’ve just won one game,” Lillard said. “It feels good to get back on the winning side, but it’s more about how we can sustain it.

“A series can change quickly. We can’t forget that. That bad taste of failure in the postseason doesn’t go away with one win. It has humbled us, but we’re going to come out with that business attitude again in Game 2.”

Minnesota reportedly to speak with Clippers’ GM Winger, Rockets’ Rosas for team president

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Minnesota is looking to fill Tom Thibodeau’s other chair as the head of basketball operations, and owner Glen Taylor looking hard at a couple of the top “next in line” guys around the NBA.

Minnesota has gotten permission to talk to Clippers GM Michael Winger and Rockets’ No. 2 Gersson Rosas, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the news about Winger, who was Sam Presti’s right-hand man in Oklahoma City for seven seasons before coming to the Clippers. Winger was in the middle of both building up the Thunder over the years, then for the past two seasons being part of the Clippers’ impressive transformation. He has been one of the guys at the front of the line for a top basketball operations job for a while, he just needs to get a shot.

Rosas in Houston is another highly respected person around the league who deserves a shot, and Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported he is in the mix.

Either of these choices would be good calls, both deserve a shot. One of the deciding factors could be who fits best with Ryan Saunders, who is poised to remain coach in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves job is not an easy one, even with an All-NBA level player in Karl-Anthony Towns at the heart of the roster. Andrew Wiggins just finished the first season of his five-year max extension, will make $27.5 million next season (with raises every season to follow) and he is an anchor on rebuilding, but the contract is nearly unmovable. Jeff Teague can opt into a $19 million deal for next season. Gorgui Dieng will make $16.2 million. The list goes on, but there are a lot of big contracts for guys who do not produce at those levels. There is a lot of work to be done to reshape and remold this roster into something that can be a playoff team, and not be flirting with the tax to miss out on it (like this season).

Nuggets must overcome extreme playoff-experience deficit against Spurs

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
In Game 1 of their first-round series, the Nuggets outscored the Spurs by six points in seven minutes while both teams’ starters were on the floor. The game got away from Denver the other 41 minutes, when San Antonio gained an 11-point advantage.

“They’re coming off the bench with Patty Mills, Belinelli and Rudy Gay,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We’re coming off the bench with guys that were in the G League last year.

“We understand who we are, where we’re at.”

I don’t take Malone’s remark as a slam of his own team. Rather, it’s an acknowledgement of how far and how quickly Denver has risen. Monte Morris did climb from the minor league to a key NBA role. The Nuggets did end a five-year playoff drought. They are playing the Spurs, who’ve made the postseason 22 straight years.

It’s not criticism to acknowledge the disparity of experience in this matchup.

Everyone who played for San Antonio in Game 1 had prior playoff experience. Only 35% of Denver’s minutes went to players with prior playoff experience.

Paul Millsap, Will Barton and Mason Plumlee are the only rotation Nuggets to appear in a previous postseason. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Monte Morris, Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig never have.

In these 2019 playoffs, Denver has – by far – given the small share of minutes to players with prior playoff experience:

image

The last team with such little playoff experience by this measure: 2016 Pistons, who had what we’ll call a Playoff-Experience Level (PEL) of just 30%. That Detroit got swept by the eventual-champion Cavaliers in the first round. Cleveland exclusively used playoff-experienced players that postseason, save four minutes for rookie Jordan McRae.

The 70-point PEL gap between those teams is also one of the highest in recent years, higher even than the 65-point PEL gap between the Nuggets and Spurs.

But the Cavs were the No. 1 seed, the Pistons the No. 8 seed. That’s usually how it goes, the more-experienced team the higher seed.

That’s not true with the second-seeded Nuggets and seventh-seeded Spurs, though. Denver outperformed San Antonio throughout the season.

Does the Spurs’ experience give them an edge now?

Here are the series with PEL gaps above 60% (using full postseason minutes) since the NBA-ABA merger. When the higher seed has a higher PEL, that series is in white. When the lower seed has a higher PEL, that series is in silver. Denver-Antonio is in gold. All teams are listed with their seed first.

image

Of the few times the team with the big PEL advantage was the lower seed, the experienced team pulled the upset. That doesn’t bode well for Denver.

The largest PEL gap overcome by a higher seed since the merger? It was 59.6% by the third-seeded Celtics, who beat the sixth-seeded 76ers in the 2002 first round.

So, if the Nuggets win as a higher seed despite a 65% PEL deficit, they’ll make history.

And maybe they will.

Denver is already heading up faster than its experience level would suggest.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis ‘No. 1 priority’ in offseason

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
The Mavericks obviously traded for Kristaps Porzingis – an impending free agent who was out for the season – to re-sign him this summer. Dallas got matching and Bird rights on Porzingis in the deal with New York.

Then, it emerged Porzingis was being investigated for rape. The Mavericks claimed the Knicks never revealed the rape accusation on the trade call.

Yet, Dallas is apparently still intent on re-signing Porzingis.

Mavericks president Donnie Nelson, via the Associated Press:

Kristaps is our No. 1 priority in the offseason.

This might be fine. Porzingis, through his attorney, has denied the claims. By now, the Mavericks have had time to investigate the situation themselves.

Porzingis is a very good player. He might even provide on-court value to justify a max contract that projects to be worth $158 million over five years.

But basketball isn’t the only thing that matters. The accusation of Porzingis should be taken seriously and investigated.

Hopefully, the Mavericks did that before going full steam ahead with him as a player. Before signing him, they should explain their findings.

In the meantime, they deserve no benefit of the doubt on these types of issues.

DeMarcus Cousins likely out for rest of playoffs, diagnosed with torn quad

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins accomplished so much before ever making the playoffs. He even signed with the Warriors for just the taxpayer mid-level exception to join a winner.

But, in just the second playoff game of his career, Cousins suffered an injury that’s as bad as feared after doctors got a look at the MRI. From the Warriors’ official press release:

“The MRI confirmed that Cousins has suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle. The injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely and he will begin rehabilitation immediately.”

The fast end of the recovery timeline has Cousins back for the Finals, if the Warriors make it. More likely he is done for the season.

This is such a bummer for Cousins. He missed the end of last season – including the Pelicans’ playoff run – with a torn Achilles, worked his way back and now this.

For a 28-year-old big man, multiple significant leg injuries are quite concerning. The timing is just awful. Not only was Cousins just beginning his long-awaited playoff run, he will be a free agent this summer.

This increases the chances Golden State re-signs him. Unless the Warriors clear cap space or reduce payroll enough to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the highest salary they can offer is just $6,404,400. If Cousins re-signs for that on another one-year deal, his highest starting salary with Golden State in 2020 would be just $11,207,700 (again, unless the Warriors open cap space). But, after this injury, other teams might not rush to offer Cousins more financial security this summer.

In the meantime, the Warriors have more pressing concerns. They’re trying to win a title this year.

They’re prepared for Cousins to be unavailable. Considering his torn Achilles, they had to be. Golden State has several capable options at center: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell. Looney or Bogut will likely start with Green playing high-leverage situations at center. I doubt Bell cracks the rotation, but he still provides insurance.

Of course, the Warriors also have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. That historic assembly of talent softens the blow of this loss.