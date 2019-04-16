Associated Press

No ‘panic’ for Nuggets before Game 2 vs. Spurs

Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 8:01 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Minutes after missing an open shot that could have changed the outcome of his first career playoff game, Jamal Murray climbed the stairs from the Denver Nuggets locker room and started shooting on the practice court.

For about an hour, the young point guard tried to erase the 8-for-23 shooting night in a 101-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal series.

“I just didn’t go into my shot like I normally do,” Murray said Monday about his miss. “I rushed it a little bit, so next game I’ll calm my shot down a little bit more and be more relaxed. Not be too excited, not be too anxious.”

Murray and the Nuggets get their chance Tuesday night at home in Game 2. It’s as close to a must-win game for Denver as it can be; a loss drops the No. 2 seed in an 0-2 hole heading back to San Antonio for two games.

“I don’t think we’re in panic mode. We don’t feel like we have to make a whole lot of adjustments,” Nuggets guard Will Barton said. “We have to make a few adjustments and we have to make shots.”

The veteran Spurs held Denver to 42 percent shooting and led for most of the game. The Nuggets were down five with 2:24 left and had a chance to take the lead, but Murray misfired on an 18-footer with 9.4 seconds left.

After two days of analyzing and breaking down the film, both teams are ready for Game 2.

“They’re going to be more aggressive, defensively, offensively, and we’ve got to be prepared for that,” Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan said. “We’ve got to be better, we’ve got expect it. It’s going to be even more of a dogfight this time around.”

Denver didn’t score a point in transition and San Antonio held center Nikola Jokic to 10 points by double-teaming the All-Star center when he was in the low post. Jokic did have 14 rebounds and 14 assists, but he could have had nearly 20 assists if his teammates hit open shots.

“I thought Denver had a lot of great shots that they missed,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “Our defense could have been better and we were fortunate they missed some of those shots.”

The Nuggets did miss shots, but the Spurs’ top scorers weren’t doing much better.

DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, and missed 24 of their 36 shot attempts. Bryn Forbes (15 points), Derrick White (16 points) and Rudy Gay (14 points) picked up the slack and shot a combined 19 of 28.

“We lost that game because, yes, we couldn’t make shots but you have to give a ton of credit to Forbes, White and Rudy Gay,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

The Nuggets vowed to play better, and the Spurs, a playoff-tested team, are ready for that. They’re also not satisfied going home with a split.

“It’s not about one game, it’s about the series,” Aldridge said. “We didn’t play great and we got the win.”

 

Clippers come from 31 down in second half to get historic comeback win, even series

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2019, 3:25 AM EDT
At the 7:31 mark of the third quarter, Kevin Durant scored an and-1 on a driving dunk off an assist from Klay Thompson. After KD hit the free throw, it was 94-63. The game was over…

Except nobody told the Clippers.

Led by a brilliant game from Lou Williams, the Clippers outscored the Warriors 72-37 and completed the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history, eventually taking the lead on a Landry Shammet three in the final minute and going on to get a 135-131 win.

The first-round series is now tied 1-1 headed to Los Angeles for Game 3 Thursday.

If the Warriors were going to lose a game (or more) in this series, it was going to be because they got bored, didn’t respect the game or the Clippers, and it would come back to bite them because the Clippers do not quit. That is what happened in the final 19.5 minutes.

“When I say we stopped playing, we stopped playing, like defense, offense, execution-wise we were not as engaged as we needed to be,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “We got exactly what we deserved. The Clippers were great. They executed, they were hungry, they stayed connected. They were together.”

Lou Williams, the reigning and likely to repeat Sixth Man of the Year, was nothing short of brilliant. Hitting tough shot after tough shot going to his left, plus this was the best passing game I can remember seeing him have.

The Warriors have more bad news out of this game: DeMarcus Cousins injured his quadricep chasing down a loose ball, went straight to the locker room and did not return. Doctors fear a torn quad that would end his playoffs (and impact his free agency next summer)

It was a rough night for the Warriors. They will still win the series, but this was the first reminder (likely of several) that they just cannot coast into wins.

In addition to Williams big night, Montrezl Harrell had another big game in this series with 25, while Danilo Gallinari had 24.

Stephen Curry had 29 and Kevin Durant 21 for the Warriors.

Aggressive, attacking Philadelphia has 51-point third, pulls away to even series 1-1

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2019, 2:41 AM EDT
For the first half of Game 2, it felt a little too much like Game 1 — a Brooklyn win — for Philadelphia’s liking. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were being aggressive, but the Nets’ bench was dominating the Sixers reserves, plus Philadelphia could not string together stops. It was a one-point game.

A 51 point quarter will solve those problems.

Philadelphia tied the NBA record for most points in a playoff quarter with 51, pulling away from Brooklyn (which had just 23 points in the third) and never looking back in a 145-123 win.

The first-round series is tied 1-1 headed to Brooklyn for Game 3.

Simmons set the tone early — Joel Embiid won the opening tip, Simmons took it and went straight to the rim (a shot he missed). From there on he was in attack mode and he finished the night with his second career playoff triple-double, with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. How aggressive was he? Look at this shot chart.

Joel Embiid was pounding his way inside at the same time… and at one point pounding a little too hard on Jarrett Allen and picking up a Flagrant 1 (it could have been a Flagrant 2 and an ejection).

Still, thanks to strong bench play and knocking down their threes (it was a 24-3 point differential from deep at one point), Brooklyn would not go away. Philadelphia could not figure out how to get stops.

Then the third quarter came and it didn’t matter.

Philly scored on its first nine possessions of the second half, jumping out on a 20-2 rum that just kept going and going. Philly finished the quarter with 51 points on just 26 possessions. Philly also scored on 12 of their final 14 possessions of the half.

Simmons and the Sixers were not getting booed this time.

The Sixers had 116 points and a 155 net rating (points scored per 100 possessions. By early in the fourth it was garbage time.

Embiid finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and was a +26 on the night. Six Philly players were in double figures, including Tobias Harris (19 points) and J.J. Redick with 17.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the NEts with 19 points off the bench, while D’Angelo Russell added 16.

Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins leaves with quad injury; MRI on Tuesday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins, playing in just his second playoff game in his career, was trying to make the kind of hustle play that makes playoff basketball special.

Instead, he went to the ground grabbing his leg.

Cousins seemed to take an awkward step then went to the ground grabbing his left quadricep or maybe groin muscle. He went directly to the locker room after the play.

That is the same leg in which he had the torn Achilles that he recovered from this season to join Golden State.

Cousins will not return to the game and will get an MRI on his leg on Tuesday, the team announced.

This could be a torn quad, which would end his playoffs (and impact his free agency this summer).

We will update this story with reports on what Cousins’ injury is and the severity of it when we get them.

Joel Embiid picks up flagrant foul for nasty elbow to Jarrett Allen’s jaw (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
There are a lot of games, a lot of referee crews, who would have called this a Flagrant 2 and ejected Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia center was frustrated — he’d been called for foul on the other end at the rim he thought was a clean block — plus Embiid had blown shots at the rim and was just not getting the lift he’s used to off his sore knee. So when he got the chance to bully Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen in the paint he took it — then Embiid swung an elbow that caught Allen clean in the jaw. You can see the video above.

I’ve seen MMA fighters stay down after lesser blows. Impressive of Allen to pop back up.

The next play down the court, Brooklyn rookie Rodions Kurucs picked up a flagrant for an elbow to Ben Simmons neck.

The game was close at halftime, but Philadelphia took control of it in the third.