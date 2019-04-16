Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis ‘No. 1 priority’ in offseason

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mavericks obviously traded for Kristaps Porzingis – an impending free agent who was out for the season – to re-sign him this summer. Dallas got matching and Bird rights on Porzingis in the deal with New York.

Then, it emerged Porzingis was being investigated for rape. The Mavericks claimed the Knicks never revealed the rape accusation on the trade call.

Yet, Dallas is apparently still intent on re-signing Porzingis.

Mavericks president Donnie Nelson, via the Associated Press:

Kristaps is our No. 1 priority in the offseason.

This might be fine. Porzingis, through his attorney, has denied the claims. By now, the Mavericks have had time to investigate the situation themselves.

Porzingis is a very good player. He might even provide on-court value to justify a max contract that projects to be worth $158 million over five years.

But basketball isn’t the only thing that matters. The accusation of Porzingis should be taken seriously and investigated.

Hopefully, the Mavericks did that before going full steam ahead with him as a player. Before signing him, they should explain their findings.

In the meantime, they deserve no benefit of the doubt on these types of issues.