Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis ‘No. 1 priority’ in offseason

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
The Mavericks obviously traded for Kristaps Porzingis – an impending free agent who was out for the season – to re-sign him this summer. Dallas got matching and Bird rights on Porzingis in the deal with New York.

Then, it emerged Porzingis was being investigated for rape. The Mavericks claimed the Knicks never revealed the rape accusation on the trade call.

Yet, Dallas is apparently still intent on re-signing Porzingis.

Mavericks president Donnie Nelson, via the Associated Press:

Kristaps is our No. 1 priority in the offseason.

This might be fine. Porzingis, through his attorney, has denied the claims. By now, the Mavericks have had time to investigate the situation themselves.

Porzingis is a very good player. He might even provide on-court value to justify a max contract that projects to be worth $158 million over five years.

But basketball isn’t the only thing that matters. The accusation of Porzingis should be taken seriously and investigated.

Hopefully, the Mavericks did that before going full steam ahead with him as a player. Before signing him, they should explain their findings.

In the meantime, they deserve no benefit of the doubt on these types of issues.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins likely out for rest of playoffs, diagnosed with torn quad

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins accomplished so much before ever making the playoffs. He even signed with the Warriors for just the taxpayer mid-level exception to join a winner.

But, in just the second playoff game of his career, Cousins suffered an injury that’s as bad as feared.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is such a bummer for Cousins. He missed the end of last season – including the Pelicans’ playoff run – with a torn Achilles, worked his way back and now this.

For a 28-year-old big man, multiple significant leg injuries are quite concerning. The timing is just awful. Not only was Cousins just beginning his long-awaited playoff run, he will be a free agent this summer.

This increases the chances Golden State re-signs him. Unless the Warriors clear cap space or reduce payroll enough to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the highest salary they can offer is just $6,404,400. If Cousins re-signs for that on another one-year deal, his highest starting salary with Golden State in 2020 would be just $11,207,700 (again, unless the Warriors open cap space). But, after this injury, other teams might not rush to offer Cousins more financial security this summer.

In the meantime, the Warriors have more pressing concerns. They’re trying to win a title this year.

They’re prepared for Cousins to be unavailable. Considering his torn Achilles, they had to be. Golden State has several capable options at center: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell. Looney or Bogut will likely start with Green playing high-leverage situations at center. I doubt Bell cracks the rotation, but he still provides insurance.

Of course, the Warriors also have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. That historic assembly of talent softens the blow of this loss.

Report: Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo opting in for $17 million

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
A few players already made easy calls to opt in.

Bismack Biyombo might had the most obvious choice yet.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kemba Walker and the Hornets have big decisions to make about each other – especially if Walker makes an All-NBA team and qualifies for a super-max contract. Charlotte has called re-signing the star guard a top priority, but it won’t be easy. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent and courted by better teams. The Hornets are capped out and would have a tough time upgrading the roster around Walker.

If Walker re-signs, especially for the super-max, Charlotte could stretch Biyombo to get breathing room under the luxury tax. That would mean incurring a $5,666,667 cap hit each of the next three seasons.

But that’d make it even harder to escape this mess down the road.

And Hornets could also use Biyombo at center now. Cody Zeller can’t stay healthy. Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez are defensive liabilities, and Kaminsky is a free agent himself. Biyombo’s defense adds value at a position Charlotte needs depth.

However, replacement level at center is very high (part of the reason Biyombo is so overpaid relative to his production). The Hornets could sign another effective backup center far cheaper.

At least whatever the Hornets decide, Biyombo will get this money.

76ers’ offense goes from 0 to 60 (more accurately, 102 to 145) in a hurry

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Ben Simmons seethed about 76ers fans booing the team Saturday.

Yesterday, Simmons held his hand to his ear calling for more noise from the Philadelphia crowd.

After scoring a pedestrian 102 points in their Game 1 loss, the 76ers got their offense on track in a 145-123 win over the Nets last night. That 43-point regulation scoring increase between games of a playoff series is the largest in the last three postseasons and tied for 14th-largest of the shot-clock era.

Here are the biggest regulation scoring increases between games of a playoff series in the shot-clock era:

image

Philadelphia had six more possessions in Game 2 than Game 1, but pace doesn’t cloud the picture here. The 76ers are better when they play faster.

Even considering pace, the picture is rosy. Philadelphia’s offensive rating went from 103.0 to 138.1. Based on regular-season team rankings, that’s the equivalent of going from worst than last place to far better than first place.

Here’s the 76ers Game 1 and 2 offensive ratings on the scale of each team’s regular-season offensive rating. Scroll wayyyy down for Game 2:

image

Simmons keyed Philadelphia’s turnaround. At his best, he attacks the basket in transition and semi-transition. That either creates easy looks for him or, if the defense collapses to stop him, he has the passing skills to find open teammates. There are still questions whether that style works against better defenses, but it sure did yesterday. Simmons finished with 18 points and 12 assists.

Joel Embiid still looks hobbled, but he was no longer limited to hanging on the perimeter. After shooting 0-for-5 on 3-pointers in Game 1, Embiid scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (all inside the arc).

J.J. Redick and Mike Scott got on track with their distance shooting. After continuing his slow start to the series, Tobias Harris eventually found a rhythm within Game 2. Boban Marjanovic was sinking short jumper after short jumper. Offensive minus Jonathon Simmons got pulled from the rotation.

Jimmy Butler, the lone impressive 76er in Game 1, faded. (Nobody should overreact to a single game, but performances like these could give Philadelphia pause when Butler hits free agency this summer).

But this was a grand display of offensive execution.

The 76ers shot 61% on 2-pointers, 39% on 3-pointers and 81% on free throws. They grabbed 15 offensive rebounds to Brooklyn’s just 20 defensive rebounds. And they limited their turnovers to a reasonable 12.

Philadelphia’s 145 points were the most in a playoff game since 1992 (Trail Blazers 153, Suns 151 in 2OT) and most in a playoff regulation since 1990 (Celtics 157, Knicks 128).

That output is not a total shock. The 76ers projected to have one of the postseason’s best offenses, and the Nets projected to have one of the postseason’s worst defenses.

But after Game 1, it was sure tough to see this coming.

Joel Embiid can’t stop laughing when talking apology for flagrant foul elbow

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Despite playing through pain in his knee that clearly limited his lift, Joel Embiid had a big night for Golden State in its series-tying win Monday night — 23 points and 10 rebounds and he was a +26.

That’s not what people are talking about with Embiid.

Instead, the topic is his elbow to the head of Jarrett Allen in the second quarter that earned him a Flagrant 1 (it could have been a Flagrant 2 and an ejection). Embiid had been frustrated with a foul call on the other end and when he got a chance to bully Jarrett Allen on the other end he took it — then got his elbow up.

It’s impressive how fast Allen popped back up from that blow.

Embiid was asked about the foul after the game, he said he didn’t mean to and apologized to Allen, and then Embiid could not stop laughing. You can see the press conference video above, Ben Simmons started it but the pair could not stop laughing.

His laughing is pretty funny.

Embiid will probably not find the fine coming from the league for the foul funny.