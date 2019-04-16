Clippers come from 31 down in second half to get historic comeback win, even series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the 7:31 mark of the third quarter, Kevin Durant scored an and-1 on a driving dunk off an assist from Klay Thompson. After KD hit the free throw, it was 94-63. The game was over…

Except nobody told the Clippers.

Led by a brilliant game from Lou Williams, the Clippers outscored the Warriors 72-37 and completed the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history, eventually taking the lead on a Landry Shammet three in the final minute and going on to get a 135-131 win.

The first-round series is now tied 1-1 headed to Los Angeles for Game 3 Thursday.

If the Warriors were going to lose a game (or more) in this series, it was going to be because they got bored, didn’t respect the game or the Clippers, and it would come back to bite them because the Clippers do not quit. That is what happened in the final 19.5 minutes.

“When I say we stopped playing, we stopped playing, like defense, offense, execution-wise we were not as engaged as we needed to be,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “We got exactly what we deserved. The Clippers were great. They executed, they were hungry, they stayed connected. They were together.”

Lou Williams, the reigning and likely to repeat Sixth Man of the Year, was nothing short of brilliant. Hitting tough shot after tough shot going to his left, plus this was the best passing game I can remember seeing him have.

The Warriors have more bad news out of this game: DeMarcus Cousins injured his quadricep chasing down a loose ball, went straight to the locker room and did not return. Doctors fear a torn quad that would end his playoffs (and impact his free agency next summer)

It was a rough night for the Warriors. They will still win the series, but this was the first reminder (likely of several) that they just cannot coast into wins.

In addition to Williams big night, Montrezl Harrell had another big game in this series with 25, while Danilo Gallinari had 24.

Stephen Curry had 29 and Kevin Durant 21 for the Warriors.