Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins leaves with quad injury; MRI on Tuesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DeMarcus Cousins, playing in just his second playoff game in his career, was trying to make the kind of hustle play that makes playoff basketball special.

Instead, he went to the ground grabbing his leg.

Boogie went back to the locker room after this play with apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/WgzWjxA17B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2019

Another look at the play which injured Boogie. pic.twitter.com/wBle8wHPOs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2019

Cousins seemed to take an awkward step then went to the ground grabbing his left quadricep or maybe groin muscle. He went directly to the locker room after the play.

That is the same leg in which he had the torn Achilles that he recovered from this season to join Golden State.

Cousins will not return to the game and will get an MRI on his leg on Tuesday, the team announced.

DeMarcus Cousins (left quad injury) will not return to tonight's game. He will get an MRI in the next 24 hours. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 16, 2019

We will update this story with reports on what Cousins’ injury is and the severity of it when we get them.