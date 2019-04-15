Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images

Suns’ winningest coach, John MacLeod, dies

Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — John MacLeod, the longtime NBA coach who led the Phoenix Suns to the 1976 NBA Finals, has died. He was 81.

MacLeod’s son, Matt, confirmed his father’s death Sunday to The Associated Press. The elder MacLeod fought Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

MacLeod is the winningest coach in Suns history, going 579-543 in the regular season from 1973-87. He also coached the Dallas Mavericks from 1987-89 and the New York Knicks in 1990-91, finishing his 18-year head coaching career with a 707-657 mark.

MacLeod had his most success in Phoenix, capped by the 1975-76 “Sundarella Suns” run to the NBA Finals. The Suns lost to Boston in six games in the finals, with the Celtics’ triple-overtime victory in Game 5 at Boston Garden regarded as one of the greatest games ever.

“His passion for the game was matched only by his endearing personality, humility and class, a man who was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of interacting with him,” the Suns said in a statement. “Coach MacLeod was a winner in every sense and will be dearly missed by our entire Phoenix Suns family.”

His Phoenix teams made nine playoff appearances, also reaching the Western Conference finals in 1979 and 1984. He had a franchise- record 37 playoff victories, and was placed in the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor in 2012.

MacLeod also worked as an assistant with Phoenix, Denver and Golden State, ending his coaching career with the Warriors in 2006. He was a college head coach at Oklahoma from 1967-73 and Notre Dame from 1991-99, with son Matt a member of the Fighting Irish squad in his father’s last two seasons. MacLeod starred at Providence High School in Clarksville, Indiana, and in college at Bellarmine.

MacLeod also is survived by wife Carol and daughter Kathleen.

Joel Embiid will play for Philly in Game 2; Jared Dudley out for Brooklyn

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
Joel Embiid played through the pain in Game 1 of Philadelphia’s first-round series, and while he put up numbers he was not himself. That said, the Sixers are not the same team without him.

After being listed as questionable leading up to Monday, Embiid will play in Game 2.

Embiid finished with Game 1 with 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting, plus 15 rebounds, and five blocks, however, he did not impact the game the way the Sixers need him to. While he had some moments, Embiid started the game shooting 1-of-9 and was not moving well at points. He did not own the pain the way he is capable of, and Philly needs that Embiid Monday night.

Also for Philadelphia James Ennis can play off the bench.

For Brooklyn, Jared Dudley — who had a fantastic Game 1 off the bench, particularly defensively — will miss Game 2 due to a calf strain. That limits what coach Kenny Atkinson can do matchup wise against the Sixers and is a bigger blow than people realize.

Also concerning, calf injuries tend to linger. Dudley could miss more than one game.

On the bright side for Brooklyn, reserve big man Ed Davis can play.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson declares for NBA draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
This is not a surprise, it’s just now official.

Zion Williamson, the Duke star projected by basically everyone to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, is headed to the NBA. He made it official on his Instagram account in a message largely about how much he appreciated his year in Durham, North Carolina.

🔵Thank you Duke🔵#thebrotherhood

“I will pursue my next dream and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.”

Willaimson is is a 6’7″ versatile forward with an NBA-ready physique who has the potential to be a perfect fit in the modern NBA game. Sources from multiple NBA front offices have told me he is their highest rated prospect since Anthony Davis (some throw in Karl-Anthony Towns). Williamson is an insane athlete who can leap out of the building, but also shows a point guard’s feel for the game and has the potential to be an excellent defender. He needs to work to get his shot to an NBA level, but every report about him says he has a fantastic work ethic.

Now comes the race to see who will be his agent, and from there which shoe company signs Williamson. He is expected to get one of the — if not THE — largest rookie shoe contract ever.

Also on Monday, Virginia’s De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, as well as Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura, also all declared for the draft.

Cavaliers to interview Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley

Manuela Davies/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the meetings says the Cavaliers will interview Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley and Miami’s Juwan Howard for their coaching job.

The interviews scheduled for this week are the only ones finalized so far, said the person who spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly commenting during its search for Cleveland’s fifth coach since 2013.

Mosley has some connections with the Cavs, spending four seasons as an assistant in Cleveland before joining Dallas’ staff in 2014. He just completed his fifth season with the Mavericks, who promoted him to defensive coordinator before last season. Mosley has risen through the coaching ranks and has extensive background in player development, an essential for the Cavs.

After a 19-year NBA playing career, Howard joined Erik Spoelstra’s Heat staff in 2013. He’s also been mentioned as a candidate for the Lakers’ vacancy.

The Cavs are looking for a coach since parting ways last week with Larry Drew following a 19-win season.

Jeff Teague, Kent Bazemore, Marvin Williams, C.J. Miles opting in

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Kent Bazemore signed with the Hawks in 2016, when the salary jumped more than $24 million – more than triple the next-largest increase in NBA history. That same year, with Charlotte coming off its best season since reemerging as the Bobcats, Marvin Williams re-signed with the Hornets. In 2017, Jeff Teague signed with the Timberwolves, who were run by president-coach – a more-common title then – Tom Thibodeau. C.J. Miles also signed with the Raptors in 2017 after shooting 41% on 3-pointers the prior season.

Suffice it to say, those conditions have changed.

But all four players remain on those contracts. So, Bazemore ($19,269,662 with Hawks), Teague $19 million with Timberwolves) and Miles ($8,730,158 with Grizzlies) have all opted in for next season. Williams ($15,006,250 with Hornets) will also opt in, according to Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer.

Teague, Bazemore, Williams and Miles are all overpaid and too old to have untapped upside. But they can also be helpful players next season. On expiring contracts, they could hold positive trade value in many situations.