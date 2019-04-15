AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Report: Dave Joerger wanted Luka Doncic over Marvin Bagley III, had disconnect with several Kings

By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Dave Joerger – whom the Kings fired last week – sounded like he wanted Sacramento to draft Luka Doncic over Marvin Bagley III with last year’s No. 2 pick.

Maybe because Joerger actually did.

Jason Jones of The Athletic:

Sources say Joerger also favored drafting Luka Doncic over Bagley

It seems Joerger never got on the same page with Bagley. Or Sacramento rookie Harry Giles.

Jones:

Joerger never seemed to connect with prized rookie Marvin Bagley III, leaving the second overall pick to wonder privately if Joerger even liked him, a source said.

Harry Giles, another player the front office had faith in, couldn’t crack Joerger’s rotation earlier in the season, and sources said Giles was a player the coach did not communicate well with or believe in.

Remember that time Joerger argued with Buddy Hield after the guard made a clutch 3-pointer? Jones:

sources said Hield was bothered by how Joerger undressed him publicly.

Hield had expressed concerns about his role with the Kings last season, and sources said Hield was another player Joerger was not as high on as management was going into this season. Sources also said Joerger would have been in favor of trading Hield before the 2018-19 season.

I suggest reading Jones’ full article for more details of Joerger’s issues in Sacramento.

The key takeaway: Kings general manager Vlade Divac clearly believes in the players he assembled more than Joerger ever did.

And that could have been fine. The coach doesn’t always have to share the exact same perspective as the front office. The coach just must maximize the players he’s given.

And in many ways, Joerger appeared to do that. Under Joerger, Sacramento developed a strong identity of speed. De'Aaron Fox improved at a historically fast rate. Hield improved a lot, too. Even Bagley and Giles progressed through the season as they eased into larger roles. Whatever rifts existed, the team played together. I thought Joerger did one of the very best coaching jobs this season. (He also looks right about Doncic over Bagley.)

That doesn’t mean he was the right coach going forward, though. Just because he kept the team connected enough this season doesn’t mean Joerger would have continued to do so. Fraying was beginning to show.

But Divac definitely puts pressure on himself by, in his first move after a contract extension, firing the coach who just guided the Kings to their best season in 13 years. Divac is not shy about expressing faith in his roster. Firing Joerger is the biggest pronouncement yet.

Luke Walton lands on his feet historically quickly considering record with Lakers

AP Photo/L.E. Baskow
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
Luke Walton coached the Lakers to a 37-45 record this season. Meanwhile, Dave Joerger coached the Kings to a 39-43 record.

Yet, Sacramento just fired Joerger to hire Walton.

The Kings didn’t necessarily make a mistake. Wins and losses are an extremely limited way to judge a coach. Joerger had other issues in Sacramento. Walton was caught in a difficult situation between Magic Johnson, LeBron James and everything else in Los Angeles.

But Walton is getting treatment usually reserved for far more accomplished coaches.

In the last 30 years, five teams have fired their coach to hire someone who had a who spent the entire prior season coaching another team to a worse record:

Year Team W L Fired For From W L
2019 SAC 39 43 Dave Joerger Luke Walton LAL 37 45
2018 MIL 44 38 Jason Kidd/Joe Prunty Mike Budenholzer ATL 24 58
2013 LAC 56 26 Vinny Del Negro Doc Rivers BOS 41 40
2003 DET 50 32 Rick Carlisle Larry Brown PHI 48 34
2000 TOR 45 37 Butch Carter Lenny Wilkens ATL 28 54

Budenholzer, Rivers, Brown and Wilkens were widely regarded as among the best coaches in the league at the time. All four had already won Coach of the Year. Brown and Wilkens were already in the Hall of Fame!

Wilkens guided Toronto to the franchise’s first playoff victory. Brown coached Detroit to a championships. Rivers brought the Clippers newfound credibility. Budenholzer is favored to win another Coach of the Year this season, and he has Milwaukee dominating.

Those are big shoes for Walton to fill.

And it’s not as if this season were an aberration. This was the Lakers’ best record in three years under Walton. He went 35-47 and 26-56 the prior two seasons.

Yet, as Magic Johnson (kind of) pledged in November, the Lakers didn’t fire Walton during the season. That’s no small thing considering LeBron’s camp reportedly wanted Walton fired.

Then, as soon as the Lakers parted ways with Walton last week, the Kings were there to scoop him up.

It rarely works this way.

Walton’s win percentage with the Lakers (39.8%) is the fourth-worst ever for a coach in a tenure that ended with him immediately getting a job elsewhere.

Here are the worst coaching tenures by coaches who completed a season then got another job that offseason:

image

Why all this special treatment for Walton?

He turned heads by guiding the Warriors to a 39-4 start as acting head coach in 2015-16 while Steve Kerr was out with medical issues. That’s not the same as being a head coach. Kerr was still involved. Walton didn’t have full autonomy. But it’s an experience that should absolutely count in Walton’s favor for future jobs.

However, Walton’s time in Golden State and Los Angeles leaves an impression true of many coaches: He wins with good players and loses with bad players.

Good luck comparing last year’s Lakers and Kings, though. At one point, it would have been hard to believe the team with LeBron had a weaker roster. But injuries and poor fits make it debatable.

Maybe this is just a product of personal connections lining up just right. Walton is a former teammate of Kings general manager Vlade Divac. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who previously owned a share of the Warriors, is reportedly obsessed with imitating Golden State.

Walton is also well-liked throughout the league. He’s the son of Bill Walton, an all-time great player who is also well-liked. Walton might have had inroads outside Sacramento, too.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Walton is white. These are the kinds of second chances black coaches rarely get.

Again, the Kings hiring Walton isn’t necessarily a mistake. The Celtics (Red Auerbach from the Tri-Cities Blackhawks in 1950), 76ers (Alex Hannum from the San Francisco Warriors in 1966), Trail Blazers (Jack Ramsay from the Buffalo Braves in 1976) and Celtics (Bill Fitch from the Cavaliers in 1979) all hired coaches coming off losing tenures then won a championship with that coach. Hannum and Ramsay won titles in their first years with their new teams.

But we can acknowledge how far outside the norm Sacramento stepping to hire Walton. This is a big bet by Divac – on his roster and on Walton.

Ben Simmons walks back his criticism of booing 76ers fans

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Philadelphia fans booed the 76ers throughout a Game 1 loss to the Nets on Saturday. And that was before Amir Johnson used his phone on the bench.

Then, Ben Simmons made it even worse.

Simmons, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

If you’re going to boo, then stay on that side. That’s how I feel. If you’re a Sixers fan and you’re going to boo, stay on that side.

I generally dislike fans booing their own team. But Philadelphia fans certainly have a right to go the other way. No player will ever convince them to behave differently. In fact, a message like Simmons’ will usually only embolden them to boo at the first sign of trouble.

Simmons seemed to realize that.

Simmons, via Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

It’s Philly. That’s what’s going to happen. I love it. That’s how Philly is. If you can’t play here, you can’t. They’re going to give you s—, they talk s—, it is what it is. If you’re not playing well, they’re going to let you know, but I love being here. I love the fans here. I wouldn’t want to be in a place where they didn’t really care or only showed up when times are going well. A few years ago we were winning 10 games.

After the game, Joel Embiid also addressed the booing. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Embiid might have been referring to multiple players. But you’ll never convince me one wasn’t Simmons, who already lacked confidence in his jumper.

Simmons and other 76ers would probably play better if their fans cheer them in Game 2 tonight. Boos can be unnerving. The jeering fans are likely working against their own interests, just so they can let out their frustration.

But Philadelphia fans are going to be Philadelphia fans.

At least Simmons now seems to realize his best option is simply handling that inevitability.

Andre Drummond posts worst playoff-game plus-minus on record (-45), gets ejected

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
After the Pistons got walloped by the Bucks in Game 1 of their first-round series yesterday, Andre Drummond found a silver lining for getting ejected in the third quarter.

“I got to shower early,” he said.

Drummond wasn’t Detroit’s worst player in the 121-86 loss, not by a longshot. He finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and he even did a relatively good job defending Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Antetokounmpo showed up Drummond by hitting a 3-pointer as Drummond literally waved him off in the third quarter:

That was Antetokounmpo’s only made 3-pointer in five tries. The Pistons can live with him taking those shots. But Drummond’s wave only added to Detroit’s torment.

Shortly after, Antetokounmpo grabbed an offensive rebound in front of Drummond. In frustration, Drummond pushed the Milwaukee star:

Drummond got a flagrant 2 and ejection, but even Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer agreed that should have been a flagrant 1. Still, it definitely wasn’t a basketball play.

Up so big around that point, Milwaukee took its foot off the gas. But because Drummond was in the showers, he didn’t get a chance to improve his plus-minus against the coasting Bucks.

As a result, he finished -45 – the worst plus-minus in a playoff game since at least 2001, as far as Basketball-Reference go back.

Here are the worst playoff-game plus-minuses on record:

image

After investigation, Mike Bibby won’t be charged with sexual abuse

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Mike Bibby – who played for the Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies, Heat, Knicks and Wizards during a 14-year NBA career – was accused of sexual abuse by a teacher at the high school where he was coaching.

Lily Altavena of The Arizona Republic:

Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis confirmed that the investigation into sexual abuse allegations by a teacher at Shadow Mountain High School “did not reveal probable cause to recommend charges against anyone in the case.” Lewis added in an email that the case is closed.

Hopefully, Bibby not being charged is the appropriate outcome for what actually happened.