Report: Blake Griffin likely sidelined entire series with Bucks due to knee pain

Without Blake Griffin, the Detroit Pistons are no match for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Detroit probably doesn’t stand much of a chance against Milwaukee even if Griffin plays, but without the forward who averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game season — and was the fulcrum of their offense — the Pistons were utterly overwhelmed in Game 1, 121-86.
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin will likely miss the entire first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a left knee injury, sources told Yahoo Sports…
Griffin will be listed as day to day for the remainder of the series, with a league source calling it a “slim chance” he plays this weekend. There’s no structural damage in the left knee, and it’s unclear whether he’ll need some type of minor procedure this offseason. Griffin and team doctors will decide the best course of action when the season concludes.
Griffin was healthy much of the season, playing in 75 games and performing at an All-NBA level. He was the reason the Pistons made the playoffs in the East.
Griffin first sat out with knee issues on March 30 and was in street clothes for three games before returning against Oklahoma City and dropping 45 in a Pistons’ loss April 5. Two nights later, after his knee swelled up, Griffin didn’t look right in a 5-of-18 outing against Charlotte. He barely played against Memphis after that, then sat out the season finale against the Knicks — two games the Pistons had to win, and did, to make the playoffs.
If Griffin misses Game 2, which now appears likely, he will end up with 10 days off between when he last played and Game 3, the first in the playoff series back in Detroit. If Griffin can’t go in that one, it shows just how serious this is, and how much pain he is in.
Without a healthy Griffin, this is going to be a very short playoff series.
1) It was less Jennifer’s motivation and more Enes Kanter that got Portland Game 1 win. With Jusuf Nurkic out, a lot of pundits (myself included) picked Oklahoma City to knock off Portland in the West’s 3/6 first-round playoff matchup. Probably handily.
That’s not what happened in Game 1 Sunday, a 104-99 Trail Blazers win at home. That got Royce Young of ESPN and others talking about the preseason viral Tweet from Portland’s CJ McCollum about a playoff win. It all started when McCollum said wouldn’t do something like join the Warriors to chase rings.
It was less Jennifer and more Enes Kanter — and some dreadful shooting from Paul George and the Thunder — that got Portland the victory at home.
Kanter — the former Thunder big man, about whom coach Billy Donovan was caught on video saying “can’t play Kanter” to an assistant during the playoffs two years ago — had 20 points and 18 rebounds in the Blazers win, filling Nurkic’s shoes well for a night. What Donovan was talking about two years ago was Kanter’s poor pick-and-roll defense, but the Thunder as a team did a poor job trying to exploit that. It allowed Terry Stotts to play Kanter all he wanted, and Kanter was fantastic on offense.
Portland also got 30 points from Damian Lillard — including a tone-setting three to start the game — and 24 from McCollum.
Defensively, Portland followed the book on the Thunder: Pack the paint, cut off drives for Russell Westbrook and Paul George as much as possible, and dare OKC to beat you from the perimeter with jumpers. The Thunder were 10-of-46 (21.7 percent) outside the paint and 5-of-33 from three. Oklahoma City relied on Paul George’s shooting and scoring to provide balance this season, but coming off of — or still bothered by — a sore shoulder, he was 4-of-15 from three and said after the game it was a rhythm thing. We’ll see if he has better rhythm in Game 2.
Westbrook had a triple-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, but was 1-of-9 shooting outside three feet of the rim.
Game 1 does not decide a series, this is far from over for the Thunder. However, the Trail Blazers just got a boost of confidence. If Kanter can play this well, not get exposed on defense, and be out on the court for 30ish productive minutes a night, Portland’s chances in this series go way up. The Thunder also just need to hit some jumpers.
2) Houston wins Game 1 with physical defense against Utah. And some James Harden. Going into the 4/5 playoff series in the West, I had three questions about the Utah Jazz: Would they be able to slow James Harden and not let him take over games? Could they keep Chris Paul from carving them up like he did when these teams met in the playoffs a year ago? Could they score enough against Houston to keep up?
The answer to the third question is no, they could not score enough in Game 1, a 122-90 Houston win. It rendered the answers to the other two questions moot.
The Rockets were physical on defense, taking away the cuts and some of the drives the system-offense Jazz are used to getting. The result was a Jazz team that shot 39 percent overall and had an offensive rating of 89.1, well below a point per possession in this one. Donovan Mitchell, the primary (some would say only) elite shot creator on the Jazz saw multiple bodies every time he touched the ball and tried to make a play. Defenders collapsed on Mitchell (and Joe Ingles, Ricky Rubio, or anyone else driving the lane) and bet the Jazz could not find the open shooter and knock down the shot. Houston bet right in Game 1.
Defensively, Utah went to the defensive strategy Milwaukee used effectively on Harden — sit on his left shoulder, force him right, try to take away the step-back three and funnel his drives to the big man waiting in the paint (Rudy Gobert in this case). The problem wasn’t that Harden had 29 points (he needed 26 shots to get there), it was the 10-assists — given a free run to the basket Harden became a playmaker and set up teammates to get the Houston offense clicking.
Utah has some adjustments to make before Game 2, or they are going to head home for Game 3 in a big hole.
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked almost from the free throw line… and that’s pretty much all you need to see from that game. With Blake Griffin sidelined (maybe for the series) with a sore knee, Detroit was completely overwhelmed by Milwaukee in Game 1. It was a 121-86 thrashing. Nothing to see here, just move along…
Well, except this: Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking from almost the free throw line.
The Greek Freak finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Detroit, who is always slated to struggle against the team with the best record in the NBA, had a hard time matching up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates.
The game was a rout, and it no Bucks player played more than 28 minutes. A good example of the kind of dominance that Milwaukee had over Detroit on Sunday came halfway through the third quarter as Antetokounmpo got loose on a break.
The Greek Freak pulled a Michael Jordan and dunked in-game with a free throw line slam.