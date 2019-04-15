Presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson declares for NBA draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not a surprise, it’s just now official.

Zion Williamson, the Duke star projected by basically everyone to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, is headed to the NBA. He made it official on his Instagram account in a message largely about how much he appreciated his year in Durham, North Carolina.

“I will pursue my next dream and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.”

Projected salary for the no. 1 pick in the June 20 Draft: 2019/20- $9.74M

2020/21- $10.23M

2021/22- $10.71M (team option)

2022/23- $13.51M (team option) Total $44.2M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 15, 2019

Willaimson is is a 6’7″ versatile forward with an NBA-ready physique who has the potential to be a perfect fit in the modern NBA game. Sources from multiple NBA front offices have told me he is their highest rated prospect since Anthony Davis (some throw in Karl-Anthony Towns). Williamson is an insane athlete who can leap out of the building, but also shows a point guard’s feel for the game and has the potential to be an excellent defender. He needs to work to get his shot to an NBA level, but every report about him says he has a fantastic work ethic.

Now comes the race to see who will be his agent, and from there which shoe company signs Williamson. He is expected to get one of the — if not THE — largest rookie shoe contract ever.

Also on Monday, Virginia’s De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, as well as Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura, also all declared for the draft.