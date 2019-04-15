Joel Embiid will play for Philly in Game 2; Jared Dudley out for Brooklyn

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joel Embiid played through the pain in Game 1 of Philadelphia’s first-round series, and while he put up numbers he was not himself. That said, the Sixers are not the same team without him.

After being listed as questionable leading up to Monday, Embiid will play in Game 2.

Joel Embiid is available tonight. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 15, 2019

Embiid finished with Game 1 with 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting, plus 15 rebounds, and five blocks, however, he did not impact the game the way the Sixers need him to. While he had some moments, Embiid started the game shooting 1-of-9 and was not moving well at points. He did not own the pain the way he is capable of, and Philly needs that Embiid Monday night.

Also for Philadelphia James Ennis can play off the bench.

James Ennis III is also available tonight (Brett Brown said pregame there would be a minutes restriction, estimated it would be around 12 mins). — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 15, 2019

For Brooklyn, Jared Dudley — who had a fantastic Game 1 off the bench, particularly defensively — will miss Game 2 due to a calf strain. That limits what coach Kenny Atkinson can do matchup wise against the Sixers and is a bigger blow than people realize.

Guarded by Dudley in Game 1

Ben Simmons 2 pts on 22 possessions

Mike Scott 0 pts on 11 possessions

Boban Marjanovic 0 pts on 7 poss

Joel Embiid 0 pts on 3 poss Total: 2 pts on 43 possessions Tough loss for Brooklyn https://t.co/RvsONKpyXA — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) April 15, 2019

Also concerning, calf injuries tend to linger. Dudley could miss more than one game.

On the bright side for Brooklyn, reserve big man Ed Davis can play.