Joel Embiid picks up flagrant foul for nasty elbow to Jarrett Allen’s jaw (VIDEO)

There are a lot of games, a lot of referee crews, who would have called this a Flagrant 2 and ejected Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia center was frustrated — he’d been called for foul on the other end at the rim he thought was a clean block — plus Embiid had blown shots at the rim and was just not getting the lift he’s used to off his sore knee. So when he got the chance to bully Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen in the paint he took it — then Embiid swung an elbow that caught Allen clean in the jaw.

I’ve seen MMA fighters stay down after lesser blows. Impressive of Allen to pop back up.

The next play down the court, Brooklyn rookie Rodions Kurucs picked up a flagrant for an elbow to Ben Simmons neck.

Kurucs catches Simmons on the face with an elbow pic.twitter.com/qv0vrXkXRt — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 16, 2019

The game was close at halftime, but Philadelphia took control of it in the third.