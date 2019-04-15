Andre Drummond posts worst playoff-game plus-minus on record (-45), gets ejected

If you’re going to boo, then stay on that side. That’s how I feel. If you’re a Sixers fan and you’re going to boo, stay on that side.
I generally dislike fans booing their own team. But Philadelphia fans certainly have a right to go the other way. No player will ever convince them to behave differently. In fact, a message like Simmons’ will usually only embolden them to boo at the first sign of trouble.
It’s Philly. That’s what’s going to happen. I love it. That’s how Philly is. If you can’t play here, you can’t. They’re going to give you s—, they talk s—, it is what it is. If you’re not playing well, they’re going to let you know, but I love being here. I love the fans here. I wouldn’t want to be in a place where they didn’t really care or only showed up when times are going well. A few years ago we were winning 10 games.
After the game, Joel Embiid also addressed the booing. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
Joel Embiid on fans booing
“I understand why they boo, but the fact it’s after every single miss…”
Says it kind of felt like a road game. For some guys hearing boos after missed shots, it’s tough. He says they may think, should I take the shot?
Embiid might have been referring to multiple players. But you’ll never convince me one wasn’t Simmons, who already lacked confidence in his jumper.
Simmons and other 76ers would probably play better if their fans cheer them in Game 2 tonight. Boos can be unnerving. The jeering fans are likely working against their own interests, just so they can let out their frustration.
But Philadelphia fans are going to be Philadelphia fans.
At least Simmons now seems to realize his best option is simply handling that inevitability.
After investigation, Mike Bibby won’t be charged with sexual abuse
Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis confirmed that the investigation into sexual abuse allegations by a teacher at Shadow Mountain High School “did not reveal probable cause to recommend charges against anyone in the case.” Lewis added in an email that the case is closed.
Hopefully, Bibby not being charged is the appropriate outcome for what actually happened.
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Portland’s win was about Enes Kanter not Jennifer
The NBA playoffs are underway and there can be a lot to unpack in a series of intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) It was less Jennifer’s motivation and more Enes Kanter that got Portland Game 1 win. With Jusuf Nurkic out, a lot of pundits (myself included) picked Oklahoma City to knock off Portland in the West’s 3/6 first-round playoff matchup. Probably handily.
That’s not what happened in Game 1 Sunday, a 104-99 Trail Blazers win at home. That got Royce Young of ESPN and others talking about the preseason viral Tweet from Portland’s CJ McCollum about a playoff win. It all started when McCollum said wouldn’t do something like join the Warriors to chase rings.
It was less Jennifer and more Enes Kanter — and some dreadful shooting from Paul George and the Thunder — that got Portland the victory at home.
Kanter — the former Thunder big man, about whom coach Billy Donovan was caught on video saying “can’t play Kanter” to an assistant during the playoffs two years ago — had 20 points and 18 rebounds in the Blazers win, filling Nurkic’s shoes well for a night. What Donovan was talking about two years ago was Kanter’s poor pick-and-roll defense, but the Thunder as a team did a poor job trying to exploit that. It allowed Terry Stotts to play Kanter all he wanted, and Kanter was fantastic on offense.
Portland also got 30 points from Damian Lillard — including a tone-setting three to start the game — and 24 from McCollum.
Defensively, Portland followed the book on the Thunder: Pack the paint, cut off drives for Russell Westbrook and Paul George as much as possible, and dare OKC to beat you from the perimeter with jumpers. The Thunder were 10-of-46 (21.7 percent) outside the paint and 5-of-33 from three. Oklahoma City relied on Paul George’s shooting and scoring to provide balance this season, but coming off of — or still bothered by — a sore shoulder, he was 4-of-15 from three and said after the game it was a rhythm thing. We’ll see if he has better rhythm in Game 2.
Westbrook had a triple-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, but was 1-of-9 shooting outside three feet of the rim.
Game 1 does not decide a series, this is far from over for the Thunder. However, the Trail Blazers just got a boost of confidence. If Kanter can play this well, not get exposed on defense, and be out on the court for 30ish productive minutes a night, Portland’s chances in this series go way up. The Thunder also just need to hit some jumpers.
2) Houston wins Game 1 with physical defense against Utah. And some James Harden. Going into the 4/5 playoff series in the West, I had three questions about the Utah Jazz: Would they be able to slow James Harden and not let him take over games? Could they keep Chris Paul from carving them up like he did when these teams met in the playoffs a year ago? Could they score enough against Houston to keep up?
The answer to the third question is no, they could not score enough in Game 1, a 122-90 Houston win. It rendered the answers to the other two questions moot.
The Rockets were physical on defense, taking away the cuts and some of the drives the system-offense Jazz are used to getting. The result was a Jazz team that shot 39 percent overall and had an offensive rating of 89.1, well below a point per possession in this one. Donovan Mitchell, the primary (some would say only) elite shot creator on the Jazz saw multiple bodies every time he touched the ball and tried to make a play. Defenders collapsed on Mitchell (and Joe Ingles, Ricky Rubio, or anyone else driving the lane) and bet the Jazz could not find the open shooter and knock down the shot. Houston bet right in Game 1.
Defensively, Utah went to the defensive strategy Milwaukee used effectively on Harden — sit on his left shoulder, force him right, try to take away the step-back three and funnel his drives to the big man waiting in the paint (Rudy Gobert in this case). The problem wasn’t that Harden had 29 points (he needed 26 shots to get there), it was the 10-assists — given a free run to the basket Harden became a playmaker and set up teammates to get the Houston offense clicking.
Utah has some adjustments to make before Game 2, or they are going to head home for Game 3 in a big hole.
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked almost from the free throw line… and that’s pretty much all you need to see from that game. With Blake Griffin sidelined (maybe for the series) with a sore knee, Detroit was completely overwhelmed by Milwaukee in Game 1. It was a 121-86 thrashing. Nothing to see here, just move along…
Well, except this: Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking from almost the free throw line.
The Greek Freak finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Report: Blake Griffin likely sidelined entire series with Bucks due to knee pain
Without Blake Griffin, the Detroit Pistons are no match for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Detroit probably doesn’t stand much of a chance against Milwaukee even if Griffin plays, but without the forward who averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game season — and was the fulcrum of their offense — the Pistons were utterly overwhelmed in Game 1, 121-86.
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin will likely miss the entire first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a left knee injury, sources told Yahoo Sports…
Griffin will be listed as day to day for the remainder of the series, with a league source calling it a “slim chance” he plays this weekend. There’s no structural damage in the left knee, and it’s unclear whether he’ll need some type of minor procedure this offseason. Griffin and team doctors will decide the best course of action when the season concludes.
Griffin was healthy much of the season, playing in 75 games and performing at an All-NBA level. He was the reason the Pistons made the playoffs in the East.
Griffin first sat out with knee issues on March 30 and was in street clothes for three games before returning against Oklahoma City and dropping 45 in a Pistons’ loss April 5. Two nights later, after his knee swelled up, Griffin didn’t look right in a 5-of-18 outing against Charlotte. He barely played against Memphis after that, then sat out the season finale against the Knicks — two games the Pistons had to win, and did, to make the playoffs.
If Griffin misses Game 2, which now appears likely, he will end up with 10 days off between when he last played and Game 3, the first in the playoff series back in Detroit. If Griffin can’t go in that one, it shows just how serious this is, and how much pain he is in.
Without a healthy Griffin, this is going to be a very short playoff series.